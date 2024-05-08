CORRECTION: Long Island IHOP Restaurants Support America’s VetDogs in Celebration of Military Appreciation Month

Smithtown, NY, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Note to editors: this press release updates the headline and opening paragraph of the prior version to clarify that the Military Appreciation Month coupon booklet campaign is available exclusively at all 19 Long Island IHOP restaurants.

America's VetDogs, a national nonprofit that provides service dogs to veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders with disabilities, announced a new partnership with the Long Island IHOP® restaurants to celebrate Military Appreciation Month.

Throughout the month of May, customers at all 19 Long Island IHOP restaurants, representing each IHOP franchisee in Nassau and Suffolk counties, will be able to buy a coupon booklet with a $40 value for only $5. The IHOP franchisees will donate 100 percent of the proceeds from the coupon booklet sales to America’s VetDogs to assist in providing more life-changing service and guide dogs to our nation’s heroes.

“We are grateful to IHOP, its Long Island franchisees, and IHOP restaurant staff and guests for joining us in supporting and raising awareness of the work we do to help America’s veterans, service members, and first responders,” said John Miller, president and CEO, America’s VetDogs. “As we commemorate Military Appreciation Month, we invite our Long Island community to visit their nearby IHOP restaurants, not only to savor delicious meals but also to unite in appreciation and awareness for the vital work we undertake together to honor our nation’s veterans, military, and first responders."

America’s VetDogs is proud to be one of a select few accredited assistance dog schools in the United States that is now able to provide a veteran or first responder with a specially trained service dog in 12-months or less. With approximately 170,000 veterans and thousands of first responders living on Long Island, America’s VetDogs is dedicated to providing life-changing service dogs to our nation’s heroes with disabilities faster and at no charge to the individuals being served. America’s VetDogs offers essential services to our heroes, including dedicated service dogs for physical disabilities and mobility challenges, PTSD support, guide dogs for the visually impaired, hearing dogs for those with hearing loss, seizure response dogs, and animal-assisted therapy through facility dogs at military and VA healthcare facilities, promoting healing and well-being for our nation's veterans and first responders.

About International House of Pancakes, LLC

For more than 65 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, lunch and dinner. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items, including Ultimate Steakburgers, Hand Crafted Melts, Burritos & Bowls and more. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. As of December 31, 2023, there are 1,814 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states, two U.S. territories and 13 countries outside the United States. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Pasadena, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN).

About America’s VetDogs

For more than 20 years, America’s VetDogs (www.VetDogs.org) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, America’s VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America’s VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves individuals from across the United States. America’s VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America’s VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America’s VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.

