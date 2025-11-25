Townsquare to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) (“Townsquare,” or the “Company”) announced today that management will participate in Noble Capital Markets’ Twenty First Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex, in Boca Raton, FL, on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. The presentation will be held at 1:30 PM Eastern Time. Scheduled 1x1 meetings with management are also available for registered, qualified investor attendees.

Interested investors and guests of Townsquare are welcome to attend at a discounted rate. Please register here using the discount code TSQNOBLECON.

A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the investor relations page of Townsquare's website at www.townsquaremedia.com, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek, www.channelchek.com, the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a community-focused digital and broadcast media and digital marketing solutions company principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Townsquare Ignite, our robust digital advertising division, specializes in helping businesses of all sizes connect with their target audience through data-driven, results based strategies, by utilizing a) our proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform and b) our owned and operated portfolio of more than 400 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data. Townsquare Interactive, our subscription digital marketing services business, partners with SMBs to help manage their digital presence by providing a SAAS business management platform, website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization and other digital services. And through our portfolio of local radio stations strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States, we provide effective advertising solutions for our clients and relevant local content for our audiences. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.

About Noble Capital Markets

Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets (Noble) is an SEC / FINRA registered full-service broker-dealer offering investment/merchant banking and advisory services, with an award-winning research team, and a proprietary research distribution platform (Channelchek). Noble provides middle-market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. In addition to its large scale in-person conference, NobleCon, Noble hosts multi-sector virtual conferences throughout the year. Over the more than 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com | www.nobleconference.com.

About Channelchek

Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 – an investor community dedicated exclusively to public emerging growth companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality, FINRA-regulated research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. With more than 7,000 public companies listed on the site, content includes advanced market data, equity research, videos & webcasts, and industry articles.