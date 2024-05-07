Vermont is “SUNucated”

ASDSA’s model legislation to allow children access to sunscreen in schools and school-sponsored events and activities reaches 29 jurisdictions (28 states and D.C.)

| Source: American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vermont children will now be able to possess and utilize sunscreen on school property and at school-sponsored events or activities with the written permission of a parent or guardian. Because of this act, students will no longer need a medical provider’s note, a prescription or be required to store sunscreen in a specific location to use it. Governor Phil Scott signed into law a version of ASDSA’s SUNucate model legislation, making Vermont the 28th state (29th including the District of Columbia) to be “SUNucated.”

The SUNucate initiative was developed by the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association (ASDSA) to address barriers to sunscreen use at schools and school-sponsored events and to promote sun-safe behaviors. The law becomes effective July 1 in Vermont.  

“I congratulate Vermont on passing this important public health law for their students. Creating sun-safe behaviors early in life, like sunscreen use, is essential to preventing skin cancer,” said ASDSA President Seth L. Matarasso, MD. “ASDSA looks forward to continuing to collaborate with its partners across the nation to advocate for SUNucate legislation. We hope this model bill is adopted by all states.”

The need for SUNucate arose after concerns were raised by ASDSA members (board certified dermatologists) that schools were not allowing sunscreen to be brought to school. Sunscreens are regulated as over-the-counter drugs under the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, making them subject to school bans. To find more information on SUNucate visit asds.net/SUNucate.

# # #

About the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association (ASDSA)

With a membership of 6,400+ physicians, ASDSA is a 501(c)(6) association, dedicated to patient safety and advocacy on behalf of dermatologic surgeons and their patients. For more information, visit asds.net/ASDSA.

Follow @ASDSAdvocacy on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and Threads!

Attachment

 

            




    

        

            
                ASDSA's SUNucate Logo
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                ASDSA
                            
                            
                                sunucate
                            
                            
                                sun safety
                            
                            
                                dermatologic surgery
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data