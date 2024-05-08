Tulikivi Corporation – Managers’ Transactions: Heikki Vauhkonen

TULIKIVI CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 8 MAY AT 10:00 AM
Tulikivi Corporation has received the following notification on 7 May 2024.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Heikki Vauhkonen
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Tulikivi Oyj
LEI: 743700GSL41H2DXZY963
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 61995/4/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-05-03
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900583
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4113 Unit price: 0.45 EUR
(2): Volume: 7996 Unit price: 0.451 EUR
(3): Volume: 2004 Unit price: 0.451 EUR
(4): Volume: 33 Unit price: 0.449 EUR
(5): Volume: 3703 Unit price: 0.449 EUR
(6): Volume: 1129 Unit price: 0.449 EUR
(7): Volume: 19214 Unit price: 0.448 EUR
(8): Volume: 100 Unit price: 0.448 EUR
(9): Volume: 4225 Unit price: 0.45 EUR
(10): Volume: 7775 Unit price: 0.45 EUR
(11): Volume: 7551 Unit price: 0.457 EUR
(12): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 0.453 EUR
(13): Volume: 4142 Unit price: 0.456 EUR
(14): Volume: 7996 Unit price: 0.45 EUR
(15): Volume: 399 Unit price: 0.45 EUR
(16): Volume: 4330 Unit price: 0.45 EUR
(17): Volume: 10 Unit price: 0.45 EUR
(18): Volume: 1101 Unit price: 0.45 EUR
(19): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 0.45 EUR
(20): Volume: 555 Unit price: 0.45 EUR
(21): Volume: 90 Unit price: 0.45 EUR
(22): Volume: 253 Unit price: 0.46 EUR
(23): Volume: 2 Unit price: 0.46 EUR
(24): Volume: 19 Unit price: 0.46 EUR
(25): Volume: 8 Unit price: 0.46 EUR
(26): Volume: 66 Unit price: 0.46 EUR
Aggregated transactions (26):
Volume: 83814 Volume weighted average price: 0.45075 EUR
____________________________________________
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-05-06
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900583
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1209 Unit price: 0.433 EUR
(2): Volume: 625 Unit price: 0.433 EUR
(3): Volume: 88654 Unit price: 0.4405 EUR
(4): Volume: 11346 Unit price: 0.441 EUR
(5): Volume: 10764 Unit price: 0.4405 EUR
(6): Volume: 3588 Unit price: 0.441 EUR
Aggregated transactions (6):
Volume: 116186 Volume weighted average price: 0.44045 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-05-07
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900583
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4924 Unit price: 0.45 EUR
(2): Volume: 35076 Unit price: 0.45 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 40000 Volume weighted average price: 0.45 EUR
Further information:
Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, Tulikivi Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)40 524 5593, heikki.vauhkonen@tulikivi.fi
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media