Dave to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May

LOS ANGELES, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Inc. (“Dave” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation’s leading neobanks, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in May 2024.
- B. Riley Securities Annual Investment Conference is being held May 22 – 23, 2024 at the Beverly Hills Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA. The Company will participate in a fireside chat at 9:45 a.m. PT on May 23 and will hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day.
- Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference is being held on May 16, and the Company will hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day.
To request a meeting with the Dave team, please contact the respective conference representative or email the Company’s investor relations team at DAVE@elevate-ir.com.
About Dave
Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. Dave partners with Evolve Bank & Trust, a FDIC member. For more information about the company, visit: www.dave.com. For investor information and updates, visit: investors.dave.com and follow @davebanking on X.
Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
DAVE@elevate-ir.com
Media Contact
Dan Ury
press@dave.com