Ducommun Incorporated Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today reported results for its first quarter ended March 30, 2024.



First Quarter 2024 Recap

Net revenue was $190.8 million, an increase of 5.3% over Q1 2023

Net income of $6.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, or 3.6% of revenue, up 70 bps year-over-year

Non-GAAP adjusted net income of $10.4 million, or $0.70 per diluted share

Gross margin of 24.6%, year-over-year growth of 430 bps

Adjusted EBITDA of $27.4 million, or 14.4% of revenue, up 170 bps year-over-year



“Q1 was an outstanding quarter and a great start to the year for Ducommun, as we grew our topline year-over-year, led by continued strength in Commercial Aerospace at both Boeing and Airbus while also delivering our strongest quarterly gross margin ever,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “We achieved a new first quarter revenue record of $190.8 million up 5% over Q1 2023, with solid demand for both narrow-body and wide-body aircraft. The Company's gross margin was another real highlight, expanding 430 bps year-over-year from 20.3% to 24.6% as we saw improved operating performance, continued growth from our higher margin engineered products businesses along with some initial benefits from our on-going restructuring program.

“In December 2022, we laid out our Vision 2027 Plan to investors and as we begin year two in 2024, it continues to take shape in a very positive way. Coming off a very good 2023 with record revenue, we continued that again for Ducommun's first quarter with another record performance. As we execute against our 2027 Vision Plan, we are highly encouraged with the results, I also could not be more pleased with strong margin expansion across the board with net income, Adjusted EBITDA, gross margin and operating margin all increasing considerably in the quarter. We continue to see traction with Vision 2027 and I fully believe it will continue to deliver significant value to our shareholders now and in the future. In addition, our operating team has done a very good job navigating through the recent Commercial Aerospace challenges and continues to deliver strong results against a difficult backdrop. As the backdrop continues to improve, we expect our path to Vision 2027 targets to accelerate.

“As we move through our 175th year in business, we are excited about continuing to execute on our stated 2027 strategy, lots of runway ahead.”

First Quarter Results

Net revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was $190.8 million compared to $181.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase of 5.3% was primarily due to the following:

$8.1 million higher revenue in the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to higher rates on rotary-wing aircraft and both single-aisle and twin-aisle aircraft platforms, partially offset by lower rates on other commercial aerospace business; and

$1.3 million higher revenue in the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher rates on naval and rotary-wing aircraft platforms, partially offset by lower rates on legacy fixed-wing aircraft platforms.

Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $6.8 million, or 3.6% of revenue, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $5.2 million, or 2.9% revenue, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. This reflects higher gross profit of $10.2 million and lower restructuring charges of $2.8 million, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses of $6.7 million and lower other income of $3.9 million. The higher SG&A expenses were primarily due to BLR Aerospace (“BLR”) SG&A expenses of $5.5 million (82% of the total increase in SG&A expenses) which did not exist in the prior year period as the acquisition of BLR was completed during Q2 2023.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2024 was $46.9 million, or 24.6% of revenue, compared to gross profit of $36.8 million, or 20.3% of revenue, for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in gross profit as a percentage of net revenue year-over-year was primarily due to favorable product mix, pricing actions, higher manufacturing volume and some initial benefits from our on-going restructuring program.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2024 was $12.6 million, or 6.6% of revenue, compared to $6.4 million, or 3.5% of revenue, in the comparable period last year. The year-over-year increase of $6.3 million was primarily due to higher gross profit and lower restructuring charges, partially offset by higher SG&A expenses, which was noted above. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income for the first quarter of 2024 was $17.1 million, or 9.0% of revenue, compared to $13.6 million, or 7.5% of revenue, in the comparable period last year. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to favorable product mix, pricing actions, higher manufacturing volume and initial benefits from our on-going restructuring program, partially offset by higher SG&A expenses, mainly due to the addition of the BLR acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2024 was $27.4 million, or 14.4% of revenue, compared to $23.1 million, or 12.7% of revenue, for the comparable period in 2023.

Interest expense for the first quarter of 2024 was $3.9 million compared to $4.2 million in the comparable period of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the benefit from the interest rate swaps which became effective on January 1, 2024, partially offset by a higher debt balance in the first quarter of 2024.

