Townsquare Announces First Quarter Results That Demonstrate Improvement Across All Business Segments; Townsquare Interactive Returns to Subscriber Growth and Month-Over-Month Revenue Growth in March and April

“I am pleased to share that Townsquare’s first quarter results met our previously issued guidance, and that we are building momentum and gaining market share, primarily due to our local focus and our unique and differentiated digital platform. First quarter net revenue decreased -3.4% year-over-year and Adjusted EBITDA decreased -9.9% year-over-year, both in-line with our expectations. Our first quarter performance improved over the fourth quarter across each of our segments. Importantly, our Digital Advertising segment returned to revenue growth in the first quarter (+1.3% year-over-year), and our Townsquare Interactive segment achieved net subscriber growth and month-over-month revenue growth in March, a meaningful turning point for the business. In total, Digital represented 53% of Townsquare’s first quarter 2024 net revenue and Adjusted Operating Income,” commented Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Townsquare Media, Inc. “The strong cash generation characteristics of our assets provided us the ability to execute two attractive equity transactions in April using cash on hand: the accretive share repurchase of 1.5 million shares from MSG at an 11% discount to the pre-announcement share price, and an option buyout at an attractive price point, thereby avoiding shareholder dilution. In addition, during the quarter we repurchased $4 million of our common stock, and paid a high-yielding dividend while also investing in our business. We ended the quarter with a strong cash balance of $57 million, and following the April equity transactions, maintained a cash balance of $28 million at the end of April, retaining financial flexibility moving forward.”

Mr. Wilson continued, “Our performance and building momentum reinforces my confidence in our Digital First Local Media strategy, our focus on markets outside of the Top 50 U.S. cities, and our path moving forward. I am pleased to share that others share this view as well. Boyar Research, founded in 1975 and a leading firm of in-depth, independent research on publicly traded U.S. companies, highlighted Townsquare as their “Opportunity Pick” in March 2024, and in their report they derive an intrinsic value of Townsquare of $25.30 per share based on a sum-of-the-parts valuation. They also invited me to be a guest on their podcast, “The World According to Boyar”. Both the report and the podcast are available to our current and prospective investors on our website.”

“Townsquare’s differentiated Digital Advertising platform has already returned to growth, Townsquare Interactive is solidly on the path to recovery, and our mature, cash cow Broadcast Advertising platform has and continues to generate a solid profit, contributing to our strong cash generation. Due to our current cash position and our strong cash generation, we retain financial flexibility moving forward and we are confident in our ability to build shareholder value for our investors through long-term net revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and cash flow growth, net leverage reduction, future dividend payments, and potential future share repurchases,” concluded Mr. Wilson.

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1975 per share. The dividend will be payable on August 1, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 15, 2024. As of yesterday’s closing price that reflects a dividend yield of approximately 6%.

Segment Reporting

We have three reportable operating segments, Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment includes our subscription digital marketing solutions business, Townsquare Interactive. The Digital Advertising segment, marketed externally as Townsquare Ignite, includes digital advertising on our owned and operated digital properties, our first party data digital management platform and our digital programmatic advertising platform. The Broadcast Advertising segment includes our local, regional, and national advertising products and solutions delivered via terrestrial radio broadcast, and other miscellaneous revenue that is associated with our broadcast advertising platform. The remainder of our business is reported in the Other category, which includes our live events business.

First Quarter Results*

As compared to the first quarter of 2023: Net revenue decreased 3.4%, and 4.2% excluding political Net income increased $3.5 million Adjusted EBITDA decreased 9.9% Total Digital net revenue decreased 5.2% Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions (“Townsquare Interactive”) net revenue decreased 15.3% Digital Advertising net revenue increased 1.3% Total Digital Adjusted Operating Income decreased 22.8% Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Adjusted Operating Income decreased 9.7% Digital Advertising Adjusted Operating Income decreased 30.1% Broadcast Advertising net revenue decreased 1.0%, and decreased 2.8% excluding political

Diluted income per share was $0.06

Repurchased 0.4 million shares of the Company’s common stock at an average price of $10.80

In April 2024, repurchased and retired 1.5 million shares of the Company's common stock at an average price of $9.76 per share

In April 2024, purchased and retired 3.2 million options expiring in July 2024 for a net purchase price of $3.61 per option



*See below for discussion of non-GAAP measures.

