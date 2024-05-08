Tulikivi Corporation – Managers’ Transactions: Heikki Vauhkonen

TULIKIVI CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 8 MAY AT 10:00 AM



Tulikivi Corporation has received the following notification on 7 May 2024.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Heikki Vauhkonen

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Tulikivi Oyj

LEI: 743700GSL41H2DXZY963

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 61995/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-05-03

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900583

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4113 Unit price: 0.45 EUR

(2): Volume: 7996 Unit price: 0.451 EUR

(3): Volume: 2004 Unit price: 0.451 EUR

(4): Volume: 33 Unit price: 0.449 EUR

(5): Volume: 3703 Unit price: 0.449 EUR

(6): Volume: 1129 Unit price: 0.449 EUR

(7): Volume: 19214 Unit price: 0.448 EUR

(8): Volume: 100 Unit price: 0.448 EUR

(9): Volume: 4225 Unit price: 0.45 EUR

(10): Volume: 7775 Unit price: 0.45 EUR

(11): Volume: 7551 Unit price: 0.457 EUR

(12): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 0.453 EUR

(13): Volume: 4142 Unit price: 0.456 EUR

(14): Volume: 7996 Unit price: 0.45 EUR

(15): Volume: 399 Unit price: 0.45 EUR

(16): Volume: 4330 Unit price: 0.45 EUR

(17): Volume: 10 Unit price: 0.45 EUR

(18): Volume: 1101 Unit price: 0.45 EUR

(19): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 0.45 EUR

(20): Volume: 555 Unit price: 0.45 EUR

(21): Volume: 90 Unit price: 0.45 EUR

(22): Volume: 253 Unit price: 0.46 EUR

(23): Volume: 2 Unit price: 0.46 EUR

(24): Volume: 19 Unit price: 0.46 EUR

(25): Volume: 8 Unit price: 0.46 EUR

(26): Volume: 66 Unit price: 0.46 EUR

Aggregated transactions (26):

Volume: 83814 Volume weighted average price: 0.45075 EUR

____________________________________________

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-05-06

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900583

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1209 Unit price: 0.433 EUR

(2): Volume: 625 Unit price: 0.433 EUR

(3): Volume: 88654 Unit price: 0.4405 EUR

(4): Volume: 11346 Unit price: 0.441 EUR

(5): Volume: 10764 Unit price: 0.4405 EUR

(6): Volume: 3588 Unit price: 0.441 EUR

Aggregated transactions (6):

Volume: 116186 Volume weighted average price: 0.44045 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-05-07

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900583

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4924 Unit price: 0.45 EUR

(2): Volume: 35076 Unit price: 0.45 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 40000 Volume weighted average price: 0.45 EUR

Further information:

Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, Tulikivi Corporation

Tel. +358 (0)40 524 5593, heikki.vauhkonen@tulikivi.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.tulikivi.com



