ARKO Corp. Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

RICHMOND, Va., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) (“ARKO” or the “Company”), a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.



First Quarter 2024 Key Highlights (vs. Year-Ago Quarter)1,2

Net loss for the quarter was $0.6 million compared to $2.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $36.6 million compared to $47.5 million, with the variance driven by lower fuel contribution, regulatory state-wide elimination of Virginia gaming income, and increases in same store operating expenses.

Merchandise revenue increased 3.6% to $414.7 million.

Merchandise contribution increased by 9.7% to $134.9 million. Merchandise margin expanded approximately 180 basis points to 32.5%, supported by key marketing and merchandising initiatives.

Retail fuel contribution increased 5.5% to $92.9 million, with margin increasing to 36.4 cents per gallon from 35.4. Retail same store fuel gallons sold decreased 6.7% compared to a decrease in national OPIS average same-station fuel gallon volume of approximately 5.9%.

Other Key Highlights

As part of the Company’s focus on accelerating organic growth, it is in the process of developing a multi-year transformation plan, including the following elements: More aggressive and targeted capital allocation toward strategic sub-segments of its retail stores to drive traffic and improve profitability. Continued development and execution of a pilot program to improve customer experience and value proposition, in partnership with a nationally renowned consulting firm, with plans to expand refined offering across larger store network. Fully leveraging the Company’s unique, multi-segment operating model through more active conversion of retail stores to dealer sites within its wholesale segment to improve profitability.

Additional details will be provided in further investor communications and will be detailed in full at the Company’s investor day that will take place later this year.

Continuation of the Company’s enhanced food program rollout, including its January 2024 new pizza program launch and the upcoming re-launch of its hot dog and roller grill program anchored by Nathan’s Famous as its new supplier of quality, 100% all beef hot dogs.

ARKO’s Board of Directors (“Board”) approved the expansion of the Company’s stock repurchase program from $100 million to $125 million.

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share of common stock to be paid on May 31, 2024 to stockholders of record as of May 20, 2024.

1 See Use of Non-GAAP Measures below.

2 All figures for fuel contribution and fuel margin per gallon exclude the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to the Company’s wholesale fuel distribution subsidiary, GPM Petroleum LP (“GPMP”) for the cost of fuel (intercompany charges by GPMP).

“Our first quarter results reflect our ongoing efforts to navigate the current macroeconomic environment, while aggressively positioning ARKO for future organic growth and improved profitability,” said Arie Kotler, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ARKO. “Over the past decade, we have gained significant scale through acquisitions and believe there is meaningful value embedded within our network of retail stores. We have a strong balance sheet and substantial available liquidity, which we plan to use to selectively and methodically increase our investments in our retail store base to drive traffic and improve profitability."

Mr. Kotler continued: “We firmly believe our current valuation does not fully reflect the underlying value of our business, which has grown to become one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States and a Fortune 500 company. Given this disconnect, I am pleased to announce that the Board has approved an expansion of our share repurchase program to $125 million, which we believe will support long-term value creation for our valued stockholders.”

First Quarter 2024 Segment Highlights

Retail

For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (in thousands) Fuel gallons sold 255,464 248,906 Same store fuel gallons sold decrease (%)1 (6.7 %) (5.8 %) Fuel contribution2 $ 92,933 $ 88,096 Fuel margin, cents per gallon3 36.4 35.4 Same store fuel contribution1,2 $ 82,048 $ 84,832 Same store merchandise sales (decrease) increase (%)1 (4.1 %) 3.8 % Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes (decrease)increase (%)1 (3.0 %) 7.6 % Merchandise revenue $ 414,655 $ 400,408 Merchandise contribution4 $ 134,918 $ 122,965 Merchandise margin5 32.5 % 30.7 % Same store merchandise contribution1,4 $ 118,676 $ 117,814 Same store site operating expenses1 $ 172,619 $ 167,112 1Same store is a common metric used in the convenience store industry. We consider a store a same store beginning in the first quarter in which the store had a full quarter of activity in the prior year. Refer toUse of Non-GAAP Measuresbelow for discussion of this measure. 2Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs; excludes the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel. 3Calculated as fuel contribution divided by fuel gallons sold. 4Calculated as merchandise revenue less merchandise costs. 5Calculated as merchandise contribution divided by merchandise revenue.



Same store merchandise sales, excluding cigarettes, decreased 3.0% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023. Same store merchandise sales decreased 4.1% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the prior year period.

