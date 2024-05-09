Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Notice of Results and Investor Presentation 

ST HELIER, Jersey, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) expects to publish its Q1 results for 2024 on Monday, May 13, 2024.



A remote presentation for analysts and investors will be held on the same day, at 2:00pm London time, followed by an opportunity to ask questions.

A presentation of the results for the Quarter and outlook for Caledonia will be available on Caledonia's website (www.caledoniamining.com).

Conference Call Details

When: May 13, 2024 02:00 PM London

Topic: Q1 2024 Results Call for Shareholders

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://caledoniamining.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_us6Gi-teTbCOpV_QF_mJaQ

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

