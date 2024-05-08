Belite Bio to Host Webcast on May 14, 2024, to Discuss First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced that it will host a webcast on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a business update for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cc/blte3/1420956

You can join the live webcast by visiting the link above or the “Presentations & Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.belitebio.com/presentations-events/events. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days after the event.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases which have significant unmet medical needs such as (i) atrophic age-related macular degeneration (AMD), commonly known as Geographic Atrophy (GA) in advanced dry AMD, and (ii) autosomal recessive Stargardt disease type 1, or STGD1, in addition to specific metabolic diseases. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook or visit us at www.belitebio.com.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Jennifer Wu

ir@belitebio.com

Julie Fallon

belite@argotpartners.com