Total merchandise contribution for the first quarter of 2024 increased $12.0 million, or 9.7%, compared to the first quarter of 2023, due to $11.3 million of incremental merchandise contribution from acquisitions closed in 2023, as well as an increase in merchandise contribution at same stores of approximately $0.9 million.

Merchandise contribution at same stores increased in the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to higher contribution from other tobacco products and franchises partially offset by lower contribution from the Company’s core destination categories. Merchandise margin increased 180 basis points to 32.5% for the first quarter of 2024, supported by key marketing and merchandising initiatives.

For the first quarter of 2024, retail fuel contribution increased $4.8 million to $92.9 million compared to the prior year period, with resilient fuel margin capture of 36.4 cents per gallon, an increase of 1.0 cent per gallon for the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the first quarter of 2023. Same store fuel contribution was $82.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $84.8 million for the prior year quarter. This decrease in same store fuel contribution was offset by approximately $7.8 million of incremental fuel contribution from acquisitions closed in 2023.

Wholesale

For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (in thousands) Fuel gallons sold – fuel supply locations 186,731 182,427 Fuel gallons sold – consignment agent locations 37,504 37,962 Fuel contribution1– fuel supply locations $ 11,562 $ 11,156 Fuel contribution1– consignment locations $ 9,168 $ 10,039 Fuel margin, cents per gallon2– fuel supply locations 6.2 6.1 Fuel margin, cents per gallon2– consignment agent locations 24.4 26.4 1Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs; excludes the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel. 2Calculated as fuel contribution divided by fuel gallons sold.



In wholesale, total fuel contribution was approximately $20.7 million for the first quarter of 2024. Fuel contribution from fuel supply locations increased by $0.4 million for the quarter compared to the prior year period, and fuel margin increased, primarily due to incremental contribution from acquisitions closed in 2023, which was partially offset by decreased prompt pay discounts related to lower fuel costs and lower volumes at comparable wholesale sites.

Fuel contribution from consignment agent locations decreased by $0.9 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the prior year period. Fuel margin also decreased for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to the prior year period, primarily due to lower rack-to-retail margins and decreased prompt pay discounts related to lower fuel costs, which was partially offset by the incremental contribution from acquisitions closed in 2023.

Fleet Fueling

For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (in thousands) Fuel gallons sold – proprietary cardlock locations 33,449 31,016 Fuel gallons sold – third-party cardlock locations 3,199 1,610 Fuel contribution1– proprietary cardlock locations $ 13,669 $ 13,813 Fuel contribution1– third-party cardlock locations $ 247 $ 22 Fuel margin, cents per gallon2– proprietary cardlock locations 40.9 44.5 Fuel margin, cents per gallon2– third-party cardlock locations 7.7 1.3 1Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs; excludes the estimated fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel. 2Calculated as fuel contribution divided by fuel gallons sold.



Fuel contribution increased $0.1 million to approximately $13.9 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the prior year period. At proprietary cardlocks, fuel margin decreased by 3.6 cents per gallon as compared to the first quarter of 2023, when diesel margins were at significantly elevated levels. At third-party cardlock locations, fuel margin per gallon increased by 6.4 cents per gallon for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023. These changes were primarily due to higher volumes and the cardlocks acquired in the WTG Acquisition.

Site Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, convenience store operating expenses increased $22.5 million, or 12.8% as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to $18.5 million of incremental expenses related to acquisitions closed in 2023. Same store expenses were up $5.5 million from the prior year period, or 3.3%, with the increase related to hourly wage rate growth, accelerated repair and maintenance, and elevated worker’s compensation claims related to first quarter events. The increase in site operating expenses was partially offset by underperforming retail stores that were closed or converted to dealers.

Liquidity and Capital Expenditures

As of March 31, 2024, the Company’s total liquidity was approximately $764 million, consisting of approximately $184 million of cash and cash equivalents and approximately $579 million of availability under lines of credit. Outstanding debt was $885 million, resulting in net debt, excluding lease related financing liabilities, of approximately $700 million. The Company’s program agreement with affiliates of Oak Street, a division of Blue Owl Capital, provides for an aggregate up to $1.5 billion of capacity, almost all of which is currently available to the Company through September 30, 2024. Capital expenditures were approximately $29.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, including the purchase of certain fee properties, upgrades to fuel dispensers and other investments in stores.

Quarterly Dividend and Share Repurchase Program

The Company’s ability to return cash to its stockholders through its cash dividend program and share repurchase program is consistent with its capital allocation framework and reflects the Company’s confidence in the strength of its cash generation ability and financial position and its belief that the Company’s current share price does not fully reflect the underlying value of its business.

