Skyhawk Security Named Cloud Innovator of the Year at 2024 Cloud Security Awards

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyhawk Security is proud to announce that it has been named Cloud Innovator of the Year at the 2024 Cloud Security Awards . The award recognizes Skyhawk’s dedication to revolutionizing the cloud security ecosystem and providing near real-time cloud threat detection and response (CDR) capabilities through its robust, AI-empowered Synthesis Security Platform. In addition to being recognized for its innovations, Skyhawk was named a finalist in three additional categories.



Now in its second year and with an expanded range of categories, The Cloud Security Awards program celebrates the pivotal innovations in cloud-based security solutions, worldwide. This year’s program included a new category - ‘Best Use of AI in a Cloud Security Solution’ – alongside returning categories ‘Best Network Security Solution’, ‘Best Cybersecurity Solution’ and ‘Cloud Security Innovator of the Year’, among others. All categories recognize developments across several areas of cloud security in a dynamic cybersecurity landscape.

"Skyhawk Security's recognition as the 2024 Cloud Security Innovator of the Year is well-deserved. Their pioneering use of AI to provide proactive protection through security simulations represents a significant leap forward in cybersecurity,” said Jason Ford, technical educator and lead judge at the Cloud Security Awards. “By harnessing AI technology to anticipate and mitigate potential threats, Skyhawk is not only enhancing security measures but also revolutionizing operational efficiency. They are also automating routine tasks and freeing up Security Operations Center (SOC) resources to concentrate on critical alerts. It’s an innovative approach that maximizes both security and operational effectiveness.”

Skyhawk’s Continuous Proactive Protection stands out in the cloud security market by emphasizing the protection of "crown jewel" assets, leveraging its cutting-edge AI-based purple team. The synergy of an AI-based red team and an AI-based defensive blue team (CDR) is designed to identify, prioritize and protect the most critical data assets within an organization’s cloud environment continuously and dynamically. This is achieved by analyzing customer cloud infrastructure, proactively running attack simulations against it and using the results to prepare verified detections, validated automated responses and remediation recommendations.

When issues are identified by the purple team they are prioritized based on the asset's business value and the strength and/or weakness of the security around it. The autonomous purple team's findings are then used to update the threat detection models within Skyhawk’s CDR platform resulting in customer-specific, adaptive CDR. Skyhawk bridges the gap between threat exposure management and threat detection and response with an automated, AI-driven approach to ensure accuracy and speed when preventing cloud breaches while optimizing security and operational efficiency.

“We are extremely honored to be selected as winners in the extremely competitive Cloud Innovator of the Year category of The 2024 Cloud Security Awards. This accolade demonstrates and confirms our commitment to delivering secure and groundbreaking cloud security solutions to our customers. We are thrilled to be acknowledged on this platform, alongside the other deserving winners,” said Chen Burshan, CEO of Skyhawk Security.

To view the full list of winners, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2024-cloud-security-awards-winners

About Skyhawk Security

Skyhawk Security is the originator of Cloud Threat Detection and Response (CDR), leveraging a multi-layer AI-based approach to identify and stop cloud threats before they become breaches. Skyhawk revolutionizes CDR with its Continuous Proactive Protection , an AI-powered Autonomous Purple Team, enabling security teams to take a proactive approach to cloud security for the very first time. Led by a team of cyber security and cloud professionals who built the original CSPM category, Skyhawk’s platform evolves cloud security posture management far beyond scanning and static configuration analysis, continuously adapting and improving threat detection so that it is always aligned with the cloud architecture. Skyhawk Security is a spin-off of Radware® (NASDAQ:RDWR).

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech). Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

About The Cloud Security Awards

The Cloud Security Awards celebrates innovation in the cybersecurity industry. The program includes a wide range of categories, including 'Best Web Security Solution,' 'Cloud Security Innovator of the Year,' and 'Best Security Solution for Finance or Banking.'

Media Contact:

For Skyhawk Security

Sherlyn Rijos-Altman

Montner Tech PR

srijos@montner.com