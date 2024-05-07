Mercuriades 2024: Crakmedia Takes Top Honours in Productivity Enhancement





Photo credit: Normand Huberdeau/Groupe NH Photographes

MONTREAL, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ) held the prestigious Mercuriades Gala yesterday at the Palais des Congrès de Montréal, rewarding some thirty Quebec companies that have particularly distinguished themselves in the past year. Nicolas Chrétien, President, and Founder of Crakmedia, received the Productivity Enhancement Investissement Québec Mercure award for the company’s artificial intelligence project in automated advertising traffic optimization.

The Productivity Enhancement Mercure is awarded to a company that has implemented an innovative strategy to increase its productivity in one or more aspects of its organizational effectiveness. For Crakmedia, this award represents the culmination of a major technological project led by the Data & Analytics team and its Vice President Stéphane Courchesne.

"This project, quite unique in the performance marketing industry, allows us to constantly adjust the parameters of our thousands of simultaneous digital advertising campaigns as well as gain nearly 150 hours per month in productivity for our ad placement teams and affiliate account managers who can focus on business development," shares Olivier Bouchard, Chief Operating Officer at Crakmedia. "We would never have been able to achieve these results with an existing AI tool and we have taken the means to have people in-house capable of developing such artificial intelligence tools. We were pioneers in Quebec in 2006 in the field of web marketing and we are still in 2024 with cutting-edge projects like these."

This is not the first time that Crakmedia has been recognized by the FCCQ at the Mercuriades, having won the honours in 2018 when it received the Mercure for International Market Development and Company of the Year categories. The company was also nominated in 2023 in the Training and Workforce Development category.

(Editor’s note: Links pointing to the FCCQ’s website are only available in French)

About Crakmedia

A world leader in web marketing, performance marketing, web development and traffic monetization, Crakmedia is an international company based in Quebec City. Its areas of expertise range from digital content design, campaign personalization, website and data analysis, brand management, search engine optimization, media buying, advertising brokerage to web development and the creation of innovative technologies. For More Information: crakmedia.com

PRESS RELATIONS

Caroline Perron

cperron@crakmedia.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2044c7ca-8dd5-4763-a3c7-589db02835b6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f04195dd-5d51-4489-b2b1-4818c356cde7