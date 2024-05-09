Volaris Celebrates Frontier Airlines’ Reactivation of the Codeshare Agreement Between Both Airlines

MEXICO CITY, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) (“Volaris” or “the Company”), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, welcomes Frontier Airlines reactivation of the Codeshare agreement between both airlines, facilitating travel between the United States and Mexico. Beginning today, Frontier customers will be able to book travel to Mexico on Volaris for flights departing May 16th, 2024, onward.



Volaris offers more than 460 daily flight segments, through an extensive network that connects 44 cities in Mexico and 29 in the United States, Central and South America. In Mexico, it includes popular destinations such as Mexico City, Cancun, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, Huatulco, Acapulco, Guadalajara, Monterrey, and Tijuana.

With this reinstatement, Frontier customers can now book codeshare flights through their website, FlyFrontier.com, and the FlyFrontier mobile app, for both, nonstop Volaris and connecting Frontier/Volaris destinations in Mexico. In addition, Volaris customers have available all of Frontier’s more than 100 destinations in the US when booking through Volaris.

"We are very excited with the full resumption of our codeshare partnership. This collaboration, that Volaris has maintained active for its customers since 2018, not only expands the travel options for Frontier customers, but also reinforces Volaris' commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and offering an extensive range of destinations between our two nations”, said Enrique Beltranena, Volaris’ President and CEO. “We share Frontier's dedication to providing accessible, low-cost, and welcoming air travel experiences, and look forward to the opportunities this renewed partnership brings for both our airlines and our passengers".

“We are thrilled to resume codesharing with Volaris, which will provide Frontier customers the ability to easily and conveniently book travel to a huge array of exciting destinations in Mexico,” said Barry Biffle, Frontier Airlines’ CEO. “Volaris is an excellent, well-established air carrier that has been in operation for nearly 20 years and, like Frontier, is focused on providing convenient, affordable, and friendly air travel.”

About Volaris

*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Volaris” or “the Company”) (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 197 and its fleet from 4 to 134 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 460 daily flight segments on routes that connect 44 cities in Mexico and 29 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with the youngest fleet in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for fourteen consecutive years. For more information, please visit ir.volaris.com. Volaris routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Volaris website regularly for important information about Volaris.

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), is committed to “Low Fares Done Right.” Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates 142 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo family fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, along with Frontier’s high-density seating configuration and weight-saving initiatives, have contributed to Frontier’s continued ability to be the most fuel-efficient of all major U.S. carriers when measured by available seat miles (ASMs) per fuel gallon consumed. With more than 200 new Airbus planes on order, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America.