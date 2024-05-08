Report on Voting From the 2024 Annual and Special Shareholders Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX - NVA) NuVista Energy Ltd. ("NuVista") announces that the following matters were approved at the annual and special meeting of the shareholders of NuVista held on May 7, 2024. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Information Circular dated March 22, 2024 (the "Circular").



1. Fixing the Number of Directors

By resolution passed via ballot, the number of directors to be elected at the meeting was fixed at nine members. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes

Against Percent 159,003,969 99.78% 346,914 0.22%

2. Election of Directors

By resolution passed via ballot, the following nine nominees were appointed as directors of NuVista to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of NuVista, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes

Withheld

Percent Pentti O. Karkkainen 120,355,595 75.69% 38,645,165 24.31% Ronald J. Eckhardt 120,683,415 75.90% 38,317,345 24.10% K. L. (Kate) Holzhauser 114,591,790 72.07% 44,408,970 27.93% Mary Ellen Lutey 121,260,267 76.26% 37,740,493 23.74% Keith A. MacPhail 105,729,342 66.50% 53,271,418 33.50% Ronald J. Poelzer 114,618,736 72.09% 44,382,024 27.91% Deborah S. Stein 116,814,789 73.47% 42,185,971 26.53% Jonathan A. Wright 121,376,032 76.34% 37,624,728 23.66% Grant A. Zawalsky 109,304,669 68.74% 49,696,091 31.26%

3. Appointment of Auditors

By resolution passed via ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of NuVista to hold office until close of the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes

Withheld Percent 151,628,827 95.15% 7,722,057 4.85%

4. Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

By advisory resolution passed via ballot, NuVista's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes

Against Percent 120,962,396 76.08% 38,038,364 23.92%

5. Approval of the Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan

By resolution passed via ballot, the amendments to NuVista's stock option plan to, among other things, increase the number of shares issuable thereunder was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes

Against Percent 112,365,595 70.67% 46,635,165 29.33%

INVESTOR INFORMATION

NuVista is an independent Canadian oil and natural gas exploration, development and production corporation with its Common Shares trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVA”.

NuVista is an oil and natural gas company actively engaged in the exploration for, and the development and production of, oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Our primary focus is on the scalable and repeatable condensate-rich Montney formation in the Pipestone and Wapiti areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: