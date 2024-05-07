VSORA Names David Dorval Vice President of Operations and Test

PARIS, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSORA, an innovative startup offering high-performance AI chips for Generative AI (GenAI) and autonomous driving, today appointed David Dorval to the newly created Vice President of Operations and Test role reporting to Khaled Maalej, VSORA’s founder and CEO.



“David is a seasoned operations executive, and we are delighted he accepted our offer to be a part of the VSORA journey,” remarks Maalej in announcing the appointment. “VSORA will benefit significantly from his expertise as we continue developing and rolling out our single-chip architecture that’s trouncing the memory wall and accelerating GenAI implementations and Levels 3-5 autonomous driving applications.”

In 2023, VSORA unveiled Jotunn™, a chiplet-based scalable solution to provide a performance jump for GenAI inference by accelerating the broad variety of advanced AI and compute-intensive algorithms. The Jotunn8 chip provides up to 6.4 PetaFLOPS with reduced power consumption compared to existing solutions. It includes a compute efficiency of more than 50% for large language models (LLMs) with massive amounts of parameters like GPT-3.5 (175 billion) or GPT-4 (1.8 trillion) compared to a typical efficiency range of about 2-4% of the current industry solutions.

VSORA also developed the Tyr™ family of PetaFLOPS computational companion chips to accelerate Levels 3 through 5 autonomous driving and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) platforms as well as low-cost Generative AI applications. It is delivering between 800-trillion and 3,200-trillion operations per second with a power consumption of as little as 10 watts.

“VSORA’s innovative architecture and IP and silicon solutions are destined to create a new hardware processing paradigm, sorely needed in the semiconductor industry,” says Dorval. “I look forward to helping VSORA deliver on our goals.”

Dorval was most recently founder and CEO of Stimio, now part of CBM Group. Previous, he was technical director of Visian, ASIC operations director at Parrot and vice president of DIBCOM. He started his career as a test and product engineer at Texas Instruments, moving to Philips Semiconductors and NXP as a design for test engineer. He was awarded a Ph.D. in Microelectronics from the Université de Rennes in France.

About VSORA

VSORA provides high-performance silicon solutions for autonomous driving (AD) and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) as well as Generative AI. Its powerful multicore architecture eliminates the need for digital signal processing (DSP) and/or AI co-processors and hardware accelerators to provide a level of flexibility achievable only with software programming. Founded in 2015 by a team of DSP and AI scientists and engineers with a long history of successes, VSORA has offices in France and Taiwan.

