Dr. Richard Goldberg Joins Real Brands' Board of Directors, Enters Consulting Agreement

North Providence, RI, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Brands Inc . (OTCPK: RLBD) announced today that it has added Richard J. Goldberg , MD, MS, to its Board of Directors, and The Company has entered into a consulting agreement with Dr. Goldberg for guidance and expertise in Real Brand's new Psychedelics research division that was launched in 2023.

Dr. Richard J. Goldberg has joined Real Brands Inc.'s Board of Directors and will consult for them on research and development of psychedelic drug therapies.

"Dr. Goldberg is a renowned, award-winning medical expert in Psychiatry who we are engaging to play a key role in developing strategy and advancing our research and development of psychedelic therapies for the treatment of an array of psychiatric conditions," stated Thom Kidrin, President & CEO of Real Brands Inc. "The Department of Psychiatry that Dr. Goldberg directed attracted millions in grants to fund psychiatric research that has led to significant advances in the understanding and treatment of psychiatric conditions. This is a huge first step In establishing a relationship with a certified medical research facility that is a pre-requisite to receiving a psychedelic drug research license from the DEA."

Dr. Goldberg noted, "There is so much potential in psychedelic therapies that has yet to be explored and harnessed. Thom has a history of pushing the envelope to reshape multiple industries, so it is exciting to work with his team to develop research programs that may lead to improvements in people's mental health. I commend Real Brands for boldly pursuing this frontier and I am pleased to be joining forces with Thom and Real Brands as we explore an area of psychiatric research that has been off-limits in the U.S. until recently."

Dr. Goldberg has been appointed to the highest levels in Psychiatry at premier academic and healthcare institutions, has served on the editorial boards and review committees for the top peer-reviewed Psychiatry medical journals, served on dozens of advisory boards and committees, has founded and led successful healthcare corporations, and has had scores of papers published in peer-reviewed medical journals.

Dr. Goldberg's career highlights include:

Brown University, Professor, Dept. of Psychiatry and Human Behavior

Dartmouth Medical School, Adjunct Professor, Dept. of Psychiatry

Yale University, Director, Program of Behavioral Medicine for Interns

American Association of General Hospital Psychiatrists, President

American Association of Geriatric Psychiatry, Chairman, Fellowship Committee

American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, Examiner

Brown University, Editor-in-Chief, Geriatric Psychopharmacology Update

Psychiatry Foundation of RI, Inc, President & Founder

The Providence Center for Mental Health Services, Board of Directors and Chair of Long-Range Planning and Patient Care

State of Rhode Island, Governors Committee on Service and Populations, Statewide Behavioral Health Planning

Memoir Health, Chief Strategy Officer

Lumeo Health, Founder and CEO

Lifespan Healthcare Corporation, Senior Vice President, Psychiatry & Behavioral Health Service Line

Lifespan Healthcare Corporation, Senior Vice President, Physician Network Development

National Quality Forum, Mental Health Steering Committee

Psychiatrist-in-Chief at Rhode Island Hospital, Women & Infants Hospital, and Miriam Hospital

The Business Research Company projects the psychedelic drugs market size will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1% from $4.88 billion in 2023 to $10.2 billion in 2028.

About Real Brands Inc.

Real Brands is the result of a 2020 merger with Canadian American Standard Hemp Inc. (CASH) that brought together industrial scale hemp CBD oil/isolate extraction and processing, wholesaling of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sales of numerous hemp-derived CBD consumer brands of smokable, edible, and topical products. Its Halo 5 is a proprietary chromatography extraction technology utilizing a Simulated Moving Bed (SMB) that provides the advantage of producing large quantities of highly purified material and precise pharmaceutical grade molecular separation at dramatically reduced costs. Visit www.realbrands.com/ Consumer product lines are available on wabrands.com/ , phazesports.com , and americanstandardhemp.com

