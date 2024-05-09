Allegro MicroSystems Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results

| Source: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.

– Full Year 2024 Sales Increase 8% to a Record $1.05 Billion –
–38% Growth in E-Mobility Drives 17% Year-over-Year Increase in Full Year 2024 Automotive Sales –

MANCHESTER, N.H., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ALGM), a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor solutions for motion control and energy efficient systems, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended March 29, 2024.

“Continued strong momentum in e-Mobility drove record fiscal year 2024 sales to more than $1 billion and record non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.35. We also achieved a record level of design wins of more than $1 billion. I would like to thank the entire Allegro team for their contributions which enabled us to achieve these significant milestones,” said Vineet Nargolwala, President and CEO of Allegro. "During fiscal year 2024, we strengthened our market-leading positions in magnetic sensing and power solutions with the addition of highly differentiated TMR technology to our portfolio and introduction of high voltage isolated gate drivers to the market, enabling us to continue to deliver innovative, high-value solutions to our customers. As we look ahead into fiscal year 2025, our first quarter guide comprehends working closely with customers to manage orders to reduce inventory in the channel and return to normalized business levels. We continue to expect a return to sequential growth in the second quarter. Our design wins and continued momentum with customers gives us confidence in the mid and longer-term growth trajectory.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights:

In thousands, except per share data Three-Month Period Ended  Twelve-Month Period Ended 
  March 29,
2024		  December 29,
2023		  March 31,
2023*		  March 29,
2024		  March 31,
2023*		 
  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited) 
Net Sales               
Automotive $181,939  $194,764  $178,802  $759,454  $646,761 
Industrial  43,789   45,949   61,807   223,810   208,604 
Other  14,853   14,271   28,836   66,103   118,288 
Total net sales $240,581  $254,984  $269,445  $1,049,367  $973,653 
GAAP Financial Measures               
Gross margin %  51.2%  52.5%  56.8%  54.8%  56.1%
Operating margin %  6.6%  14.4%  23.4%  18.7%  20.9%
Diluted EPS $(0.04) $0.17  $0.32  $0.78  $0.97 
Non-GAAP Financial Measures               
Gross margin %  53.8%  54.6%  57.8%  56.3%  56.8%
Operating margin %  23.8%  27.2%  30.2%  28.5%  28.6%
Diluted EPS $0.25  $0.32  $0.37  $1.35  $1.28 

*During the preparation of the third quarter fiscal year 2024 interim condensed consolidated financial statements, the Company identified an immaterial error in the classification of net sales by application with the table above, whereby customer returns and sales allowances were incorrectly classified by application between Automotive, Industrial and Other in the prior periods presented above. There was no impact to previously reported total net sales or net income in any of the periods noted above.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 ending June 28, 2024, the Company expects net sales to be in the range of $160 million to $170 million. The Company also estimates the following results on a non-GAAP basis:

  • Gross Margin is expected to be between 49% and 50%,
  • Operating Expenses are expected to be between $72 and $73 million, and
  • Diluted Earnings per Share are expected to be in the range of $0.01 to $0.03.

The Company also made a $50 million voluntary payment on its term loan, which is expected to reduce annualized interest expense by approximately $4 million dollars.

Allegro has not provided a reconciliation of its first fiscal quarter outlook for non-GAAP Gross Margin, non-GAAP Operating Expenses, and non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share because estimates of all of the reconciling items cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts. It is difficult to reasonably provide a forward-looking estimate between such forward-looking non-GAAP measures and the comparable forward-looking U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measures. Certain factors that are materially significant to Allegro’s ability to estimate these items are out of its control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Earnings Webcast

A webcast will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. Vineet Nargolwala, President and Chief Executive Officer, will discuss Allegro’s business and financial results.

The webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.allegromicro.com. A recording of the webcast will be posted in the same location shortly after the call concludes and will be available for at least 90 days.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and clean energy applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, prospective products and the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, statements regarding the liquidity, growth and profitability strategies and factors affecting our business, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Without limiting the foregoing, in some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “aim,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “exploring,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “would,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seek,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results, performance or achievements, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s current expectations, beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. Such beliefs and assumptions may or may not prove to be correct. Additionally, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, those identified in Part II, Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2023, as updated in Part II, Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended December 29, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange (“SEC”) on February 6, 2024. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: downturns or volatility in general economic conditions; our ability to compete effectively, expand our market share and increase our net sales and profitability; our reliance on a limited number of third-party semiconductor wafer fabrication facilities and suppliers of other materials; our failure to adjust purchase commitments and inventory management based on changing market conditions or customer demand; shifts in our product mix or customer mix, which could negatively impact our gross margin; the risk that the expected benefits of acquisitions may not be realized or that integration of acquired businesses may not continue as rapidly as we anticipate; the cyclical nature of the analog semiconductor industry; any downturn or disruption in the automotive market; our ability to compensate for decreases in average selling prices of our products and increases in input costs; our ability to manage any sustained yield problems or other delays at our third-party wafer fabrication facilities or in the final assembly and test of our products; our ability to accurately predict our quarterly net sales and operating results; our ability to adjust our supply chain volume to account for changing market conditions and customer demand; our dependence on manufacturing operations in the Philippines; our reliance on distributors to generate sales; the effects of COVID-19 on our supply chain and customer demand; our ability to develop new product features or new products in a timely and cost-effective manner; our ability to manage growth; any slowdown in the growth of our end markets; the loss of one or more significant customers; our ability to meet customers’ quality requirements; uncertainties related to the design win process and our ability to recover design and development expenses and to generate timely or sufficient net sales or margins; changes in government trade policies, including the imposition of export restrictions and tariffs; our exposures to warranty claims, product liability claims and product recalls; our dependence on international customers and operations; the availability of rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives on end-user demands for certain products; risks, liabilities, costs and obligations related to governmental regulation and other legal obligations, including export control, privacy, data protection, information security, consumer protection, environmental and occupational health and safety, anti-corruption and anti-bribery, and trade controls; the volatility of currency exchange rates; our ability to raise capital to support our growth strategy; our indebtedness may limit our flexibility to operate our business; our ability to effectively manage our growth and to retain key and highly skilled personnel; our ability to protect our proprietary technology and inventions through patents or trade secrets; our ability to commercialize our products without infringing third-party intellectual property rights; disruptions or breaches of our information technology systems or those of our third-party service providers; our principal stockholders have substantial control over us; the inapplicability of the “corporate opportunity” doctrine to any director or stockholder who is not employed by us; anti-takeover provisions in our organizational documents and under the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware; our inability to design, implement or maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; changes in tax rates or the adoption of new tax legislation; the negative impacts of sustained inflation on our business; disruptions in the banking and financial sector that limit our or our partners’ ability to access capital and borrowings; the physical, transition and litigation risks presented by climate change; and other events beyond our control. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties.

You should read this press release and the documents that we reference completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to measures of, financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of the presented non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.

This press release may not be reproduced, forwarded to any person or published, in whole or in part.


ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

  Three-Month Period Ended  Twelve-Month Period Ended 
  March 29,
2024		  March 31,
2023		  March 29,
2024		  March 31,
2023		 
Net sales $240,581  $269,445  $1,049,367  $973,653 
Cost of goods sold  117,333   116,356   474,838   427,574 
Gross profit  123,248   153,089   574,529   546,079 
Operating expenses:            
Research and development  45,839   41,833   176,638   150,850 
Selling, general and administrative  48,294   48,152   188,429   191,922 
Impairment of long-lived assets  13,218      13,218    
Total operating expenses  107,351   89,985   378,285   342,772 
Operating income  15,897   63,104   196,244   203,307 
Interest and other income (expense)  1,354   4,817   (1,447)  8,039 
Income before income taxes  17,251   67,921   194,797   211,346 
Income tax provision  24,325   5,909   41,909   23,852 
Net (loss) income  (7,074)  62,012   152,888   187,494 
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests  41   35   191   137 
Net (loss) income attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $(7,115) $61,977  $152,697  $187,357 
Net (loss) income per common share attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.:            
Basic $(0.04) $0.32  $0.79  $0.98 
Diluted $(0.04) $0.32  $0.78  $0.97 
Weighted average shares outstanding:            
Basic  193,139,519   191,519,850   192,573,169   191,197,452 
Diluted  194,487,307   194,993,241   194,674,352   193,688,102 