Guidance

For the second quarter of 2024, net revenue is expected to be between $117.5 million and $119.0 million, and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $26.0 million and $27.0 million.

For the full year 2024, net revenue guidance is reaffirmed to be between $440 million and $460 million, and Adjusted EBITDA guidance is reaffirmed to be between $100 million and $110 million.

Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 Compared to the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024 decreased $3.5 million, or 3.4%, to $99.6 million as compared to $103.1 million in the same period in 2023. Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue decreased $3.3 million, or 15.3%, Broadcast Advertising net revenue decreased $0.5 million, or 1.0%, and Other net revenue decreased $0.2 million, or 7.8%, as compared to the same period in 2023. Digital Advertising net revenue increased $0.4 million, or 1.3%, as compared to the same period in 2023. Excluding political revenue of $1.1 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, net revenue decreased $4.3 million, or 4.2%, to $98.6 million, Broadcast Advertising net revenue decreased $1.3 million, or 2.8%, to $44.5 million, and Digital Advertising net revenue increased $0.4 million, or 1.2%, to $34.1 million.

Net Income (Loss)

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, we reported net income of $1.6 million, as compared to a net loss of $1.9 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to a $6.9 million decrease in non-cash impairment charges, a $3.1 million increase in Other income and a $1.4 million decrease in direct operating expenses, partially offset by a $3.5 million decrease in net revenue, a $1.2 million increase in transaction and business realignment costs, and a $1.1 million increase in stock-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2024 decreased $1.9 million, or 9.9%, to $17.5 million, as compared to $19.4 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) decreased $2.6 million, or 13.7%, to $16.6 million, as compared to $19.3 million in the same period last year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2024, we had a total of $56.6 million of cash and cash equivalents and $503.6 million of outstanding indebtedness, representing 5.13x and 4.56x gross and net leverage, respectively, based on Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended March 31, 2024, of $98.1 million.

The table below presents a summary, as of May 6, 2024, of our outstanding common stock.

Security Number Outstanding Description Class A common stock 14,305,687 One vote per share. Class B common stock 815,296 10 votes per share.1 Total 15,120,983 1 Each share converts into one share of Class A common stock upon transfer or at the option of the holder, subject to certain conditions, including compliance with FCC rules.



About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a community-focused digital media and digital marketing solutions company with market leading local radio stations, principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include a subscription digital marketing services business, Townsquare Interactive, providing website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization, social media and online reputation management as well as other digital monthly services for approximately 23,300 SMBs; a robust digital advertising division, Townsquare Ignite, a powerful combination of a) an owned and operated portfolio of more than 400 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data and b) a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform; and a portfolio of 349 local terrestrial radio stations in 74 U.S. markets strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States. Our portfolio includes local media brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com and NJ101.5.com, and premier national music brands such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com, and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com , www.townsquareinteractive.com and www.townsquareignite.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions

In this press release, we refer to Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share which are financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”).

We define Adjusted Operating Income as operating income before the deduction of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, corporate expenses, transaction costs, business realignment costs, impairments and net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before the deduction of income taxes, interest expense, net, gain on repurchases of debt, transaction and business realignment costs, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, impairments, net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets and other expense (income) net. We define Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) as Adjusted EBITDA less political net revenue, net of a fifteen percent deduction to account for estimated national representative firm fees, music licensing fees and sales commissions expense. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income before the deduction of transaction and business realignment costs, impairments, gain on sale of investment, change in fair value of investment, net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets, gain on repurchases of debt, gain on sale of digital assets, gain on insurance recoveries and net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes stated at the Company's applicable statutory effective tax rate. Adjusted Net Income Per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average shares outstanding. We define Net Leverage as our total outstanding indebtedness, net of our total cash balance as of March 31, 2024, divided by our Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended March 31, 2024. These measures do not represent, and should not be considered as alternatives to or superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. You should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses or charges that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in the presentation, and we do not infer that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies.

