True Tickets Announces Key Executive Promotions as Company Growth Continues Into 2026

Boston, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Tickets, the secure digital ticket delivery service transforming how patrons access live arts and cultural events, has announced two leadership promotions heading into the new year. Ken Lesnik has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer, and Kirk Mortensen will step into the role of Chief Product Officer. The moves reflect the company’s sustained momentum and sharpened focus on empowering venues with strategic control, deeper patron relationships, and data-driven growth generated from gaining visibility into every patron who attends a show.

As Head of Business Development since 2019, Ken Lesnik has been instrumental in forging relationships with more than 100 leading arts and cultural organizations across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Australia. This includes marquee institutions such as the Royal Ballet and Opera in London, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, New York City Ballet, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles. With decades of leadership in ticketing and live events, Lesnik now steps into the Chief Commercial Officer role, building on years of executive-level leadership at True Tickets.

“This next chapter is an exciting one for True Tickets, and I’m proud to be part of it,” said Lesnik. “In an industry that’s often focused on transactions, we’re building something different: a technology that helps venues know their real audiences and deepen those relationships over time. That’s what gets me fired up every day.”

Kirk Mortensen, who has served as Head of Product since 2022, will now lead the company’s product vision and development as Chief Product Officer. A longtime champion of nonprofit and cultural organizations, Mortensen has helped evolve True Tickets’ product suite to support secure resale, drive audience engagement, and integrate seamlessly with Tessitura. In his tenure, Mortensen has established True Tickets as a product-led innovator in digital ticketing, guiding the company’s technology strategy as the industry shifts toward secure, data-driven experiences.

“Our partners do vital work in their communities, and we’re proud to help them grow audiences and reduce ticket fraud and abuse,” said Mortensen. “As CPO, I’ll focus on listening closely to clients and their patrons so we can build capabilities that improve patron experiences and sustain healthy growth.”