Norton Rose Fulbright grows corporate practice with private equity partner Nate Christensen in Dallas

Dallas, TX, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced today that private equity lawyer Nate Christensen has joined the firm’s Corporate, M&A and Securities practice as a partner in the Dallas office.

Nate has a broad corporate practice that leverages his experience both as lead outside counsel and as former general counsel of Hunt Consolidated, Inc., one of the largest private international energy, infrastructure, real estate and alternative investment firms, where he led sophisticated transactions involving some of the world’s foremost investors and capital providers. He has over 20 years of experience advising clients across a broad spectrum of complex transactions and capital structures in numerous industries, including energy (conventional, renewables, power infrastructure and energy transition), real estate, professional sports, financial services, professional services and consumer goods.

Nate represents private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, family offices and other alternative asset managers, public and private companies, project developers and entrepreneurs in a broad range of strategic, transactional and operational matters. He has extensive experience across business lifecycles and sophisticated transactions, including partnerships and joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, private placements and other equity and debt financings, fund formation, direct investing, project development and commercial transactions.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Nate is a highly accomplished lawyer with a stellar reputation in Texas and throughout the US for representing private equity, energy transition and family office clients in significant transactions. His addition underscores our firm’s focus on adding top-tier corporate lawyers, particularly in private equity, who share our commitment to superb client service.”

Scarlet McNellie, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Corporate, M&A and Securities, commented:

“Clients continue to turn to Norton Rose Fulbright to advise on their most complex corporate transactions. Nate is an entrepreneurial and energetic lawyer with the business-oriented approach that our clients value. He is an excellent fit for our private equity group.”

Nate, who has been recognized as a Best Lawyer in Dallas by D Magazine, commented:

“Norton Rose Fulbright has highly regarded corporate and energy practices on a global scale, which will greatly benefit the clients I serve. I am excited to collaborate with my new colleagues on the private equity team and throughout the corporate practice, as well as the firm’s dynamic energy, investment funds and family office teams.”

Joining from Foley and Lardner, Nate is licensed in Texas and Colorado. He received his law degree cum laude from Duke University School of Law and his bachelor’s degree cum laude from the University of Washington.

