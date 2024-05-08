ACWA Presents Leadership Award to Placer County Water Agency General Manager Andy Fecko

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) today presented its 2024 Excellence in Water Leadership Award to Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) General Manager Andy Fecko for his leadership and commitment to water resource issues, especially in reducing fuel load in our National Forest system lands.

At PCWA, Fecko manages several billion dollars of infrastructure that must be operational at all times, including during and after wildfires that have become more common and destructive in the past decade. In response to the devastating Kings Fire in 2014, Fecko led the region’s creation of the French Meadows Forest Restoration Project – a public/private forest health partnership. The project consists of 30,000 acres of ecological thinning within the Tahoe National Forest. This is a first-of-its-kind project that established the formula for success in California forest management, which is based on collaboration.

Fecko also serves on the Federal Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission that delivered a comprehensive report to Congress with policy recommendations to address nearly every aspect of the wildfire crisis.

“Andy has demonstrated remarkable collaboration throughout his career that has resulted in these important wildland fire mitigation projects,” said ACWA President Cathy Green. “In addition, his depth of knowledge and experience with the federal and state environmental processes, stewardship agreements, and engagement with NGOs is unparalleled. His contributions demonstrate what can be done while setting an example for all of us to follow in adapting to our changing climate.”

The Excellence in Water Leadership Award, Building a World of Difference®, recognizes individuals who have made a remarkable and visible contribution to California water. The award, sponsored by Black & Veatch Corporation, was presented during ACWA’s 2024 Spring Conference & Expo in Sacramento where approximately 1,500 water industry professionals in California are attending programs and panel discussions on a variety of key water issues.