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share of common stock to be paid on May 31, 2024 to stockholders of record as of May 20, 2024.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 4.8 million shares of common stock under the repurchase program for approximately $28.3 million, or an average share price of $5.89. Repurchases during the quarter included the repurchase of shares originally issued to the sellers in the Company’s TEG acquisition. There was approximately $0.7 million remaining under the share repurchase program as of March 31, 2024.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Board approved the expansion of the Company’s share repurchase program to $125 million, up from $100 million.

Company-Operated Retail Store Count and Segment Update

The following tables present certain information regarding changes in the retail, wholesale and fleet fueling segments for the periods presented:

For the Three Months

Ended March 31, Retail Segment 2024 2023 Number of sites at beginning of period 1,543 1,404 Acquired sites — 135 Newly opened or reopened sites 1 1 Company-controlled sites converted to consignment or fuel supply locations, net — (5 ) Closed, relocated or divested sites (4 ) (4 ) Number of sites at end of period 1,540 1,531





For the Three Months

Ended March 31, Wholesale Segment1 2024 2023 Number of sites at beginning of period 1,825 1,674 Acquired sites — 192 Newly opened or reopened sites2 9 7 Consignment or fuel supply locations converted from Company-controlled or fleet fueling sites, net — 5 Closed, relocated or divested sites (18 ) (26 ) Number of sites at end of period 1,816 1,852 1Excludes bulk and spot purchasers. 2Includes all signed fuel supply agreements irrespective of fuel distribution commencement date.





For the Three Months

Ended March 31, Fleet Fueling Segment 2024 2023 Number of sites at beginning of period 298 183 Closed, relocated or divested sites (2 ) — Number of sites at end of period 296 183



Full Year and Second Quarter 2024 Guidance Range

The Company currently expects second quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $70 to $77 million, with an assumed range of average retail fuel margin from 37 to 40 cents per gallon. The Company is maintaining its full year total Company Adjusted EBITDA range of $250 to $290 million, with an assumed range of average retail fuel margin from 36 to 40 cents per gallon.

The Company is not providing guidance on net income at this time due to the volatility of certain required inputs that are not available without unreasonable efforts, including future fair value adjustments associated with its stock price, as well as depreciation and amortization related to its capital allocation as part of its focus on accelerating organic growth.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, we operate A Family of Community Brands that offer delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our high value fas REWARDS® loyalty program offers exclusive savings on merchandise and gas. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites; and fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (in thousands) Revenues: Fuel revenue $ 1,631,332 $ 1,661,664 Merchandise revenue 414,655 400,408 Other revenues, net 26,467 26,424 Total revenues 2,072,454 2,088,496 Operating expenses: Fuel costs 1,502,302 1,537,882 Merchandise costs 279,737 277,443 Site operating expenses 218,931 192,683 General and administrative expenses 42,158 40,416 Depreciation and amortization 31,716 28,399 Total operating expenses 2,074,844 2,076,823 Other expenses, net 2,476 2,720 Operating (loss) income (4,866 ) 8,953 Interest and other financial income 22,014 7,210 Interest and other financial expenses (24,471 ) (20,812 ) Loss before income taxes (7,323 ) (4,649 ) Income tax benefit 6,707 2,158 Income (loss) from equity investment 22 (36 ) Net loss $ (594 ) $ (2,527 ) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests — 53 Net loss attributable to ARKO Corp. $ (594 ) $ (2,580 ) Series A redeemable preferred stock dividends (1,414 ) (1,418 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (2,008 ) $ (3,998 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders – basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 117,275 120,253





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (in thousands) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 184,480 $ 218,120 Restricted cash 21,234 23,301 Short-term investments 4,588 3,892 Trade receivables, net 158,712 134,735 Inventory 250,405 250,593 Other current assets 116,144 118,472 Total current assets 735,563 749,113 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 743,394 742,610 Right-of-use assets under operating leases 1,365,200 1,384,693 Right-of-use assets under financing leases, net 160,357 162,668 Goodwill 292,173 292,173 Intangible assets, net 207,416 214,552 Equity investment 2,907 2,885 Deferred tax asset 62,368 52,293 Other non-current assets 51,505 49,377 Total assets $ 3,620,883 $ 3,650,364 Liabilities Current liabilities: Long-term debt, current portion $ 17,297 $ 16,792 Accounts payable 233,960 213,657 Other current liabilities 150,569 179,536 Operating leases, current portion 68,403 67,053 Financing leases, current portion 9,392 9,186 Total current liabilities 479,621 486,224 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt, net 867,661 828,647 Asset retirement obligation 85,063 84,710 Operating leases 1,378,302 1,395,032 Financing leases 212,174 213,032 Other non-current liabilities 236,822 266,602 Total liabilities 3,259,643 3,274,247 Series A redeemable preferred stock 100,000 100,000 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 12 12 Treasury stock (106,055 ) (74,134 ) Additional paid-in capital 267,671 245,007 Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,119 9,119 Retained earnings 90,493 96,097 Total shareholders' equity 261,240 276,101 Non-controlling interest — 16 Total equity 261,240 276,117 Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity $ 3,620,883 $ 3,650,364





