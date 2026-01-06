Treasure Global Concludes Alumni Capital Equity Line Facility to Streamline Capital Structure and Focus on Fintech & Digital-Asset Growth

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) (“Treasure Global” or the “Company”), a Southeast Asia–anchored technology company, today announced the conclusion of its previously disclosed equity line facility with Alumni Capital LP (“Alumni Capital”), a capital-structure step under which no further dilution will occur pursuant to this agreement.

As previously announced on October 10, 2024 and subsequently amended on January 27, 2025, the equity line facility (the “Alumni Facility”) was established under a Purchase Agreement that provided the Company with a discretionary access to equity financing during a defined commitment period ending on December 31, 2025, subject to customary conditions and limitations.

The commitment period under the Alumni Facility has now reached its scheduled end in accordance with the terms of the agreement, and the facility has been concluded. All share issuances under the Alumni Facility are now complete, and there are no early termination penalties or additional amounts payable by the Company to Alumni Capital.

“The Alumni facility gave us flexibility at a time when we were restructuring the business and building out our platforms,” said Carlson Thow, Chief Executive Officer of Treasure Global. “With the agreement now completed on its original timetable and no further dilution from this facility, we will move into the next phase with a cleaner capital structure and full attention on the execution – scaling OXI Wallet, advancing the UNIRWA real-world-asset initiatives and integrating Quarters Elite to drive recurring fintech and digital-asset revenues.”

Treasure Global remains focused on disciplined capital use and the execution of its growth strategy and will continue to assess financing options as part of its normal capital planning process, providing further updates through its regular SEC filings and public announcements.

Treasure Global is a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider specializing in innovative platforms that drive digital transformation in retail and services. The Company’s flagship product is the ZCITY Super App, which integrates e-payment solutions with customer loyalty rewards to create a seamless online-to-offline user experience. As of June 2025, ZCITY has attracted over 2.7 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia’s digital economy. Treasure Global continuously leverages cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to enhance its platform’s capabilities across e-commerce, fintech, and other verticals.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically include terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” or similar expressions.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to expand its e-commerce platform and F&B distribution business, customer acceptance of new products and services, changes in economic conditions affecting its operations, the outcome of partnership discussions, the impact of global health crises, supply chain disruptions, competition, and regulatory risks related to data privacy and security. Additional risks include volatility in digital asset markets, potential vulnerabilities in custodial security, and evolving global and domestic regulatory frameworks applicable to blockchain technologies. These risks, along with other factors, are discussed in more detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

