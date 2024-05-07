EY Announces Vadim Vladimirskiy of Nerdio as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Midwest Award Finalist

CHICAGO, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Vadim Vladimirskiy, CEO and co-founder of Nerdio, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Midwest Award finalist. Nerdio is a premier solution for organizations of all sizes looking to manage and cost-optimize native Microsoft cloud technologies. After co-founding IT services company Adar, Vladimirskiy founded Nerdio to meet the needs of managed service providers and enterprise organizations looking to build a successful cloud practice in Microsoft Azure. Under Vladimirskiy’s leadership, Nerdio raised $117M in its Series B led by Updata Partners at the end of 2022 and doubled its annual recurring revenue in 2023, influencing more than $225 million of Azure consumption annually.

"I am humbled by the nomination as a finalist for the Entrepreneur of the Year® Midwest Award, which acknowledges Nerdio's remarkable journey of growth,” said Vadim Vladimirskiy, CEO, Nerdio. “Our success is a testament to the relentless pursuit of innovation, fueled by a deep-rooted passion for technology and entrepreneurship. Being recognized as a finalist is a tribute to our shared vision and the impact we strive to make in the world of technology.”

In April 2024, Nerdio unveiled AI-powered capabilities and automation updates to its flagship product, Nerdio Manager, to further innovation for IT teams using Microsoft cloud technologies. An engineer at heart, Vladimirskiy is dedicated to putting technology excellence at the forefront of Nerdio’s mission while driving success for Nerdio customers such as Teleperformance, British Columbia Lottery Association, The University of North Florida, Make-A-Wish UK, Equitable Bank, and more.

Vladimirskiy was one of 30 regional entrepreneurs selected as finalists by an independent panel of judges. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes. Entrepreneur Of The Year honors many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit.

“Updata Partners has had the privilege of working alongside Vadim and couldn't be prouder of his exceptional ability to transform Nerdio into a pioneering force within the DaaS space. Vadim's visionary leadership continues to inspire us all, and we eagerly anticipate the continued success of Nerdio under his guidance,” said Carter Griffin, General Partner at Updata Partners.

The Midwest program celebrates entrepreneurs from Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Now in its 38th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive business award for audacious leaders who disrupt markets, revolutionize sectors and have a transformational impact on lives. Over the past four decades, the program has recognized the daring entrepreneurs with big ideas and bold actions that reshape our world.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 12th during a special celebration and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Nerdio

Nerdio adds value on top of the powerful capabilities in Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, and Microsoft Intune by delivering hundreds of features that simplify management, ensure efficient operations, and lower Azure compute and storage costs by up to 80% via automation.

Leveraging Nerdio, partners can manage customers’ cloud environments through streamlined, multi-tenant, workflow-powered technology that allows them to create and grow cloud-based recurring revenues. Enterprise IT professionals can deliver and maintain a wide range of virtual Windows endpoints across hybrid workforces with ease and fine-tune end-user computing (EUC) approaches for maximum effectiveness using powerful monitoring and analytics capabilities. For more information, please visit www.getnerdio.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

