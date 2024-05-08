Bunzl For Better: Canada’s New National Sustainability Initiative

BURLINGTON, Ontario, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunzl Canada today announced the results of the inaugural Bunzl for Better sustainability campaign held in conjunction with April’s Earth Month.

Bunzl for Better is a national, company-wide program focused on protecting the environment and strengthening communities across Canada. It encompasses a range of activities and initiatives designed to positively contribute to environmental and community sustainability.

“Supporting our community and reducing the impact we have on the planet is a key focus for our organization,” said Bunzl Canada President, John Howlett. “Bunzl for Better is a wonderful way to pull all of our initiatives together and engage our employees, our customers and our vendors in working together towards a better tomorrow.”

Bunzl for Better was launched in conjunction with Earth Month on April 1st and included three inaugural initiatives. The first was a month-long, employee-driven effort encouraging employees to live more sustainably through acts that reduce emissions, limit waste, and improve the quality of our environment. Employees submitted their sustainable acts, which ranged from planting gardens to organizing recycling drives, and were rewarded with Bunzl for Better t-shirts and personalized donations through OneTreePlanted.

The second initiative was an e-commerce promotion where Bunzl Canada donated to OneTreePlanted for each qualifying order.

The third was a clothing drive organized by the Canadian headquarters in Burlington, ON to divert textile waste from landfills while supporting local families in need.

Through these initiatives, Bunzl Canada planted over 2200 trees in Canadian forests to aid in vital reforestation efforts. The clothing drive diverted over 500 lbs. of textile waste from landfills and donated them to the Compassion Society of Halton – a local charity that connects people with clothing, food and community resources when they need them the most.

Bunzl for Better continues to build the culture of sustainability and community empowerment that’s so important to Bunzl and its valued customers. Jenny Lawson, Director of Human Resources said, “I see so many benefits to this initiative. Along with its value of sustainability, community empowerment and supporting our diversity and inclusion efforts, employees have an opportunity to work together towards a unified goal. This kind of engagement is key to our attraction and retention of top talent.”

About Bunzl Canada

Bunzl Canada Inc. (bunzlcanada.ca) provides the cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, food and retail packaging, safety products and industrial supplies which keep over 45,000 Canadian businesses running optimally, every day. The company brings its customers the advantage of global sourcing, product innovation and national scale combined with responsive local service and deep category expertise. Bunzl Canada Inc. is a division of Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC.

About Bunzl Distribution

Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC (bunzldistribution.com), headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is the largest division of London-based Bunzl plc, an international distribution and outsourcing group. With more than 100 distribution centres throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, Bunzl supplies a wide range of products to food processors, supermarkets, retailers, convenience stores and other users.