We use Adjusted Operating Income to evaluate the operating performance of our business segments. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) to facilitate company-to-company operating performance comparisons by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), taxation and the age and book depreciation of facilities and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense), which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance, and to facilitate year over year comparisons, by backing out the impact of political revenue which varies depending on the election cycle and may be unrelated to operating performance. We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share to assess total company operating performance on a consistent basis. We use Net Leverage to measure the Company’s ability to handle its debt burden. We believe that these measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of transaction costs, net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets, business realignment costs and certain impairments. Further, while discretionary bonuses for members of management are not determined with reference to specific targets, our board of directors may consider Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share, and Net Leverage when determining discretionary bonuses.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

(unaudited)



March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,600 $ 61,046 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,156 and $4,041, respectively 53,894 60,780 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,823 10,356 Total current assets 121,317 132,182 Property and equipment, net 110,580 110,194 Intangible assets, net 197,168 200,306 Goodwill 157,270 157,270 Investments 3,309 3,542 Operating lease right-of-use assets 45,732 46,887 Other assets 819 1,165 Restricted cash 505 503 Total assets $ 636,700 $ 652,049 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,545 $ 5,036 Deferred revenue 9,814 9,059 Accrued compensation and benefits 14,355 13,085 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 25,293 25,112 Operating lease liabilities, current 9,549 9,376 Accrued interest 5,782 14,420 Total current liabilities 69,338 76,088 Long-term debt, net of deferred finance costs of $3,513 and $3,960, respectively 500,105 499,658 Deferred tax liability 11,864 11,856 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 41,089 41,437 Other long-term liabilities 12,464 13,099 Total liabilities 634,860 642,138 Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 16,431,150 and 14,023,767 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 164 140 Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 815,296 and 815,296 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 8 8 Class C common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 0 and 1,961,341 shares issued and outstanding, respectively — 20 Total common stock 172 168 Treasury stock, at cost; 580,527 and 183,768 shares of Class A common stock, respectively (6,476 ) (2,177 ) Additional paid-in capital 308,441 310,612 Accumulated deficit (304,215 ) (302,193 ) Non-controlling interest 3,918 3,501 Total stockholders’ equity 1,840 9,911 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 636,700 $ 652,049









TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Net revenue $ 99,633 $ 103,110 Operating costs and expenses: Direct operating expenses, excluding depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation 76,895 78,324 Depreciation and amortization 4,935 4,944 Corporate expenses 5,217 5,345 Stock-based compensation 2,870 1,772 Transaction and business realignment costs 1,444 292 Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets 1,618 8,487 Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets 14 (292 ) Total operating costs and expenses 92,993 98,872 Operating income 6,640 4,238 Other expense (income): Interest expense, net 9,031 9,558 Gain on repurchases of debt — (775 ) Other income, net (4,151 ) (1,026 ) Income (loss) from operations before tax 1,760 (3,519 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 207 (1,578 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,553 $ (1,941 ) Net income (loss) attributable to: Controlling interests $ 1,136 $ (2,421 ) Non-controlling interests 417 480 Net income (loss) $ 1,553 $ (1,941 ) Basic income (loss) per share $ 0.07 $ (0.14 ) Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.06 $ (0.14 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 16,562 17,204 Diluted 18,762 17,204





TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in Thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 1,553 $ (1,941 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,935 4,944 Amortization of deferred financing costs 447 425 Non-cash lease expense 1 41 Net deferred taxes and other 8 (1,766 ) Allowance for credit losses 1,260 1,323 Stock-based compensation expense 2,870 1,772 Gain on repurchases of debt — (775 ) Trade and barter activity, net (195 ) (454 ) Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets 1,618 8,487 Realized gain on sale of digital assets — (839 ) Gain on sale of investment (4,009 ) — Unrealized loss on investment 233 134 Amortization of content rights 1,222 1,200 Change in content rights liabilities (1,200 ) 258 Other 1,210 (555 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 5,390 5,058 Prepaid expenses and other assets 71 4,465 Accounts payable (513 ) (22 ) Accrued expenses (4,589 ) (3,134 ) Accrued interest (8,638 ) (9,258 ) Other long-term liabilities (3 ) (8 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,671 9,355 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (4,428 ) (3,639 ) Proceeds from sale of digital assets — 2,975 Proceeds from sale of assets and investment related transactions 4,147 493 Net cash used in investing activities (281 ) (171 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchases of 2026 Notes — (11,248 ) Dividend payments (3,248 ) — Proceeds from stock options exercised 1,990 31 Shares withheld in lieu of employee tax withholding (35 ) — Withholdings for shares issued under the ESPP 403 430 Repurchases of stock (4,299 ) — Repayments of capitalized obligations (645 ) (45 ) Net cash used in financing activities (5,834 ) (10,832 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash: Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,444 ) (1,648 ) Beginning of period 61,549 43,913 End of period $ 57,105 $ 42,265





TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued)

(in Thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Cash payments: Interest $ 17,638 $ 18,728 Income taxes 12 4 Supplemental Disclosure of Non-cash Activities: Dividends declared, but not paid during the period $ 3,158 $ 3,343 Property and equipment acquired in exchange for advertising(1) 404 98 Accrued capital expenditures 107 89 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information relating to Leases: Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of operating lease liabilities, included in operating cash flows $ 3,026 $ 3,029 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations 2,140 1,309 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,600 $ 41,768 Restricted cash 505 497 $ 57,105 $ 42,265

(1) Represents total advertising services provided by the Company in exchange for property and equipment during each of the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.





TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT

(in Thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 % Change

Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 18,253 $ 21,561 (15.3 ) % Digital Advertising 34,156 33,707 1.3 % Broadcast Advertising 45,455 45,923 (1.0 ) % Other 1,769 1,919 (7.8 ) % Net revenue 99,633 103,110 (3.4 ) % Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Expenses 13,197 15,962 (17.3 ) % Digital Advertising expenses 27,100 23,613 14.8 % Broadcast Advertising expenses 35,270 37,365 (5.6 ) % Other expenses 1,328 1,384 (4.0 ) % Direct operating expenses 76,895 78,324 (1.8 ) % Depreciation and amortization 4,935 4,944 (0.2 ) % Corporate expenses 5,217 5,345 (2.4 ) % Stock-based compensation 2,870 1,772 62.0 % Transaction and business realignment costs 1,444 292 394.5 % Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets 1,618 8,487 (80.9 ) % Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets 14 (292 ) (104.8 ) % Total operating costs and expenses 92,993 98,872 (5.9 ) % Operating income 6,640 4,238 56.7 % Other expense (income): Interest expense, net 9,031 9,558 (5.5 ) % Gain on repurchases of debt — (775 ) (100.0 ) % Other income, net (4,151 ) (1,026 ) 304.6 % Income (loss) from operations before tax 1,760 (3,519 ) **

Income tax provision (benefit) 207 (1,578 ) ** Net income (loss) $ 1,553 $ (1,941 ) **



** not meaningful







The following table presents Net revenue and Adjusted Operating Income by segment, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

March 31, (Unaudited) 2024 2023 % Change

Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 18,253 $ 21,561 (15.3 ) % Digital Advertising 34,156 33,707 1.3 % Digital 52,409 55,268 (5.2 ) % Broadcast Advertising 45,455 45,923 (1.0 ) % Other 1,769 1,919 (7.8 ) % Net revenue $ 99,633 $ 103,110 (3.4 ) % Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 5,056 $ 5,599 (9.7 ) % Digital Advertising 7,056 10,094 (30.1 ) % Digital 12,112 15,693 (22.8 ) % Broadcast Advertising 10,185 8,558 19.0 % Other 441 535 (17.6 ) % Adjusted Operating Income $ 22,738 $ 24,786 (8.3 ) %





The following table reconciles Net revenue to Net revenue, excluding political revenue on a GAAP basis by segment for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

