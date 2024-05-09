Intchains Group Limited to Report Unaudited First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, May 16, 2024

SHANGHAI, China, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG) (“Intchains” or the “Company”), a provider of integrated solutions of high-performance computing ASIC chip products for blockchain applications, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2024 after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, May 16, 2024.



The Company will host an earnings conference call to discuss its financial results at 9:00 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on May 16, 2024 (9:00 A.M. Beijing Time on May 17, 2024).

Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Intchains Group Limited First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Date: May 16, 2024 Time: 9:00 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6390b60244b94f14ae203c00c53a2f4e

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers and a personal access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s website at https://intchains.com.

About Intchains Group Limited

Intchains Group Limited is a provider of integrated solutions of high-performance computing ASIC chip products for blockchain applications. The Company utilizes a fabless business model and specializes in the front-end and back-end of IC design, which are the major components of the IC product development chain. The Company has established strong supply chain management with a leading foundry, which helps to ensure its product quality and stable production output. The Company’s products primarily include high-performance computing ASIC chip products consisting of ASIC chips that have high computing power and superior power efficiency, computing equipment incorporating our ASIC chips, and ancillary software and hardware, all of which cater to the evolving needs of the blockchain industry. The Company has built a proprietary technology platform named “Xihe” platform, which allows the Company to develop a wide range of ASIC chips with high efficiency and scalability. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://intchains.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Intchains Group Limited

Investor relations

Email: ir@intchains.com



Piacente Financial Communications

In China:

Helen Wu

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: intchains@tpg-ir.com

In the United States: