Garrett Motion Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Private Offering of $800 Million of Senior Notes Due 2032

ROLLE, Switzerland, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX) (the “Company”) announced today that Garrett Motion Holdings Inc. and Garrett LX I S.à r.l., its wholly owned subsidiaries, have priced their previously announced offering (the “Offering”) and have agreed to issue and sell $800 million aggregate principal amount of their 7.750% senior unsecured notes due 2032 (the “notes”) in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The aggregate principal amount of the Offering of the notes was increased from the previously announced Offering size of $500 million aggregate principal amount of notes. The notes will be sold to investors at 100.00% plus accrued interest, if any, from May 21, 2024. The closing of the Offering of the notes is expected to occur on or about May 21, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.



The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by each of the Company’s wholly owned restricted subsidiaries that guarantees the Company’s senior secured credit facilities.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering, together with cash on hand, to repay approximately $800 million of indebtedness under the Company’s existing credit facilities, in accordance with the terms thereof, and to pay related fees and expenses.

The notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. Accordingly, the notes were offered and are being sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to certain non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

About Garrett Motion Inc.

Garrett Motion Inc. is a differentiated technology leader, serving automotive customers worldwide for more than 70 years. Known for its global leadership in turbocharging, the company develops transformative technologies for vehicles to become cleaner and more efficient. Its advanced technologies help reduce emissions and reach zero emissions via passenger and commercial vehicle applications – for on and off-highway use. Its portfolio includes turbochargers, electric turbos (E-Turbo) and electric compressors (E-Compressor) for both ICE and hybrid powertrains. In the zero emissions vehicle category, it offers fuel cell compressors for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCEVs) as well as electric propulsion and thermal management systems for battery electric vehicles (BEVs). It boasts five R&D centers, 13 manufacturing sites and a team of 9,300 located in more than 20 countries. Its mission is to further advance motion through unique, differentiated innovations.