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (594 ) $ (2,527 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 31,716 28,399 Deferred income taxes (10,075 ) (10,230 ) Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges 2,664 287 Foreign currency loss 27 34 Gain from issuance of shares as payment of deferred consideration related to business acquisition (2,681 ) — Gain from settlement related to business acquisition (6,356 ) — Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 664 592 Amortization of deferred income (1,946 ) (1,860 ) Accretion of asset retirement obligation 616 491 Non-cash rent 3,484 2,798 Charges to allowance for credit losses 327 283 (Income) loss from equity investment (22 ) 36 Share-based compensation 3,329 4,069 Fair value adjustment of financial assets and liabilities (10,772 ) (4,228 ) Other operating activities, net 624 329 Changes in assets and liabilities: Increase in trade receivables (24,304 ) (11,182 ) Decrease (increase) in inventory 188 (2,845 ) Decrease in other assets 5,095 3,545 Increase in accounts payable 21,347 5,940 Decrease in other current liabilities (4,152 ) (127 ) (Decrease) increase in asset retirement obligation (55 ) 67 Increase in non-current liabilities 3,631 2,012 Net cash provided by operating activities 12,755 15,883 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (29,228 ) (23,380 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 2,039 208,436 Business acquisitions, net of cash — (338,342 ) Prepayment for acquisition (1,000 ) — Loans to equity investment, net 14 — Net cash used in investing activities (28,175 ) (153,286 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Receipt of long-term debt, net 41,588 55,000 Repayment of debt (6,635 ) (5,592 ) Principal payments on financing leases (1,135 ) (1,418 ) Early settlement of deferred consideration related to business acquisition (17,155 ) — Proceeds from sale-leaseback — 51,604 Common stock repurchased (31,921 ) (2,310 ) Dividends paid on common stock (3,596 ) (3,609 ) Dividends paid on redeemable preferred stock (1,414 ) (1,418 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (20,268 ) 92,257 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (35,688 ) (45,146 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (19 ) (21 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 241,421 316,769 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 205,714 $ 271,602



Supplemental Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (in thousands) Net loss $ (594 ) $ (2,527 ) Interest and other financing expenses, net 2,457 13,602 Income tax benefit (6,707 ) (2,158 ) Depreciation and amortization 31,716 28,399 EBITDA 26,872 37,316 Non-cash rent expense (a) 3,484 2,798 Acquisition costs (b) 680 3,576 Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges (c) 2,664 287 Share-based compensation expense (d) 3,329 4,069 (Income) loss from equity investment (e) (22 ) 36 Fuel taxes received in arrears (f) (565 ) — Adjustment to contingent consideration (g) 18 (702 ) Other (h) 189 104 Adjusted EBITDA $ 36,649 $ 47,484 (a) Eliminates the non-cash portion of rent, which reflects the extent to which our GAAP rent expense recognized exceeded (or was less than) our cash rent payments. The GAAP rent expense adjustment can vary depending on the terms of our lease portfolio, which has been impacted by our recent acquisitions. For newer leases, our rent expense recognized typically exceeds our cash rent payments, whereas, for more mature leases, rent expense recognized is typically less than our cash rent payments. (b) Eliminates costs incurred that are directly attributable to business acquisitions and salaries of employees whose primary job function is to execute our acquisition strategy and facilitate integration of acquired operations. (c) Eliminates the non-cash loss from the sale of property and equipment, the loss recognized upon the sale of related leased assets, and impairment charges on property and equipment and right-of-use assets related to closed and non-performing sites. (d) Eliminates non-cash share-based compensation expense related to the equity incentive program in place to incentivize, retain, and motivate our employees, certain non-employees and members of the Board. (e) Eliminates our share of (income) loss attributable to our unconsolidated equity investment. (f) Eliminates the receipt of historical fuel tax amounts for multiple prior periods. (g) Eliminates fair value adjustments to the contingent consideration owed to the seller for the 2020 Empire acquisition. (h) Eliminates other unusual or non-recurring items that we do not consider to be meaningful in assessing operating performance.



