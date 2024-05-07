True Tickets Partners with Seattle Opera to Elevate Patron Experience and Ticketing Security

SEATTLE, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Tickets, the secure contactless digital ticketing service, is delighted to announce its partnership with Seattle Opera, one of the leading opera companies in the U.S. This collaboration marks a significant step forward for both organizations in enhancing the patron experience and ensuring ticketing security at performing arts venues across the Pacific Northwest.



Seattle Opera, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary season, has garnered international acclaim for its artistic excellence, especially surrounding its productions of Richard Wagner’s operas. Renowned for offering a supportive and nurturing environment for artists, Seattle Opera was respected for its groundbreaking work in racial equality practices before this topic became a widespread conversation in the arts. Committed to performing works from across the centuries including contemporary operas, over the past several years, the company has produced X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X, A Thousand Splendid Suns, Bound, Blue, Falling and the Rising, Yardbird, in addition to creating a nurturing and supportive environment for emerging composers and librettists through its Jane Lang Davis Creation Lab. In addition to operas, the company has an extensive school touring program and hosts many opera, music and other community programs at the new Opera Center, opened in 2018.

Under the new partnership, True Tickets will support Seattle Opera in offering an elegant patron experience that includes a seamless ticketing solution. True Tickets' proven technology ensures a consistent and secure ticketing experience for patrons of Tessitura organizations across the country and around the world, while offering valuable insights into their preferences and behavior.

"We are thrilled to partner with Seattle Opera to enhance the patron experience and streamline their ticketing operations,” said Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development at True Tickets. "True Tickets' innovative platform will enable The Seattle Opera to deliver a more personalized experience to its patrons while maintaining control over the chain of custody of tickets.”

"This partnership with True Tickets underscores our dedication to delivering exceptional experiences for our patrons," said Kristina Murti, Director of Marketing and Communications at Seattle Opera. "True Tickets' solution aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and excellence, allowing us to offer a convenient and secure ticketing experience to opera lovers across the Pacific Northwest."

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. True Tickets' business-to-business solution easily integrates with Tessitura, the unified enterprise system for arts and cultural institutions, empowering performing arts centers, theatres, ballets, orchestras, and more to leverage the power of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their guests. With True Tickets, these institutions can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love. For additional information, please visit True-Tickets.com or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Seattle Opera

Established in 1963, Seattle Opera is committed to serving the people of the Pacific Northwest through music, storytelling, and programs for people of all ages. Each year, more than 50,000 people attend the company's performances, and more than 100,000 people are served through school performances, radio broadcasts, and more. The organization brings opera to life in a number of different ways, offering artistic excellence through national and international collaborations. Seattle Opera strives to create an environment where artists, staff, behind-the-scenes workers, and members of the community feel a strong connection to the company, and to the art of opera. Follow Seattle Opera on Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, and on Classical KING.