Supplemental Schedule of Total Net Sales

The following table summarizes total net sales by market within the Company’s unaudited consolidated statements of operations:

  Three-Month Period Ended  Change  Twelve-Month Period Ended  Change 
  March 29,
2024		  March 31,
2023		  Amount  %  March 29,
2024		  March 31,
2023		  Amount  % 
  (Dollars in thousands)  (Dollars in thousands) 
Automotive $181,939  $178,802  $3,137   2% $759,454  $646,761  $112,693   17%
Industrial  43,789   61,807   (18,018)  (29)%  223,810   208,604   15,206   7%
Other  14,853   28,836   (13,983)  (48)%  66,103   118,288   (52,185)  (44)%
Total net sales $240,581  $269,445  $(28,864)  (11)% $1,049,367  $973,653  $75,714   8%


 
ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
  March 29,  March 31, 
  2024
(Unaudited)		  2023 
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $212,143  $351,576 
Restricted cash  10,018   7,129 
Trade accounts receivable, net  118,508   111,290 
Trade and other accounts receivable due from related party  207   13,494 
Inventories  162,302   151,301 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  65,285   27,289 
Current portion of related party note receivable  3,750   3,750 
Total current assets  572,213   665,829 
Property, plant and equipment, net  321,175   263,099 
Deferred income tax assets  54,496   50,359 
Goodwill  202,425   27,691 
Intangible assets, net  276,854   52,378 
Related party note receivable, less current portion  4,688   8,438 
Equity investment in related party  26,727   27,265 
Other assets  72,025   86,096 
Total assets $1,530,603  $1,181,155 
Liabilities, Non-Controlling Interests and Stockholders' Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Trade accounts payable $35,964  $56,256 
Amount due to related party  1,626   9,682 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  76,389   99,387 
Current portion of long-term debt  3,929    
Total current liabilities  117,908   165,325 
Long-term debt  249,611   25,000 
Other long-term liabilities  31,368   24,015 
Total liabilities  398,887   214,340 
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders' Equity:      
Preferred stock      
Common stock  1,932   1,918 
Additional paid-in capital  694,332   674,179 
Retained earnings  463,012   310,315 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (28,841)  (20,784)
Equity attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.  1,130,435   965,628 
Non-controlling interests  1,281   1,187 
Total stockholders' equity  1,131,716   966,815 
Total liabilities, non-controlling interests and stockholders' equity $1,530,603  $1,181,155 


  
ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)		 
  
  Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
  March 29,
2024		  March 31,
2023		  March 29,
2024		  March 31,
2023		 
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net (loss) income $(7,074) $62,012  $152,888  $187,494 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization  21,834   14,103   71,382   50,808 
Amortization of deferred financing costs  235   25   527   99 
Deferred income taxes  9,640   (11,729)  (18,613)  (40,116)
Stock-based compensation  9,618   10,556   42,457   61,798 
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets  52   (2)  70   285 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     (100)     (2,800)
Impairment of long-lived assets  13,218      13,218    
Provisions for inventory and expected credit losses  435   (3,182)  10,286   (1,438)
Change in fair value of marketable securities     (7,476)  3,579   (7,471)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Trade accounts receivable  (5,400)  (6,590)  (7,964)  (12,484)
Accounts receivable - other  (573)  226   (1,035)  2,226 
Inventories  4,061   (36,014)  (15,848)  (75,150)
Prepaid expenses and other assets  (27,608)  (5,502)  (40,231)  (23,263)
Trade accounts payable  (3,049)  (7,595)  (12,653)  11,958 
Due to (from) related party  (1,586)  21,599   5,231   18,326 
Accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities  (1,039)  17,217   (21,579)  22,934 
Net cash provided by operating activities  12,764   47,548   181,715   193,206 
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Purchases of property, plant and equipment  (14,272)  (30,212)  (124,772)  (79,775)
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired     (193)  (408,119)  (19,921)
Sales in marketable securities        16,175    
Net cash used in investing activities  (14,272)  (30,405)  (516,716)  (99,696)
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Loans made to related party           (7,500)
Borrowings of 2023 term loan facility, net of deferred financing costs        245,452    
Repayment of 2020 term loan facility        (25,000)   
Repayment of 2023 term loan facility  (625)     (625)   
Repayment of other debt  (99)     (842)   
Finance lease payments  (142)     (142)   
Receipts on related party note receivable  937   937   3,750   2,812 
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards  (1,077)  (5,419)  (25,900)  (18,061)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under equity award and employee stock purchase plan  1,736   1,220   3,635   2,793 
Dividends paid to non-controlling interest     (42)     (42)
Payment of debt issuance costs        (1,450)   
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  730   (3,304)  198,878   (19,998)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash  (796)  738   (421)  (4,606)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash  (1,574)  14,577   (136,544)  68,906 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period  223,735   344,128   358,705   289,799 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period: $222,161  $358,705  $222,161  $358,705 


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the measures presented in our consolidated financial statements, we regularly review other measures, defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends, prepare financial forecasts and make strategic decisions. The key measures we consider are non-GAAP Gross Profit, non-GAAP Gross Margin, non-GAAP Operating Expenses, non-GAAP Operating Income, non-GAAP Operating Margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP Profit before Tax, non-GAAP Income Tax Provision, non-GAAP Net Income, non-GAAP Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share, and non-GAAP Free Cash Flow (collectively, the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”). These Non-GAAP Financial Measures provide supplemental information regarding our operating performance on a non-GAAP basis that excludes certain gains, losses and charges of a non-cash nature or that occur relatively infrequently and/or that management considers to be unrelated to our core operations, and in the case of non-GAAP Income Tax Provision, management believes that this non-GAAP measure of income taxes provides it with the ability to evaluate the non-GAAP Income Tax Provision across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items and discrete items, which may vary in size and frequency. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures are used by both management and our board of directors, together with the comparable GAAP information, in evaluating our current performance and planning our future business activities.

The Non-GAAP Financial Measures are supplemental measures of our performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures such as gross profit, gross margin, net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Also, in the future we may incur expenses or charges such as those being adjusted in the calculation of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Our presentation of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures exclude costs related to acquisition and related integration expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, restructuring actions, related party activities and other non-operational costs.

Non-GAAP Income Tax Provision

In calculating non-GAAP Income Tax Provision, we have added back the following to GAAP Income Tax Provision:

  • Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results—Represents the estimated income tax effect of the adjustments to non-GAAP Profit before Tax described below and elimination of discrete tax adjustments.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Gross Profit
  Three-Month Period Ended  Twelve-Month Period Ended 
  March 29,
2024		  December 29,
2023		  March 31,
2023		  March 29,
2024		  March 31,
2023		 
  (Dollars in thousands)  (Dollars in thousands) 
GAAP Gross Profit $123,248  $133,828  $153,089  $574,529  $546,079 
Non-GAAP adjustments               
Transaction-related costs  566   523      1,089    
Purchased intangible amortization  4,959   3,648   627   9,282   1,867 
Restructuring costs  1   166      167    
Stock-based compensation  734   1,073   1,978   5,359   5,090 
Total Non-GAAP Adjustments $6,260  $5,410  $2,605  $15,897  $6,957 
                
Non-GAAP Gross Profit $129,508  $139,238  $155,694  $590,426  $553,036 
Non-GAAP Gross Margin (% of net sales)  53.8%  54.6%  57.8%  56.3%  56.8%


