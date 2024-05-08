Cribl and Deloitte Announce Strategic Alliance to Help Clients Transform Security Data Management

SAN FRANCISCO, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl, the Data Engine for IT and Security, today announced a strategic alliance with Deloitte, including the integration of its data processing engine into Deloitte’s security information and event management (SIEM) and security operations center (SOC) services. This alliance offers shared clients Deloitte’s leading security consulting services alongside Cribl’s tools to help clients enhance security postures and transform data strategies.



“In today’s complex threat environment, organizations are faced with massive data overload that prevents them from successfully transforming SIEM and SOC environments,” said Zac Kilpatrick, vice president of global GTM partners at Cribl. “Cribl is committed to providing customers with choice and control over their data. We are proud to work with Deloitte to offer our shared customers tools to streamline data management and improve security postures in a rapidly evolving security landscape.”

Deloitte’s cyber risk services and solutions portfolio can help clients address advanced security challenges with offerings ranging from managed extended detection and response (MXDR) to cyber intelligence services. With the integration of Cribl’s data processing engine, joint customers have access to robust, efficient solutions to help them streamline data management by:

Ingesting, routing, and transforming data from over 50 security and observability sources;

Supporting organizations’ distinct data privacy needs;

Replaying data to support breach investigations and threat hunting; and,

Delivering refined data to multiple destinations including cost and performance optimized data tiers.

“Staying ahead of modern cyber adversaries requires greater, more efficient observability of diverse data sets across increasingly complex client environments,” said Stephen Mahar, managing director, Deloitte Services LP and Cribl alliance leader. “Our alliance with Cribl further establishes our commitment to offering our clients access to the most advanced threat defense solutions and services. Integrating Cribl’s data management solutions for IT and security with our Next Generation SIEM and SOC transformation and managed services is one more way we’re helping our clients drive transformational security outcomes and cyber resiliency while lowering associated technology and operating costs.”

About Cribl

Cribl, the Data Engine for IT and Security, empowers organizations to transform their data strategy. Customers use Cribl’s vendor-agnostic solutions to analyze, collect, process, and route all IT and security data from any source or in any destination, delivering the choice, control, and flexibility required to adapt to their ever-changing needs. Cribl’s product suite, which is used by Fortune 1000 companies globally, is purpose-built for IT and Security, including Cribl Stream, the industry’s leading observability pipeline, Cribl Edge, an intelligent vendor-neutral agent, Cribl Search, the industry’s first search-in-place solution, and Cribl Lake, a turnkey data lake solution. Founded in 2018, Cribl is a remote-first workforce with an office in San Francisco, CA.

