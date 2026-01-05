Treasure Global Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Requirement

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) (“Treasure Global” or the “Company”), a Southeast Asia–anchored technology company focused on building a scalable fintech and digital-asset ecosystem, today announced that on December 23, 2025, it received a formal notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The Company is now in compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market’s listing requirements.

Nasdaq has confirmed that the previously scheduled hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel on January 27, 2026, has been cancelled. Treasure Global’s common stock will continue to be listed and actively traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market without interruption.

“We are very pleased to receive Nasdaq’s confirmation that we are back in full compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement,” said Carlson Thow, Chief Executive Officer of Treasure Global. “With this listing matter resolved, the Company is well positioned to continue executing on its strategic plans and to focus on building sustainable, long-term shareholder value.”

About Treasure Global:

Treasure Global is a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider specializing in innovative platforms that drive digital transformation in retail and services. The Company’s flagship product is the ZCITY Super App, which integrates e-payment solutions with customer loyalty rewards to create a seamless online-to-offline user experience. As of June 2025, ZCITY has attracted over 2.7 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia’s digital economy. Treasure Global continuously leverages cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to enhance its platform’s capabilities across e-commerce, fintech, and other verticals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically include terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” or similar expressions.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to expand its e-commerce platform and F&B distribution business, customer acceptance of new products and services, changes in economic conditions affecting its operations, the outcome of partnership discussions, the impact of global health crises, supply chain disruptions, competition, and regulatory risks related to data privacy and security. Additional risks include volatility in digital asset markets, potential vulnerabilities in custodial security, and evolving global and domestic regulatory frameworks applicable to blockchain technologies. These risks, along with other factors, are discussed in more detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

