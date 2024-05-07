KTMobile™ by CasinoTrac™ approved in NV

LAS VEGAS, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac, Inc., (OTCQX: TBTC) a unified platform for Casino Operations, Management, and Player Loyalty, announced today that its mobile application, KTMobile, has successfully completed field trail and is approved for use in Nevada, by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.



KTMobile is a suite of native mobile apps for Android and iOS devices that offers casino guests an easy-to-use interface to access their account information, view promotions and advertisements. These apps also allow guests access to loyalty features like those available at promotional kiosks.

KTMobile is also a virtual player's card, which supports the transfer of credits between a guest's account and an electronic gaming device. KTMobile is ideally deployed with PlayerLINQ™, CasinoTrac’s 6.2” touchscreen player tracking interface, bringing all the CTLoyalty™ functions for patron marketing, offers, promotions, and games right into the hands of you guests; however, is available for legacy CasinoTrac interfaces.

Chad Hoehne, President, and CEO said, "My favorite feature Is the virtual player card functions that allow the guest to ‘card-in’ to a machine, and control their points, free play, and other cashless wallet transfers to and from the game, by remote control!"

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops, and sells casino management systems and software. CasinoTrac is operational in more than 300 casinos, 40 Native American tribes, across 13 countries, including the United States, Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Australia. More information is available at https://www.CasinoTrac.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.