During the first quarter of 2024, the net cash used in operations was $1.6 million compared to a net cash used in operations of $18.9 million during the first quarter of 2023. The lower net cash used in operations during the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a smaller increase in inventories and higher contract liabilities (resulting from driving more progress payments from customers), partially offset by higher contract assets.

Business Segment Information

Electronic Systems

Electronic Systems segment net revenue for the quarter ended March 30, 2024 was $107.5 million, compared to $105.6 million for the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following:

$2.4 million higher revenue in the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to higher rates on large aircraft platforms; partially offset by

$0.8 million lower revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to lower rates on fixed-wing aircraft platforms, partially offset by higher rates on various missile and naval platforms.

Electronic Systems segment operating income for the quarter ended March 30, 2024 was $19.0 million, or 17.6% of revenue, compared to $10.0 million, or 9.5% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2023. The year-over-year increase of $9.0 million was primarily due to higher manufacturing volume, favorable product mix, and lower restructuring charges. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income for the first quarter of 2024 was $19.8 million, or 18.4% of revenue, compared to $12.3 million, or 11.6% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.

Structural Systems

Structural Systems segment net revenue for the quarter ended March 30, 2024 was $83.3 million, compared to $75.6 million for the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following:

$5.7 million higher revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to higher rates on rotary-wing and large aircraft platforms, partially offset by lower rates on other commercial platforms; and

$2.1 million higher revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher rates on fixed-wing and rotary-wing platforms, partially offset by lower rates on missile platforms.

Structural Systems segment operating income for the quarter ended March 30, 2024 was $2.9 million, or 3.4% of revenue, compared to $4.7 million, or 6.3% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2023. The year-over-year decrease of $1.9 million was primarily due to higher costs associated with the wind down of our Monrovia performance center, partially offset by favorable product mix and lower restructuring charges. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income for the first quarter of 2024 was $6.5 million, or 7.8% of revenue, compared to $9.7 million, or 12.9% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.

Corporate General and Administrative (“CG&A”) Expenses

CG&A expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were $9.2 million, or 4.8% of total Company revenue, compared to $8.4 million, or 4.6% of total Company revenue, for the comparable quarter in the prior year. The year-over-year increase in CG&A expenses was primarily due to higher stock-based compensation expense of $1.0 million and higher compensation and benefits costs of $0.6 million, partially offset by lower professional services fees of $0.8 million.

Conference Call

A teleconference hosted by Stephen G. Oswald, the Company's chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Suman B. Mookerji, the Company's senior vice president, chief financial officer will be held today, May 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET) to review these financial results.

Mr. Oswald and Mr. Mookerji will be speaking on behalf of the Company and anticipate the call (including Q&A) to last approximately 45 minutes. A live webcast of the event can be accessed using the link above. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ducommun website at Ducommun.com .

Additional information regarding Ducommun's results can be found in the Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation available at Ducommun.com .

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, Guaymas fire related expenses, insurance recoveries related to loss on operating assets, and inventory purchase accounting adjustments), including as a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP operating income, including as a percentage of net revenues, non-GAAP earnings, non-GAAP earnings per share, and backlog. In addition, certain other prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year’s presentation.

The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company’s actual and forecasted operating performance, capital resources and cash flow. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company discloses different non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide greater transparency and to help the Company’s investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare Ducommun’s results to its previously reported results. The non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses may not be comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other companies.

The Company defines backlog as potential revenue and is based on customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. The majority of the LTAs do not meet the definition of a contract under ASC 606 and thus, the backlog amount disclosed herein is greater than the remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606. Backlog is subject to delivery delays or program cancellations, which are beyond the Company’s control. Backlog is affected by timing differences in the placement of customer orders and tends to be concentrated in several programs to a greater extent than the Company’s net revenues. As a result of these factors, trends in the Company’s overall level of backlog may not be indicative of trends in the Company’s future net revenues.

