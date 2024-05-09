embecta Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (Nasdaq: EMBC) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 for each issued and outstanding share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on June 14, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 28, 2024.

embecta is a global diabetes care company that is leveraging its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships, and the passion of more than 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com or follow our social channels on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

