Lifetime Brands, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Rob Kay, Lifetime’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with our performance in the first quarter as we delivered results that were both in line with our expectations and above the broader market. While shipments for the quarter were under pressure as a result of both economic headwinds and inventory rationalization efforts among select retailers, our sell-through rates remained strong, a testament to the strength of our product offerings across channels. Further, we were able to expand our margins and deliver increased profitability as a result of favorable product mix, stability in our supply chain, and our continued disciplined expense management.”

Mr. Kay continued, “The steps we have taken to strengthen our business have positioned us well to compete and gain share notwithstanding market conditions. Our outlook reflects the opportunities already in our pipeline for the year ahead, and we are confident in our ability to continue driving operational excellence as we advance our strategic growth initiatives. Further, our high liquidity levels ensure we have the financial flexibility to invest in our business. As we look ahead to the full year 2024, we are confident the Company is well-positioned to continue delivering solid performance and creating value for our shareholders as we continue execute on our growth strategy.”

First Quarter Financial Highlights:

Consolidated net sales for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were $142.2 million, representing a decrease of $3.2 million, or 2.2%, as compared to net sales of $145.4 million for the corresponding period in 2023. In constant currency, a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations and was determined by applying 2024 average rates to 2023 local currency amounts, consolidated net sales decreased by $3.7 million, or 2.5%, as compared to consolidated net sales in the corresponding period in 2023. A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to consolidated net sales, as reported, is included below.

Gross margin for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $57.5 million, or 40.5%, as compared to $53.8 million, or 37.0%, for the corresponding period in 2023.

Income from operations was $1.8 million, as compared to a loss from operations of $(1.8) million for the corresponding period in 2023.

Adjusted income from operations(1) was $5.7 million, as compared to $3.4 million for the corresponding period in 2023.

Net loss was $(6.3) million, or $(0.29) per diluted share, as compared to net loss of $(8.8) million, or $(0.41) per diluted share, in the corresponding period in 2023.

Adjusted net loss(1) was $(3.2) million, or $(0.15) per diluted share, as compared to adjusted net loss(1) of $(2.6) million, or $(0.12) per diluted share, in the corresponding period in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $59.5 million for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2024.

Liquidity as of March 31, 2024 was $125.1 million, consisting of $4.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, $96.7 million of availability under the ABL Agreement and $23.8 million of available funding under the Receivables Purchase Agreement.

(1) A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to its most comparable GAAP financial measure, as reported, is included below.

Full Year 2024 Guidance

For the full year ending December 31, 2024, the Company is providing the following financial guidance

(in millions - except per share data):

Net sales $690 to $730 Income from operations $33.0 to $38.0 Adjusted income from operations $49.0 to $54.0 Net income(1) $4.0 to $6.0 Adjusted net income $15.0 to $17.0 Diluted income per common share(1) $0.18 to $0.28 per share Adjusted diluted income per common share $0.69 to $0.78 per share Weighted-average diluted shares 21.8 Adjusted EBITDA $57.5 to $62.5

(1) Guidance for the year ending December 31, 2024 for net income and diluted income per common share guidance does not include an estimate for a non-cash loss of $14.2 million that would be reclassified from the Statement of Comprehensive Loss to the Statement of Operations upon a loss of significant influence in the Grupo Vasconia investment.

Tables reconciling non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures, as reported, are included below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including constant currency net sales, adjusted income from operations, adjusted net loss, adjusted diluted loss per common share, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, before limitation, pro forma adjusted EBITDA, before limitation, and pro forma adjusted EBITDA. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of income, balance sheets, or statements of cash flows of a company; or, includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided because the Company's management uses these financial measures in evaluating the Company’s on-going financial results and trends, and management believes that exclusion of certain items allows for more accurate period-to-period comparison of the Company’s operating performance by investors and analysts. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as indicators of business performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as a supplement to, and not a substitute for, GAAP financial measures of performance. As required by SEC rules, the Company has provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

Such statements include all statements regarding the growth of the Company, the Company's financial guidance, the Company's ability to navigate the current environment and advance the Company's strategy, the Company's commitment to increasing investments in future growth initiatives, the Company's initiatives to create value, the Company's efforts to mitigate geopolitical factors and tariffs, the Company's current and projected financial and operating performance, results, and profitability and all guidance related thereto, including forecasted exchange rates and effective tax rates, as well as the Company's continued growth and success, future plans and intentions regarding the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries. Such statements represent the Company's current judgments, estimates, and assumptions about possible future events. The Company believes these judgments, estimates, and assumptions are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial or operational results, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors.

