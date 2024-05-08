Vishay Intertechnology Space-Grade Planar Transformers Offer Lower Cost, Smaller Size, and Higher Density Than Traditional Planar Devices

MALVERN, Pa., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of low profile, space-grade planar transformers for power conversion applications. Offering a lower cost, smaller size, and higher density than traditional planar transformers, customizable Vishay Custom Magnetics SGTPL-2516 series devices meet the requirements of MIL-STD-981 class S.



Available with through-hole terminations and multiple package sizes, the devices released today will be used in switch mode power supplies and DC/DC and AC/DC converters. Designed for the harshest of environments, the transformers combine their MIL-STD-981 qualification with a rugged package featuring molded windings and high temperature operation to +130 °C. SGTPL-2516 series devices operate over a frequency range from 80 kHz to 300 kHz and provide high dielectric withstand voltage to 1500 VAC, power of 150 W, and leakage inductance of 0.5 µH.

Featuring a unique winding structure and build technique, the transformers provide a greater copper fill factor than can be achieved with traditional planar devices, resulting in a smaller package size and improved efficiency and power density. The SGTPL-2516 series’ winding technology allows for easy modification to meet design-specific requirements for operating voltage, inductance, power, and package size and height with no up-front tooling charges. In addition to S level MIL-STD-981 A and B group screening, the devices are available with P level screening for design validation testing and other custom screening options.

Samples and production quantities of the new transformers are available now, with lead times of eight weeks for devices with P level screening and 21 weeks for devices with S level screening.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Link to product datasheet:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34585 (SGTPL-2516)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720316751338

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com