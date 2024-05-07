Pax8 Recognized as a 2024 U.S. Best Managed Company

DENVER, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced that it has been selected as a 2024 U.S. Best Managed Company for the second consecutive year. Now in its fifth year, the award, sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, recognizes the achievements of U.S. private companies and the successes of their management teams.



“We are pleased to be recognized once again as a U.S. Best Managed Company,” said Scott Chasin, Chief Executive Officer of Pax8. “Our exceptional company culture emphasizes our people and a passion for our partners. That passion, in turn, informs the unparalleled technological innovations we are delivering for the IT ecosystem.”

U.S. Best Managed Companies is part of a global Deloitte Private program. Honorees are selected by an external panel of judges who evaluate applicants based on a variety of criteria, including a company’s ability to execute and its culture. In being recognized as a U.S. Best Managed Company, Pax8 is part of a global community of more than 1,300 leading private companies in 44 countries.

“Deloitte Private is thrilled to honor Pax8 again as a U.S. Best Managed Company—a two-year winner, they have demonstrated excellence in each of the four pillars: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture, and governance and financial performance. We look forward to the many ways in which they will leverage this designation in 2024, and wish them continued success,” said Wolfe Tone, Global & U.S. Deloitte Private Leader.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for six years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com .

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Thousands of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture, and governance/financials. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com .

