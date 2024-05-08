MEDIA ADVISORY: INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES

Toronto, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interviews available with RTOERO experts, Canadian and international speakers.

WHEN:         Wednesday, May 15          (7–9PM)
Thursday, May 16              (8:30AM–8PM)
Friday, May 17                   (8:30AM–12:15PM)

WHERE:       Marriott Downtown at CF Toronto Eaton Centre
                     525 Bay Street, Toronto
         
         
WHAT:          Future of Aging Summit www.agingsummit.rtoero.ca

Is Canada ready to meet the needs of its aging population? Seniors comprise one in every five persons in Canada, yet there are only 300 Geriatricians in the country, half of whom are based in Ontario. With a continuing demographic shift towards an aging population, the need for innovative solutions to improve later life is critical.

RTOERO, Canada’s trusted voice on healthy, active aging, is addressing this need by bringing together global leaders to discuss, share and create strategies to improve later life. RTOERO’s inaugural Future of Aging Summit has 14 speakers from nine countries speaking on five themes:

  • Redesigning workplaces and rethinking retirement policies
  • Healthcare for aging populations
  • Impact of inequity on healthy aging
  • Age-tech: assistive technology designed to improve the lives of older adults
  • Community redesign for highly aged societies