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef’n® Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, and Rabbit®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew® and Year & Day®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, S’well®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather and Planet Box®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

The Company’s corporate website is www.lifetimebrands.com.

LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands—except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Net sales $ 142,242 $ 145,435 Cost of sales 84,695 91,593 Gross margin 57,547 53,842 Distribution expenses 16,181 16,885 Selling, general and administrative expenses 39,536 37,907 Restructuring expenses — 856 Income (loss) from operations 1,830 (1,806 ) Interest expense (5,614 ) (5,336 ) Mark to market loss on interest rate derivatives (174 ) (234 ) Loss before income taxes and equity in losses (3,958 ) (7,376 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (210 ) 1,348 Equity in losses, net of taxes (2,092 ) (2,777 ) NET LOSS $ (6,260 ) $ (8,805 ) BASIC LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $ (0.29 ) $ (0.41 ) DILUTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $ (0.29 ) $ (0.41 )

LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands—except share data)

March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,639 $ 16,189 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $15,177 at March 31, 2024 and $15,952 at December 31, 2023 113,645 155,180 Inventory 189,820 188,647 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,915 16,339 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 322,019 376,355 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 16,356 16,970 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 66,662 69,756 INVESTMENTS — 1,826 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 195,343 199,133 OTHER ASSETS 2,286 3,102 TOTAL ASSETS $ 602,666 $ 667,142 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Current maturity of term loan $ 10,652 $ 4,742 Accounts payable 32,855 54,154 Accrued expenses 64,697 78,356 Income taxes payable 567 641 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 14,251 14,075 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 123,022 151,968 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 9,257 9,126 INCOME TAXES PAYABLE, LONG-TERM 1,493 1,493 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 66,278 70,009 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 7,429 7,438 REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY 40,860 60,395 TERM LOAN 130,626 135,834 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, shares authorized: 100 shares of Series A and 2,000,000 shares of Series B; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, shares authorized: 50,000,000 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; shares issued and outstanding: 22,073,256 at March 31, 2024 and 21,813,266 at December 31, 2023 221 218 Paid-in capital 277,496 277,728 Accumulated deficit (20,771 ) (13,568 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (33,245 ) (33,499 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 223,701 230,879 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 602,666 $ 667,142

LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (6,260 ) $ (8,805 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,939 4,870 Amortization of financing costs 739 477 Mark to market loss on interest rate derivatives 174 234 Non-cash lease adjustment (455 ) (713 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 195 1,643 Stock compensation expense 807 861 Undistributed losses from equity investment, net of taxes 2,092 2,777 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 41,119 15,336 Inventory (1,566 ) 13,368 Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets 3,159 1,811 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (34,359 ) (18,085 ) Income taxes receivable — (1,434 ) Income taxes payable (71 ) (235 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 10,513 12,105 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (600 ) (511 ) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (600 ) (511 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from revolving credit facility 51,484 18,357 Repayments of revolving credit facility (70,822 ) (8,680 ) Payments for finance lease obligations (7 ) (7 ) Payments of tax withholding for stock based compensation (1,028 ) (439 ) Payments for stock repurchase — (2,539 ) Cash dividends paid (1,026 ) (985 ) NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (21,399 ) 5,707 Effect of foreign exchange on cash (64 ) 59 (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (11,550 ) 17,360 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 16,189 23,598 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 4,639 $ 40,958

LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

(in thousands)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended March 31, 2024:

Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 (in thousands) Net (loss) income as reported $ (6,520 ) $ 4,206 $ 2,707 $ (6,260 ) $ (5,867 ) Undistributed equity losses, net 5,863 1,047 2,978 2,092 11,980 Income tax provision 1,242 3,015 3,313 210 7,780 Interest expense 5,528 5,246 5,618 5,614 22,006 Depreciation and amortization 4,925 4,821 4,955 4,939 19,640 Mark to market (gain) loss on interest rate derivatives (197 ) 98 364 174 439 Stock compensation expense 1,011 898 917 807 3,633 Contingent consideration fair value adjustments (50 ) — (600 ) — (650 ) (Gain) loss on extinguishments of debt, net (1,520 ) — 759 — (761 ) Acquisition related expenses 242 186 407 95 930 Warehouse redesign expenses(1) 157 176 51 18 402 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 10,681 $ 19,693 $ 21,469 $ 7,689 $ 59,532

(1) For the twelve months ended March 31, 2024, the warehouse redesign expenses were related to the U.S. segment.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined in the Company’s debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income, adjusted to exclude undistributed equity in losses, income tax provision, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, mark to market (gain) loss on interest rate derivatives, stock compensation expense, (gain) loss on extinguishments of debt, net, and other items detailed in the table above that are consistent with exclusions permitted by our debt agreements.





