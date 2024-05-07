Hennessey VelociRaptoR 1000 ‘Super Truck’ Now in Production

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

1,043 bhp VelociRaptoR adds 300+ horsepower to Ford’s range-topping F-150 Raptor R

Hennessey enhancements include 3.8-liter supercharger, high-flow air induction, VelociRaptor bumpers, Hennessey wheels, 3-inch lift, power steps, comprehensive 3-year / 36,000-mile warranty

Hennessey’s new super truck achieves supercar-worthy performance: 0-60 mph in just 3.1 seconds and ¼ mile time in 11.4 seconds @ 122 mph



Images – Hennessey VelociRaptoR 1000: DOWNLOAD

Video 1 – The New King of Trucks – Hennessey VelociRaptoR 1000: WATCH

Video 2 – VelociRaptoR 1000 Upgrade Dyno Testing: WATCH

SEALY, Texas, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has begun production of its most powerful Ford F-150 Raptor – the VelociRaptoR 1000. Boasting 40+ percent more power, the Hennessey VelociRaptoR 1000 has super truck capabilities with tire-shredding performance and a symphony of high-revving exhaust notes to match.

Hennessey’s engineers improve the Raptor R’s powertrain with performance enhancements including an upgraded 3.8-liter supercharger, high-flow air induction, billet fuel rails, a heavy-duty supercharger belt, upgraded fuel lines, an air / oil separator system, plus Hennessey’s engine management calibration. The VelociRaptoR 1000 delivers 1,043 bhp to achieve with supercar-like performance. Hennessey’s super truck hits 60 mph from standing in just 3.1 seconds, and blasts a ¼ mile time of just 11.4 seconds @ 122 mph.

VelociRaptoR 1000 buyers also benefit from a wealth of convenience, appearance, and capability-boosting enhancements including a 3-inch lift with front / rear suspension leveling kit, VelociRaptor bumpers, Hennessey wheels and off-road tires, power fold-out steps, VelociRaptoR 1000 badging, and a 3-year / 36,000-mile warranty.

John Hennessey, company Founder and CEO: “The VelociRaptoR 1000 is now the apex predator of pick-up trucks. The Raptor has been the ‘Swiss Army Knife’ of trucks ever since it went into production. Our VelociRaptoR 1000 upgrade, with new wheels, tires, and big Brembo brakes takes this amazing, all-purpose vehicle and makes it the 911 Turbo S of trucks. It’s as good as it gets, period.”

Hennessey has built thousands of VelociRaptor models since it first modified an F-150 Raptor in 2009. It’s now the world's best-selling modified performance truck, and the VelociRaptoR 1000 raises the performance bar even further. Owners are sure to love the characteristic exhaust note from the unique cross-plane V8 alongside the distinctive supercharger whine, and the truck’s go-anywhere capability.

In taking the Raptor R to new heights of performance, the Hennessey team employed all its 33 years of experience in 'making fast cars faster’. The full-size truck underwent a rigorous program of R&D before a series of dyno and road tests. All this experience, research, development, and refinement deliver a VelociRaptoR 1000 with manufacturer levels of quality and reliability, backed by a 3-year / 36,000-mile Hennessey warranty.

Beyond the regular VelociRaptoR 1000 upgrades, owners can also opt for a performance brake kit upgrade featuring powerful, 6-piston Brembo brakes. With production underway, customers may now place orders at authorized Ford retailers or directly with Hennessey by calling +1 979.885.1300 or visiting HennesseyPerformance.com. Buyers should act quickly as the planned production run of just 500 vehicles is expected to sell out fast, making the VelociRaptoR 1000 as rare and exclusive as it is powerful.

Specifications: Hennessey VelociRaptoR 1000

POWER 1,043 bhp @ 7,000 rpm UPGRADES TO STANDARD SUPERCHARGED 5.2-LITER V8 3.8L Whipple Supercharger System High-Flow Air Induction Upgrade Upgraded Heavy Duty Supercharger Belt Upgraded Anodized Billet Fuel Rails Upgraded Fuel Line & Fittings Air / Oil Separator System HPE Engine Management Calibration VelociRaptor Front Bumper VelociRaptor Rear Bumper 20-Inch Hennessey Wheels 37-Inch Off-Road Tires Front & Rear Suspension Leveling Kit 3-Inch Overall Lift Powered Electric Fold-Out Steps OTHER Professional Installation Chassis Dyno Tuning and Road Testing Serial-Numbered Engine Plaque Hennessey and VelociRaptoR 1000 Exterior Badging 3-year / 36,000-Mile Limited Warranty OPTIONAL EXTRAS Upgraded Brembo 6-Piston Performance Brake Kit

Package prices and contents are subject to change. Contact Hennessey Performance for details.

-Ends-

Images – Hennessey VelociRaptoR 1000: DOWNLOAD

Video 1 – The New King of Trucks – Hennessey VelociRaptoR 1000: WATCH

Video 2 – VelociRaptoR 1000 Upgrade Dyno Testing: WATCH

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles (HSV), Hennessey Performance (HPE), and Tuner School. The company has re-engineered more than 16,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports and muscle cars since 1991, the company has also applied its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from various brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, and Jeep, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, 100 team members, and capacity to simultaneously work on 40-50 vehicles, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. HennesseyPerformance.com

About Hennessey Special Vehicles

The Hennessey Special Vehicles team was formed to create the world-record-breaking hypercars, the Hennessey Venom GT (270.49 mph in 2014) – still the world’s fastest manual car, and the current world-record-holding 'fastest convertible' the Hennessey Venom GT Roadster (265.5 mph in 2016).

In 2020, Hennessey Special Vehicles launched the 100% bespoke, twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V8 Venom F5 Coupe, which sold out in 2021. An open-top Roadster and track-focused Revolution variant joined the F5 Coupe in 2022 and 2023, boasting the F5's prodigious 1,817 bhp 'Fury' engine. In mid-2023, the Texas-based company revealed the Venom F5 Revolution Roadster, which combines visceral open-air motoring with a racing circuit focus. The company is delivering like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster'. HennesseySpecialVehicles.com

About Tuner School

Tuner School is a unique training and education program that works to train students to become the next wave of professionals in the automotive performance and racing industry. Established in 2008, Tuner School has helped to transform the lives and careers of more than 500 students. The varied curriculum covers the theoretical and practical secrets of ‘Making Fast Cars Faster’ from the experienced Hennessey team.

Social media

Instagram: HennesseySpecialVehicles / HennesseyPerformance | YouTube: HennesseyPerformanceF5 |

Facebook: @hennesseype | X: @HennesseyPerf

Media contact

For further information, images, or comments, contact Hennessey’s PR team at Vcomm:

Jon.Visscher[@]vcomm.co.uk / Vcomm.co.uk

Other Hennessey images and videos are available at HennesseyMedia.com