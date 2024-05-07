Vermont is “SUNucated”

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vermont children will now be able to possess and utilize sunscreen on school property and at school-sponsored events or activities with the written permission of a parent or guardian. Because of this act, students will no longer need a medical provider’s note, a prescription or be required to store sunscreen in a specific location to use it. Governor Phil Scott signed into law a version of ASDSA’s SUNucate model legislation, making Vermont the 28th state (29th including the District of Columbia) to be “SUNucated.”

The SUNucate initiative was developed by the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association (ASDSA) to address barriers to sunscreen use at schools and school-sponsored events and to promote sun-safe behaviors. The law becomes effective July 1 in Vermont.

“I congratulate Vermont on passing this important public health law for their students. Creating sun-safe behaviors early in life, like sunscreen use, is essential to preventing skin cancer,” said ASDSA President Seth L. Matarasso, MD. “ASDSA looks forward to continuing to collaborate with its partners across the nation to advocate for SUNucate legislation. We hope this model bill is adopted by all states.”

The need for SUNucate arose after concerns were raised by ASDSA members (board certified dermatologists) that schools were not allowing sunscreen to be brought to school. Sunscreens are regulated as over-the-counter drugs under the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, making them subject to school bans. To find more information on SUNucate visit asds.net/SUNucate .

About the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association (ASDSA)

With a membership of 6,400+ physicians, ASDSA is a 501(c)(6) association, dedicated to patient safety and advocacy on behalf of dermatologic surgeons and their patients. For more information, visit asds.net/ASDSA.

