Dave to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May

LOS ANGELES, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Inc. (“Dave” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation’s leading neobanks, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in May 2024.



B. Riley Securities Annual Investment Conference is being held May 22 – 23, 2024 at the Beverly Hills Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA. The Company will participate in a fireside chat at 9:45 a.m. PT on May 23 and will hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day.





is being held May 22 – 23, 2024 at the Beverly Hills Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA. The Company will participate in a fireside chat at 9:45 a.m. PT on May 23 and will hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day. Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference is being held on May 16, and the Company will hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day.



To request a meeting with the Dave team, please contact the respective conference representative or email the Company’s investor relations team at DAVE@elevate-ir.com.

About Dave

Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. Dave partners with Evolve Bank & Trust, a FDIC member. For more information about the company, visit: www.dave.com . For investor information and updates, visit: investors.dave.com and follow @ davebanking on X.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

DAVE@elevate-ir.com

Media Contact

Dan Ury

press@dave.com