March 31, (Unaudited) 2024 2023 % Change Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 18,253 $ 21,561 (15.3 ) % Digital Advertising 34,156 33,707 1.3 % Digital 52,409 55,268 (5.2 ) % Broadcast Advertising 45,455 45,923 (1.0 ) % Other 1,769 1,919 (7.8 ) % Net revenue $ 99,633 $ 103,110 (3.4 ) % Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions political revenue — — — Digital Advertising political revenue 72 15 380.0 % Broadcast Advertising political revenue 988 198 399.0 % Other political revenue — — — Political revenue $ 1,060 $ 213 397.7 % Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue (ex. political) $ 18,253 $ 21,561 (15.3 ) % Digital Advertising net revenue (ex. political) 34,084 33,692 1.2 % Digital net revenue (ex. political) 52,337 55,253 (5.3 ) % Broadcast Advertising political net revenue (ex. political) 44,467 45,725 (2.8 ) % Other net revenue (ex. political) 1,769 1,919 (7.8 ) % Net revenue (ex. political) $ 98,573 $ 102,897 (4.2 ) %





The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Net Income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively (in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended

March 31, (Unaudited) 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 1,553 $ (1,941 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 207 (1,578 ) Income (loss) from operations before taxes 1,760 (3,519 ) Transaction and business realignment costs 1,444 292 Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets 1,618 8,487 Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets 14 (292 ) Gain on repurchases of debt — (775 ) Gain on sale of digital assets — (839 ) Gain on sale of investment (4,009 ) — Change in fair value of investment 233 134 Gain on insurance recoveries — (372 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes (417 ) (480 ) Adjusted net income before income taxes 643 2,636 Income tax provision (1) 163 669 Adjusted Net Income $ 480 $ 1,967 Adjusted Net Income Per Share: Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.11 Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.11 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 16,562 17,204 Diluted 18,762 17,483

(1) Income tax provision for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 was calculated using the Company's statutory effective tax rate.





The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), and Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended

March 31, (Unaudited) 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 1,553 $ (1,941 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 207 (1,578 ) Interest expense, net 9,031 9,558 Gain on repurchases of debt — (775 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,935 4,944 Stock-based compensation 2,870 1,772 Transaction and business realignment costs 1,444 292 Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets 1,618 8,487 Other (a) (4,137 ) (1,318 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,521 $ 19,441 Political Adjusted EBITDA (901 ) (181 ) Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) $ 16,620 $ 19,260 Political Adjusted EBITDA 901 181 Net cash paid for interest (17,638 ) (18,728 ) Capital expenditures (4,428 ) (3,639 ) Cash paid for taxes (12 ) (4 ) Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes $ (4,557 ) $ (2,930 )

(a) Other includes net loss on sale and retirement of assets and other expense (income), net.





The following table reconciles net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA on a quarterly basis for the twelve months ended March 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Unaudited) June 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 March 31,

2024 Net income (loss) $ (2,700 ) $ (36,503 ) $ (1,878 ) $ 1,553 $ (39,528 ) Income tax benefit (6,520 ) 17,478 (15,522 ) 207 (4,357 ) Interest expense, net 9,314 9,343 9,034 9,031 36,722 Gain on repurchases of debt (44 ) (430 ) — — (474 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,835 4,717 4,704 4,935 19,191 Stock-based compensation 2,106 2,350 1,805 2,870 9,131 Transaction and business realignment costs 311 161 405 1,444 2,321 Impairment of intangible assets, investments, goodwill and long-lived assets 26,240 30,970 24,881 1,618 83,709 Other (a) (4,927 ) (909 ) 1,349 (4,137 ) (8,624 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,615 $ 27,177 $ 24,778 $ 17,521 $ 98,091

(a) Other includes net (loss) gain on sale and retirement of assets and other (income) expense, net.





The following tables reconcile Operating income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Income by segment for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 2023 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (Unaudited) Subscription

Digital

Marketing

Solutions Digital

Advertising Broadcast

Advertising Other Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items Total Operating income (loss) $ 4,288 $ 6,727 $ 5,482 $ 398 $ (10,255 ) $ 6,640 Depreciation and amortization 614 181 2,864 33 1,243 4,935 Corporate expenses — — — — 5,217 5,217 Stock-based compensation 154 148 189 4 2,375 2,870 Transaction and business realignment costs — — 18 6 1,420 1,444 Impairment of long-lived assets — — 1,618 — — 1,618 Net loss on sale and retirement of assets — — 14 — — 14 Adjusted Operating Income $ 5,056 $ 7,056 $ 10,185 $ 441 $ — $ 22,738



