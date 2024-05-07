Infront Bettor Expands North American Operations in Partnership With Rush Street Interactive

ZUG, Switzerland and CHICAGO, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infront Bettor, the betting-focused division of Infront, and Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), one of the leading operators in the Americas and the online operator of BetRivers in North America and RushBet in Latin America, have entered into a strategic partnership.



The new agreement covers Infront’s extensive portfolio, including access to the official fast path data of all International Tennis Federation (ITF) events, exclusively distributed by Infront Bettor from 2025. Official feed data directly from the umpires chair will be made available for over 58,000 matches from the Men’s and Women’s World Tennis Tour, the Billie Jean King Cup and the Davis Cup. The corresponding video streams will also be distributed for a large portion of these matches.

The deal also covers Infront’s wider streaming portfolio from more than 40 global rights holders across soccer, basketball and ice hockey. This includes top European soccer competitions such as France’s Ligue 1 Uber Eats from the 2024/25 season and premium ice hockey tournaments such as the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship.

Diogo Almeida, Head of Sales, Infront Bettor, said: “Our venture into the US betting landscape marks a significant milestone for the bold plans we have for Infront Bettor, and partnering with a key player, like RSI, in the industry is obviously the best way to significantly bolster our presence in this rapidly expanding market. It also ensures that fans have unmatched access to top-tier global sports events, which will be perfectly complemented with 24/7 betting opportunities through our partnership with the ITF.”

Richard Schwartz, CEO Rush Street Interactive, said: “This partnership is a pivotal step for us in enhancing our offering to make sure we have premium and round-the-clock coverage for our customers. We are also very proud to continue to deliver the ITF to our bettors through next year, offering an enhanced tennis package that will see us consume more events than ever before. We know Infront has plans to offer a more immersive tennis betting experience, adding supplementary betting markets through collecting level 2 and level 3 data, and we look forward to seeing these come to life next year.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI's expectations about its arrangement with Infront Bettor, what RSI's anticipated offerings and benefits arising from that arrangement will include and its future performance with respect to that arrangement. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Delaware, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Maryland, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada, Colombia and Mexico. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2023 EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year, the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com .

About Infront

Connecting fans and consumers to the greatest sports events, Infront, a Wanda Sports Group company, offers everything an event or commercial partner needs to be successful. With a team of around 1,000 experts working from 44 offices across 16 countries around the world, Infront is equipped to tackle any challenge—be it innovative digital solutions, world-class event operations, international media rights distribution, sponsorship sales and activations or cutting-edge media production. Headquartered in Switzerland, Infront is passionate and #AllAboutSports. @infrontsports www.infront.sport



For RSI Media Inquiries:

Email: lisa@lisajohnsoncommunications.com

For RSI Investor Relations:

Email: ir@rushstreetinteractive.com