[Financial Tables Follow]





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) March 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,066 $ 42,863 Accounts receivable, net 104,499 104,692 Contract assets 197,056 177,686 Inventories 208,959 199,201 Production cost of contracts 7,977 7,778 Other current assets 13,388 17,349 Total Current Assets 563,945 549,569 Property and Equipment, Net 112,108 111,379 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 27,489 29,513 Goodwill 244,600 244,600 Intangibles, Net 162,080 166,343 Deferred income taxes 641 641 Other Assets 21,190 18,874 Total Assets $ 1,132,053 $ 1,120,919 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 84,293 $ 72,265 Contract liabilities 57,790 53,492 Accrued and other liabilities 29,311 42,260 Operating lease liabilities 7,745 7,873 Current portion of long-term debt 9,375 7,813 Total Current Liabilities 188,514 183,703 Long-Term Debt, Less Current Portion 253,929 256,961 Non-Current Operating Lease Liabilities 21,016 22,947 Deferred Income Taxes 4,439 4,766 Other Long-Term Liabilities 18,608 16,448 Total Liabilities 486,506 484,825 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity Common Stock 147 146 Additional Paid-In Capital 206,557 206,197 Retained Earnings 428,829 421,980 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 10,014 7,771 Total Shareholders’ Equity 645,547 636,094 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,132,053 $ 1,120,919





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 30,

2024 April 1,

2023 Net Revenues $ 190,847 $ 181,191 Cost of Sales 143,904 144,424 Gross Profit 46,943 36,767 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 32,951 26,225 Restructuring Charges 1,370 4,170 Operating Income 12,622 6,372 Interest Expense (3,883 ) (4,219 ) Other Income — 3,886 Income Before Taxes 8,739 6,039 Income Tax Expense 1,890 808 Net Income $ 6,849 $ 5,231 Earnings Per Share Basic earnings per share $ 0.47 $ 0.43 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.42 Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Basic 14,694 12,195 Diluted 14,937 12,538 Gross Profit % 24.6 % 20.3 % SG&A % 17.3 % 14.5 % Operating Income % 6.6 % 3.5 % Net Income % 3.6 % 2.9 % Effective Tax Rate 21.6 % 13.4 %





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 30,

2024 April 1,

2023 GAAP net income $ 6,849 $ 5,231 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Interest expense 3,883 4,219 Income tax expense 1,890 808 Depreciation 4,016 3,740 Amortization 4,337 4,249 Stock-based compensation expense(1) 4,258 3,081 Restructuring charges 1,370 4,170 Guaymas fire related expenses — 1,468 Insurance recoveries related to loss on operating assets — (3,886 ) Inventory purchase accounting adjustments 791 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,394 $ 23,080 Net income as a % of net revenues 3.6 % 2.9 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenues 14.4 % 12.7 %

(1) The three months ended March 30, 2024 and April 1, 2023 included $1.4 million and $0.4 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense for awards with both performance and market conditions that will be settled in cash. The three months ended March 30, 2024 and April 1, 2023 included less than $0.1 million and $0.1 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales.





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

BUSINESS SEGMENT PERFORMANCE

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended %

Change March 30,

2024 April 1,

2023 %

of Net Revenues

2024 %

of Net Revenues

2023 Net Revenues Electronic Systems 1.8 % $ 107,539 $ 105,626 56.3 % 58.3 % Structural Systems 10.2 % 83,308 75,565 43.7 % 41.7 % Total Net Revenues 5.3 % $ 190,847 $ 181,191 100.0 % 100.0 % Segment Operating Income Electronic Systems $ 18,969 $ 10,011 17.6 % 9.5 % Structural Systems 2,868 4,745 3.4 % 6.3 % 21,837 14,756 Corporate General and Administrative Expenses(1) (9,215 ) (8,384 ) (4.8) % (4.6) % Total Operating Income $ 12,622 $ 6,372 6.6 % 3.5 % Adjusted EBITDA Electronic Systems Operating Income $ 18,969 $ 10,011 Depreciation and Amortization 3,632 3,498 Stock-Based Compensation Expense(2) 80 132 Restructuring Charges 459 1,874 23,140 15,515 21.5 % 14.7 % Structural Systems Operating Income 2,868 4,745 Depreciation and Amortization 4,662 4,432 Stock-Based Compensation Expense(3) 86 102 Restructuring Charges 911 2,296 Guaymas fire related expenses — 1,468 Inventory Purchase Accounting Adjustments 791 — 9,318 13,043 11.2 % 17.3 % Corporate General and Administrative Expenses(1) Operating loss (9,215 ) (8,384 ) Depreciation and Amortization 59 59 Stock-Based Compensation Expense(4) 4,092 2,847 (5,064 ) (5,478 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,394 $ 23,080 14.4 % 12.7 % Capital Expenditures Electronic Systems $ 796 $ 1,851 Structural Systems 1,524 3,130 Corporate Administration 2,425 — Total Capital Expenditures $ 4,745 $ 4,981

(1) Includes costs not allocated to either the Electronic Systems or Structural Systems operating segments.