Supplemental Disclosures of Segment Information

Retail Segment

For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (in thousands) Revenues: Fuel revenue $ 824,428 $ 843,473 Merchandise revenue 414,655 400,408 Other revenues, net 16,679 18,555 Total revenues 1,255,762 1,262,436 Operating expenses: Fuel costs 744,241 767,808 Merchandise costs 279,737 277,443 Site operating expenses 198,017 175,554 Total operating expenses 1,221,995 1,220,805 Operating income 33,767 41,631 Intercompany charges by GPMP1 12,746 12,431 Operating income, as adjusted $ 46,513 $ 54,062 1Represents the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.



The tables below shows financial information and certain key metrics of recent acquisitions in the Retail Segment that do not have (or have only partial) comparable information for the prior period.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 TEG1 Uncle's

(WTG)2 Speedy's3 Total (in thousands) Date of Acquisition: Mar 1, 2023 Jun 6, 2023 Aug 15, 2023 Revenues: Fuel revenue $ 80,249 $ 19,769 $ 4,268 $ 104,286 Merchandise revenue 34,127 9,147 2,265 45,539 Other revenues, net 1,293 228 52 1,573 Total revenues 115,669 29,144 6,585 151,398 Operating expenses: Fuel costs 74,431 17,064 3,895 95,390 Merchandise costs 22,896 5,873 1,442 30,211 Site operating expenses 18,112 4,690 1,190 23,992 Total operating expenses 115,439 27,627 6,527 149,593 Operating income 230 1,517 58 1,805 Intercompany charges by GPMP4 1,281 291 71 1,643 Operating income, as adjusted $ 1,511 $ 1,808 $ 129 $ 3,448 Fuel gallons sold 25,616 5,821 1,416 32,853 Fuel contribution5 $ 7,099 $ 2,996 $ 444 $ 10,539 Merchandise contribution6 $ 11,231 $ 3,274 $ 823 $ 15,328 Merchandise margin7 32.9 % 35.8 % 36.3 % 1Acquisition from Transit Energy Group and affiliates ("TEG"); includes only the retail stores acquired in the TEG acquisition. 2Acquisition from WTG Fuels Holdings, LLC ("WTG"); includes only the retail stores acquired in the WTG acquisition. 3Acquisition of seven Speedy's retail stores. 4Represents the estimated fixed margin paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel. 5Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs; excludes the estimated fixed margin paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel. 6Calculated as merchandise revenue less merchandise costs. 7Calculated as merchandise contribution divided by merchandise revenue.



Wholesale Segment

For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (in thousands) Revenues: Fuel revenue $ 664,514 $ 684,848 Other revenues, net 6,858 6,491 Total revenues 671,372 691,339 Operating expenses: Fuel costs 655,113 674,691 Site operating expenses 9,299 9,098 Total operating expenses 664,412 683,789 Operating income 6,960 $ 7,550 Intercompany charges by GPMP1 11,329 11,038 Operating income, as adjusted $ 18,289 $ 18,588 1Represents the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.



The tables below shows financial information and certain key metrics of recent acquisitions in the Wholesale Segment that do not have (or have only partial) comparable information for prior period.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 TEG1 WTG2 Total (in thousands) Date of Acquisition: Mar 1, 2023 Jun 6, 2023 Revenues: Fuel revenue $ 80,952 $ 3,084 $ 84,036 Other revenues, net 758 15 773 Total revenues 81,710 3,099 84,809 Operating expenses: Fuel costs 80,424 2,959 83,383 Site operating expenses 874 68 942 Total operating expenses 81,298 3,027 84,325 Operating income 412 72 484 Intercompany charges by GPMP3 1,363 44 1,407 Operating income, as adjusted $ 1,775 $ 116 $ 1,891 Fuel gallons sold 27,448 871 28,319 1Includes only the wholesale business acquired in the TEG acquisition. 2Includes only the wholesale business acquired in the WTG acquisition. 3Represents the estimated fixed margin paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.



Fleet Fueling Segment

For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (in thousands) Revenues: Fuel revenue $ 132,193 $ 127,494 Other revenues, net 2,385 951 Total revenues 134,578 128,445 Operating expenses: Fuel costs 120,058 115,231 Site operating expenses 6,543 4,790 Total operating expenses 126,601 120,021 Operating income 7,977 8,424 Intercompany charges by GPMP1 1,781 1,572 Operating income, as adjusted $ 9,758 $ 9,996 1Represents the estimated fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.



The table below shows financial information and certain key metrics of recent acquisitions in the Fleet Fueling Segment that do not have comparable information for the prior period.