Zscaler Joins Forces with Google to Offer Unparalleled Zero Trust Data and Threat Protection

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, has collaborated with Google on a joint zero trust architecture with Chrome Enterprise. This powerful combination brings the power of Zscaler Private Access™ (ZPA) enabling zero trust secure access to private applications to anyone across different locations and devices, with the advanced threat and data protection capabilities of Chrome Enterprise Premium . Together, they deliver an unmatched level of cybersecurity to safeguard users against malware, phishing, and advanced attacks targeting private applications.



In the modern workplace in which cloud-based apps are the norm, browsers serve as the gateway to sensitive data and are prime targets for cyber threats. From phishing attacks to malware downloads and data exfiltration, the risks continue to rise. In fact, in the recent Zscaler ThreatLabz 2024 Phishing Report , the research team found a 60% increase in AI-powered phishing attacks due to a rapidly evolving threat landscape. Adopting a zero trust architecture coupled with Google Chrome Enterprise Premium offers users the most secure enterprise browsing.

Enterprises using Google’s Chrome Enterprise Premium with Zscaler Private Access receive many benefits, including:

Secure Zero Trust Access to Private Apps : Zscaler Private Access hides applications behind the Zero Trust Exchange and connects users directly to applications (vs network) via AI-powered segmentation to minimize the attack surface and eliminate lateral threat movement.

: Zscaler Private Access hides applications behind the Zero Trust Exchange and connects users directly to applications (vs network) via AI-powered segmentation to minimize the attack surface and eliminate lateral threat movement. Simplified Management and Data Protections : Chrome Enterprise Premium provides centralized control over browser settings, extensions, and data loss prevention (DLP) functions including data exfiltration controls, copy, paste and print restrictions. This complements Zscaler's data protection across endpoints, email, SaaS and cloud.

: Chrome Enterprise Premium provides centralized control over browser settings, extensions, and data loss prevention (DLP) functions including data exfiltration controls, copy, paste and print restrictions. This complements Zscaler's data protection across endpoints, email, SaaS and cloud. Enhanced User Experience: Users gain access to a familiar and intuitive browsing experience while remaining protected. This joint solution empowers employees to work securely from any location on any managed device, promoting flexibility and productivity.



“This collaboration brings together the most secure private app access solution from Zscaler with the advanced security capabilities in Chrome Enterprise to give customers the security they need without any complexity. Zscaler Private Access and Chrome Enterprise Premium are already widely adopted and with this collaboration, customers can not only retire legacy solutions like VPNs and Firewalls but also avoid adopting yet another enterprise browser to meet the security needs of today and the future,” said Dhawal Sharma, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Zscaler.

“Google’s BeyondCorp model has been a pioneer in enterprise zero trust access and has enabled secure access to corporate resources for Google employees around the world, without the need for VPNs,” stated Mayank Upadhyay, VP Engineering, Google Cloud Security. “Zscaler shares our vision for a zero trust model, and we are excited to work with them in delivering browser-based threat and data protection through Chrome Enterprise Premium. This collaboration accelerates enterprise users’ zero trust journeys, enabling them to move away from legacy VPN approaches and embrace the future of secure access.”

A Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge (SSE) , Zscaler protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the Zero Trust Exchange™ platform is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

To learn more about Zscaler’s collaboration with Google Chrome Enterprise Premium see Google’s blog , or the joint solution guide . You can also stop by the Zscaler booth at RSA Conference (May 6-9, San Francisco) Booth# N-6170 to talk to one of out security experts or email us at: chromeintegration@zscaler.com

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SSE-based Zero Trust Exchange™ is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.