(2) The three months ended March 30, 2024 and April 1, 2023 both included less than $0.1 million of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales.

(3) The three months ended March 30, 2024 and April 1, 2023 both included $0.1 million of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales.

(4) The three months ended March 30, 2024 and April 1, 2023 included $1.4 million and $0.4 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense for awards with both performance and market conditions that will be settled in cash.





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended GAAP To Non-GAAP Operating Income March 30,

2024 April 1,

2023 %

of Net Revenues

2024 %

of Net Revenues

2023 GAAP operating income $ 12,622 $ 6,372 GAAP operating income - Electronic Systems $ 18,969 $ 10,011 Adjustments to GAAP operating income - Electronic Systems: Restructuring charges 459 1,874 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 373 373 Total adjustments to GAAP operating income - Electronic Systems 832 2,247 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income - Electronic Systems 19,801 12,258 18.4 % 11.6 % GAAP operating income - Structural Systems 2,868 4,745 Adjustments to GAAP operating income - Structural Systems: Restructuring charges 911 2,296 Guaymas fire related expenses — 1,468 Inventory purchase accounting adjustments 791 — Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,934 1,237 Total adjustments to GAAP operating income - Structural Systems 3,636 5,001 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income - Structural Systems 6,504 9,746 7.8 % 12.9 % GAAP operating loss - Corporate (9,215 ) (8,384 ) Non-GAAP adjusted operating loss - Corporate (9,215 ) (8,384 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments to GAAP operating income 4,468 7,248 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 17,090 $ 13,620 9.0 % 7.5 %





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended GAAP To Non-GAAP Net Income March 30,

2024 April 1,

2023 GAAP net income $ 6,849 $ 5,231 Adjustments to GAAP net income: Restructuring charges $ 1,370 $ 4,170 Guaymas fire related expenses — 1,468 Insurance recoveries related to loss on operating assets — (3,886 ) Inventory purchase accounting adjustments 791 — Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 2,307 1,610 Total adjustments to GAAP net income before provision for income taxes 4,468 3,362 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(1) (894 ) (673 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 10,423 $ 7,920





Three Months Ended GAAP Earnings Per Share To Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share March 30,

2024 April 1,

2023 GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) $ 0.46 $ 0.42 Adjustments to GAAP diluted EPS: Restructuring charges 0.09 0.33 Guaymas fire related expenses — 0.12 Insurance recoveries related to loss on operating assets — (0.31 ) Inventory purchase accounting adjustments 0.05 — Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 0.16 0.13 Total adjustments to GAAP diluted EPS before provision for income taxes 0.30 0.27 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(1) (0.06 ) (0.06 ) Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.70 $ 0.63 Shares used for non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS 14,937 12,538

(1) Effective tax rate of 20.0% used for both 2024 and 2023 adjustments.





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP BACKLOG* BY REPORTING SEGMENT

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) March 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Consolidated Ducommun Military and space $ 569,002 $ 527,143 Commercial aerospace 442,133 429,494 Industrial 34,453 36,931 Total $ 1,045,588 $ 993,568 Electronic Systems Military and space $ 434,106 $ 397,681 Commercial aerospace 97,826 87,994 Industrial 34,453 36,931 Total $ 566,385 $ 522,606 Structural Systems Military and space $ 134,896 $ 129,462 Commercial aerospace 344,307 341,500 Total $ 479,203 $ 470,962

* Under ASC 606, the Company defines performance obligations as customer placed purchase orders with firm fixed price and firm delivery dates. The remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606 as of March 30, 2024 were $824.1 million. The Company defines backlog as potential revenue and is based on customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. Backlog as of March 30, 2024 was $1,045.6 million compared to $993.6 million as of December 31, 2023.