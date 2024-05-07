Ashland board authorizes quarterly dividend

WILMINGTON, Del., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.405 cents per share on the company's common stock which represents a five percent increase from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2024.

As of April 30, 2024, there were 50,128,349 shares of Ashland common stock outstanding.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environment, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 3,800 passionate, tenacious solvers thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/ESG to learn more.

