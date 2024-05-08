Press release, Helsinki, 8 May 2024 at 9 AM (EEST)

Finnish Hospital Orders Nexstim NBS System 5

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) ("Nexstim" or "Company") has received an order for an NBS System 5 from a hospital in Finland. This is a new customer to Nexstim.

The Nexstim Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) System 5 is indicated for non-invasive mapping of the primary motor cortex of the brain to its cortical gyrus. The system provides information that may be used in the assessment of the primary motor cortex for pre-procedural planning. This specific NBS system also includes the software of an NBT® system, allowing the system to also be used for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: “Happy to announce the expansion of our already extensive Finnish customer base. We actively engage with the professional communities that are relevant to Nexstim and it is great that more and more patients in Finland can be helped with our technology.”

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com , or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS System 5 is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for presurgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the NBS System 6 which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBS 6 system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