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
  Three-Month Period Ended  Twelve-Month Period Ended 
  March 29,
2024		  December 29,
2023		  March 31,
2023		  March 29,
2024		  March 31,
2023		 
  (Dollars in thousands)  (Dollars in thousands) 
GAAP Operating Expenses $107,351  $97,142  $89,985  $378,285  $342,772 
                
Research and Development Expenses               
GAAP Research and Development Expenses  45,839   44,396   41,833   176,638   150,850 
Non-GAAP adjustments               
Transaction-related costs  929   343      1,281   404 
Restructuring costs  621   908   72   1,529   72 
Stock-based compensation  3,554   3,870   3,483   13,894   9,496 
Non-GAAP Research and Development Expenses  40,735   39,275   38,278   159,934   140,878 
                
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses               
GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses  48,294   52,746   48,252   188,429   194,722 
Non-GAAP adjustments               
Transaction-related costs  5,649   9,543   644   20,068   2,339 
Purchased intangible amortization  542   495   22   1,752   90 
Restructuring costs  1,819   5,795   492   7,614   5,155 
Stock-based compensation  5,330   5,977   5,095   23,204   47,212 
Other costs  3,514   283   5,944   3,897   5,944 
Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses  31,440   30,653   36,055   131,894   133,982 
                
Impairment of long-lived assets  13,218         13,218    
Change in fair value of contingent consideration        (100)     (2,800)
                
Total Non-GAAP Adjustments  35,176   27,214   15,652   86,457   67,912 
                
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $72,175  $69,928  $74,333  $291,828  $274,860 


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Income
  Three-Month Period Ended  Twelve-Month Period Ended 
  March 29,
2024		  December 29,
2023		  March 31,
2023		  March 29,
2024		  March 31,
2023		 
  (Dollars in thousands)  (Dollars in thousands) 
GAAP Operating Income $15,897  $36,686  $63,104  $196,244  $203,307 
                
Transaction-related costs  7,144   10,409   544   22,438   (57)
Impairment of long-lived assets  13,218         13,218    
Purchased intangible amortization  5,501   4,143   649   11,034   1,957 
Restructuring costs  2,441   6,869   564   9,310   5,227 
Stock-based compensation  9,618   10,920   10,556   42,457   61,798 
Other costs  3,514   283   5,944   3,897   5,944 
Total Non-GAAP Adjustments $41,436  $32,624  $18,257  $102,354  $74,869 
                
Non-GAAP Operating Income $57,333  $69,310  $81,361  $298,598  $278,176 
Non-GAAP Operating Margin (% of net sales)  23.8%  27.2%  30.2%  28.5%  28.6%


Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
  Three-Month Period Ended  Twelve-Month Period Ended 
  March 29, 2024  December 29,
2023		  March 31, 2023  March 29, 2024  March 31, 2023 
  (Dollars in thousands)  (Dollars in thousands) 
GAAP Net (Loss) Income $(7,074) $33,402  $62,012  $152,888  $187,494 
                
Interest expense  5,382   3,854   755   10,763   2,336 
Interest income  (594)  (857)  (580)  (3,144)  (1,724)
Income tax provision  24,325   2,969   5,909   41,909   23,852 
Depreciation & amortization  21,737   20,227   14,103   71,382   50,808 
EBITDA $43,776  $59,595  $82,199  $273,798  $262,766 
                
Transaction-related costs  7,144   10,409   544   22,438   (57)
Impairment of long-lived assets  13,218         13,218    
Restructuring costs  2,441   6,869   564   9,310   5,227 
Stock-based compensation  9,618   10,920   10,556   42,457   61,798 
Other costs  (2,319)  (551)  786   3,020   (1,816)
Adjusted EBITDA $73,878  $87,242  $94,649  $364,241  $327,918 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of net sales)  30.7%  34.2%  35.1%  34.7%  33.7%


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Profit before Tax
  Three-Month Period Ended  Twelve-Month Period Ended 
  March 29,
2024		  December 29,
2023		  March 31,
2023		  March 29,
2024		  March 31,
2023		 
  (Dollars in thousands)  (Dollars in thousands) 
GAAP Income before Income Taxes $17,251  $36,371  $67,921  $194,797  $211,346 
                
Transaction-related costs  7,144   10,409   544   22,438   (57)
Transaction-related interest  163   162      325    
Impairment of long-lived assets  13,218         13,218    
Purchased intangible amortization  5,501   4,143   649   11,034   1,957 
Restructuring costs  2,441   6,869   564   9,310   5,227 
Stock-based compensation  9,618   10,920   10,556   42,457   61,798 
Other costs  (2,319)  (551)  786   3,020   (1,816)
Total Non-GAAP Adjustments $35,766  $31,952  $13,099  $101,802  $67,109 
                
Non-GAAP Profit before Tax $53,017  $68,323  $81,020  $296,599  $278,455 


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income Tax Provision
  Three-Month Period Ended  Twelve-Month Period Ended 
  March 29,
2024		  December 29,
2023		  March 31,
2023		  March 29,
2024		  March 31,
2023		 
  (Dollars in thousands)  (Dollars in thousands) 
GAAP Income Tax Provision $24,325  $2,969  $5,909  $41,909  $23,852 
GAAP effective tax rate  141.0%  8.2%  8.7%  21.5%  11.3%
                
Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results  (19,263)  3,748   3,509   (9,135)  7,285 
                
Non-GAAP Income Tax Provision $5,062  $6,717  $9,418  $32,774  $31,137 
Non-GAAP effective tax rate  9.5%  9.8%  11.6%  11.0%  11.2%


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income
  Three-Month Period Ended  Twelve-Month Period Ended 
  March 29,
2024		  December 29,
2023		  March 31,
2023		  March 29,
2024		  March 31,
2023		 
  (Dollars in thousands)  (Dollars in thousands) 
GAAP Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $(7,115) $33,345  $61,977  $152,697  $187,357 
GAAP Basic Earnings per Share $(0.04) $0.17  $0.32  $0.79  $0.98 
GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share $(0.04) $0.17  $0.32  $0.78  $0.97 
                
Transaction-related costs  7,144   10,409   544   22,438   (57)
Transaction-related interest  163   162      325    
Impairment of long-lived assets  13,218         13,218    
Purchased intangible amortization  5,501   4,143   649   11,034   1,957 
Restructuring costs  2,441   6,869   564   9,310   5,227 
Stock-based compensation  9,618   10,920   10,556   42,457   61,798 
Other costs  (2,319)  (551)  786   3,020   (1,816)
Total Non-GAAP Adjustments  35,766   31,952   13,099   101,802   67,109 
Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results $19,263  $(3,748) $(3,509) $9,135  $(7,285)
Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $47,914  $61,549  $71,567  $263,634  $247,181 
Basic weighted average common shares  193,139,519   192,724,541   191,519,850   192,573,169   191,197,452 
Diluted weighted average common shares  194,487,307   194,570,380   194,993,241   194,674,352   193,688,102 
Non-GAAP Basic Earnings per Share $0.25  $0.32  $0.37  $1.37  $1.29 
Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share $0.25  $0.32  $0.37  $1.35  $1.28 


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow
  Three-Month Period Ended  Twelve-Month Period Ended 
  March 29,
2024		  March 31,
2023		  March 29,
2024		  March 31,
2023		 
  (Dollars in thousands)  (Dollars in thousands) 
GAAP Operating Cash Flow $12,764  $47,548  $181,715  $193,206 
Non-GAAP adjustments            
Purchases of property, plant and equipment  (14,272)  (30,212)  (124,772)  (79,775)
             
Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow $(1,508) $17,336  $56,943  $113,431 
Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow % of net sales  (0.6)%  6.4%  5.4%  11.7%


Investor Contact:
Jalene Hoover
VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
+1 (512) 751-6526
jhoover@allegromicro.com


Tags

ALGM Allegro MicroSystems Q4FY25 Earnings Report