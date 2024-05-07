New York, USA, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retinitis Pigmentosa Clinical Trial Pipeline Insights Featuring 40+ Companies | DelveInsight

Retinitis pigmentosa is a genetic disorder characterized by progressive degeneration of the retina, leading to gradual vision loss and potential blindness. The market for retinitis treatments is expanding rapidly due to factors such as changing demographics, more awareness, and a rise in the prevalence of the condition globally. Growing age demographics in the population are driving an increasing need for retinitis treatment options. Increased knowledge of the potential consequences of untreated retinitis, such as blindness, is encouraging more people to seek diagnosis and treatment, which is supporting market growth.

DelveInsight’s 'Retinitis Pigmentosa Pipeline Insight 2024' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline retinitis pigmentosa therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the retinitis pigmentosa pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Retinitis Pigmentosa Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s retinitis pigmentosa pipeline report depicts a robust space with 40+ active players working to develop 40+ pipeline therapies for retinitis pigmentosa treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for retinitis pigmentosa treatment. Key retinitis pigmentosa companies such as MeiraGTx, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., SparingVision, Frontera Therapeutics, ProQR Therapeutics, Bionic Sight, Endogena Therapeutics, Nacuity Pharmaceuticals, Kiora Pharmaceuticals, jCyte, Ocugen, Neurotech USA, Nanoscope Therapeutics, ONL Therapeutics, PulseSight Therapeutics, ViGeneron, Beacon Therapeutics, and others are evaluating new retinitis pigmentosa drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new retinitis pigmentosa drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising retinitis pigmentosa pipeline therapies such as Botaretigene sparoparvovec, ADX-2191, SPVN-06, FT-002, Ultevursen, BS 01, EA-2353, NPI-001, KIO-301, Retinal stem cell therapy, OCU400, NT-501, MCO-010, ONL 1204, PST 611, VG 901, AGTC-501, and others are under different phases of retinitis pigmentosa clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of retinitis pigmentosa clinical trials. In April 2024, Ocugen announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) amendment to initiate a Phase III clinical trial of OCU400, a modifier gene therapy product candidate being developed for retinitis pigmentosa (RP).

In April 2024, ViGeneron announced that the first patient had been dosed in its Phase Ib clinical trial evaluating intravitreal injection of VG901 to treat retinitis pigmentosa (RP) caused by mutations in the CNGA1 gene.

In March 2024, Nanoscope Therapeutics announced positive top-line results after the completion of the 2-year Phase IIb RESTORE randomized, controlled clinical trial of its lead program, MCO-010, mutation-agnostic gene therapy for patients with permanent and severe vision loss from advanced retinitis pigmentosa (RP).

In February 2024, jCyte announced the successful outcome of its pre-phase III Type B meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) held on January 16, 2024. Additionally, the company is gearing up to commence its pivotal US trial for jCell in the second half of 2024.

In December 2023, Ocugen announced that the FDA had granted RMAT designation to Ocugen’s investigational product OCU400 for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa (RP) associated with RHO mutations.

In October 2023, Kiora Pharmaceuticals received Investigational New Drug Application approval in Australia to enroll up to six additional patients in the ABACUS study of KIO-301. ABACUS was initially designed to evaluate patients with Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP).

The retinitis pigmentosa pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage retinitis pigmentosa drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the retinitis pigmentosa clinical trial landscape.

Retinitis Pigmentosa Overview

Retinitis pigmentosa refers to a collection of genetic, progressive retinal disorders leading to the gradual deterioration of the retina. It can be inherited through autosomal recessive, autosomal dominant, or X-linked recessive traits. Individuals are born with this condition, typically experiencing initial symptoms in childhood and often facing significant vision loss over time. While there is currently no cure for retinitis pigmentosa, individuals can benefit from vision aids and training programs aimed at optimizing their remaining vision. Retinitis pigmentosa diagnosis involves tests such as electroretinography (ERG), visual field testing, retinal imaging, fundus auto-fluorescence (FAF), and genetic testing.

Other diagnostic tools include Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) and genetic testing. Unfortunately, there is no treatment available to halt the progression of RP or restore lost vision. The management of retinitis pigmentosa encompasses various approaches, including the use of dietary supplements, ozone therapy, and surgeries. Research is actively focusing on gene therapy as a potential treatment avenue for retinitis pigmentosa. Additionally, managing retinitis pigmentosa involves utilizing low-vision aids and assistive technologies. These tools include a variety of magnifiers and devices capable of identifying objects or individuals when pointed at, as well as strategies such as wearing sunglasses and limiting exposure to excessive light.





A snapshot of the Retinitis Pigmentosa Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Botaretigene sparoparvovec MeiraGTx Phase III Gene transference Subretinal ADX-2191 Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Phase II Antimetabolites; Immunosuppressants; Tetrahydrofolate dehydrogenase inhibitors; Thymidylate synthase inhibitors Intravitreal MCO-010 Nanoscope Therapeutics Phase II Eye protein replacements; Gene transference Intravitreal SPVN-06 SparingVision Phase I/II Gene transference Subretinal FT-002 Frontera Therapeutics Phase I Gene transference Intraocular

Retinitis Pigmentosa Therapeutics Assessment

The retinitis pigmentosa pipeline report proffers an integral view of the retinitis pigmentosa emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Retinitis Pigmentosa Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravitreal, Subretinal, Topical

Oral, Parenteral, Intravitreal, Subretinal, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Vaccines, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Vaccines, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Gene transference, Antimetabolites, Immunosuppressants, Tetrahydrofolate dehydrogenase inhibitors, Thymidylate synthase inhibitors, Eye protein replacements

Gene transference, Antimetabolites, Immunosuppressants, Tetrahydrofolate dehydrogenase inhibitors, Thymidylate synthase inhibitors, Eye protein replacements Key Retinitis Pigmentosa Companies : MeiraGTx, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., SparingVision, Frontera Therapeutics, ProQR Therapeutics, Bionic Sight, Endogena Therapeutics, Nacuity Pharmaceuticals, Kiora Pharmaceuticals, jCyte, Ocugen, Neurotech USA, Nanoscope Therapeutics, ONL Therapeutics, PulseSight Therapeutics, ViGeneron, Beacon Therapeutics, and others

: MeiraGTx, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., SparingVision, Frontera Therapeutics, ProQR Therapeutics, Bionic Sight, Endogena Therapeutics, Nacuity Pharmaceuticals, Kiora Pharmaceuticals, jCyte, Ocugen, Neurotech USA, Nanoscope Therapeutics, ONL Therapeutics, PulseSight Therapeutics, ViGeneron, Beacon Therapeutics, and others Key Retinitis Pigmentosa Pipeline Therapies: Botaretigene sparoparvovec, ADX-2191, SPVN-06, FT-002, Ultevursen, BS 01, EA-2353, NPI-001, KIO-301, Retinal stem cell therapy, OCU400, NT-501, MCO-010, ONL 1204, PST 611, VG 901, AGTC-501, and others

Table of Contents

1. Retinitis Pigmentosa Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Retinitis Pigmentosa Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Retinitis Pigmentosa Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Retinitis Pigmentosa Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Retinitis Pigmentosa Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Retinitis Pigmentosa Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Retinitis Pigmentosa Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Retinitis Pigmentosa Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Retinitis Pigmentosa Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Retinitis Pigmentosa Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Retinitis Pigmentosa Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