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

(in thousands—except per share data)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (continued)

Adjusted net loss and adjusted diluted loss per common share (in thousands -except per share data):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net loss as reported $ (6,260 ) $ (8,805 ) Adjustments: Acquisition intangible amortization expense 3,778 3,676 Acquisition related expenses 95 490 Restructuring expenses — 856 Warehouse redesign expenses(1) 18 194 Impairment of Grupo Vasconia investment — 2,053 Mark to market loss on interest rate derivatives 174 234 Income tax effect on adjustments (998 ) (1,345 ) Adjusted net loss(2) $ (3,193 ) $ (2,647 ) Adjusted diluted loss per common share(3) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.12 )

(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, warehouse redesign expenses were related to the U.S. segment.

(2) Adjusted net loss and adjusted diluted loss per common share in the three months ended March 31, 2024 excludes acquisition intangible amortization expense, acquisition related expenses, warehouse redesign expenses, and mark to market loss on interest rate derivatives. The income tax effect on adjustments reflects the statutory tax rates applied on the adjustments.

Adjusted net loss and adjusted diluted loss per common share in the three months ended March 31, 2023 excludes acquisition intangible amortization expense, acquisition related expenses, restructuring expenses, warehouse redesign expenses, impairment of Grupo Vasconia investment, and mark to market loss on interest rate derivatives. The income tax effect on adjustments reflects the statutory tax rates applied on the adjustments.

(3)Adjusted diluted loss per common share is calculated based on diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 21,377 and 21,225 for the three month period ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The diluted weighted-average shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 do not include the effect of dilutive securities.

Adjusted income from operations (in thousands): Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Income (loss) from operations $ 1,830 $ (1,806 ) Adjustments: Acquisition intangible amortization expense 3,778 3,676 Acquisition related expenses 95 490 Restructuring expenses — 856 Warehouse redesign expenses(1) 18 194 Total adjustments 3,891 5,216 Adjusted income from operations(2) $ 5,721 $ 3,410

(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, warehouse redesign expenses were related to the U.S. segment.

(2) Adjusted income from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, excludes acquisition intangible amortization expense, acquisition related expenses, restructuring expenses, and warehouse redesign expenses.





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

(in thousands)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (continued)

Constant Currency:

As Reported

Three Months Ended

March 31, Constant Currency (1)

Three Months Ended

March 31, Year-Over-Year

Increase (Decrease) Net sales 2024 2023 Increase

(Decrease) 2024 2023 Increase

(Decrease) Currency

Impact Excluding

Currency Including

Currency Currency

Impact U.S. $ 130,480 $ 133,485 $ (3,005 ) $ 130,480 $ 133,485 $ (3,005 ) $ — (2.3 )% (2.3 )% — % International 11,762 11,950 (188 ) 11,762 12,418 (656 ) (468 ) (5.3 )% (1.6 )% 3.7 % Total net sales $ 142,242 $ 145,435 $ (3,193 ) $ 142,242 $ 145,903 $ (3,661 ) $ (468 ) (2.5 )% (2.2 )% 0.3 %

(1) “Constant Currency” is determined by applying the 2024 average exchange rates to the prior year local currency sales amounts, with the difference between the change in “As Reported” net sales and “Constant Currency” net sales, reported in the table as “Currency Impact.” Constant currency sales growth is intended to exclude the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Guidance

Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2024 (in millions):

Net income guidance $4.0 to $6.0 Undistributed equity losses 2.1 Income tax expense 5.0 to 8.0 Interest expense(1) 21.9 Depreciation and amortization 19.5 Stock compensation expense 4.0 Acquisition related expense 0.2 Warehouse redesign expenses 0.8 Adjusted EBITDA guidance $57.5 to $62.5





Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per common share guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2024 (in millions - except per share data): Net income guidance $4.0 to $6.0 Acquisition intangible amortization expense 15.0 Acquisition related expense 0.2 Warehouse redesign expenses 0.8 Mark to market loss on interest rate derivatives 0.2 Income tax effect on adjustment (5.2) Adjusted net income guidance $15.0 to $17.0 Adjusted diluted income per share guidance $0.69 to $0.78





Adjusted income from operations guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2024 (in millions): Income from operations guidance $33.0 to $38.0 Acquisition intangible amortization expense 15.0 Acquisition related expense 0.2 Warehouse redesign expenses 0.8 Adjusted income from operations $49.0 to $54.0