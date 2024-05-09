Treasure Global’s ZCITY Secures US$2Million Marketing Contract through its AI Marketing Engine

NEW YORK and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) (“Treasure Global” or the “Company”), an innovative technology solutions provider, is thrilled to announce that its subsidiary, ZCITY, has secured a groundbreaking US$2 million marketing contract. This contract, honored by Satria Dunia Sdn Bhd, aims to promote prestige Korean beauty products through ZCITY’s advanced artificial intelligence marketing engine (“AI Marketing Engine”).

This strategic move signifies a significant milestone for Treasure Global as ZCITY expands its presence and capabilities in the beauty industry. Leveraging ZCITY’s cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, Treasure Global is poised to maximize brand visibility and drive sales growth for its clients’ Korean beauty products.

The Malaysian beauty market presents immense potential for revenue generation, with Korean beauty products gaining significant traction in recent years. According to market statistics, the revenue of the Korean beauty products market in Malaysia is projected to surge, with a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 9.54% from 2023 to 2032. In 2022 alone, the market revenue was valued at approximately US$313 million, underscoring the lucrative opportunities present in the region.¹

“This alliance underscores our commitment to revolutionizing the beauty industry through innovative marketing solutions. With ZCITY’s AI Marketing Engine, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for prestige Korean beauty products in Malaysia and beyond. This collaboration represents a strategic move to drive revenue growth and solidify our presence in the dynamic beauty market,” said Sam Teo, Chief Executive Officer of Treasure Global.

1https://www.statista.com/statistics/1452787/malaysia-k-beauty-market-revenue/.



About Treasure Global Inc:

Treasure Global is a Malaysian solutions provider developing innovative technology platforms. Treasure Global has developed two technology solutions: the ZCITY App, a unique digital ecosystem that transforms and simplifies the e-payment experience for consumers, while simultaneously allowing them to earn rewards; and TAZTE, a digital food and beverage management system providing merchants with a one-stop management and automated solution to digitalize their businesses. Treasure Global also acts as a master franchiser in Southeast Asia for popular restaurant chains, while providing them with the TAZTE solution. As of March 19, 2024, ZCITY boasts over 2,695,549 registered users.

For more information, please visit https://treasureglobal.co/.



About Satria Dunia Sdn Bhd

Satria Dunia Sdn Bhd has established itself as a trusted name in the cosmetics market, serving as the main distributor for a diverse range of esteemed Korean brands. With a commitment to quality and authenticity, Satria Dunia ensures that beauty enthusiasts have access to the latest trends and most sought-after products from Korea’s vibrant beauty scene.

