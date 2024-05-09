AGS Enters Into Definitive Agreement To Be Acquired By Brightstar Capital Partners for Approximately $1.1 Billion

LAS VEGAS and NEW YORK, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlayAGS, Incorporated (NYSE: AGS) (“AGS” or the “Company”), a global gaming supplier of high-performing slot, table, and interactive products, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Brightstar Capital Partners (“Brightstar”), a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in industrial, manufacturing, and services businesses.



The Company’s Board of Directors has unanimously approved, and recommended that the Company's stockholders approve, the agreement. AGS shareholders will receive $12.50 per share in cash. The per share purchase price represents a 41% premium to the Company’s volume-weighted average share price over the last 90 days and a 40% premium to AGS’ closing price on May 8, 2024.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Powered by high-performing slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, and highly rated online casino content, the Company believes it offers an unmatched value proposition for its casino partners.

“We are very pleased to reach this agreement, which we believe provides our stockholders with compelling, certain cash value. Joining forces with Brightstar represents an exciting new chapter for AGS and our mission to provide exceptional gaming solutions for our operator partners,” said David Lopez, CEO & President of AGS. “With Brightstar’s resources and strategic guidance, we believe AGS will be well-positioned to make targeted investments in R&D, top talent, operations, and industry-leading innovation, which should accelerate our global footprint.”

“We look forward to working with David and the AGS team to capitalize on opportunities by taking a long-term approach to creating value," said Andrew Weinberg, Founder & CEO of Brightstar. "AGS has a strong pipeline of new products, and we believe the Company’s innovative approach to game development provides significant potential for continued growth.”

“We have been impressed by AGS’ award-winning products, differentiated culture, and outstanding reputation in this expanding industry,” said Roger Bulloch, Partner at Brightstar. “We trust that partnering with AGS and executing on our shared vision can accelerate the Company’s ability to create even greater value for its customers and players around the world.”

Macquarie Capital is serving as financial advisor and Cooley LLP is serving as legal counsel to AGS. Jefferies LLC is serving as lead financial advisor to Brightstar. Barclays and Citizens JMP Securities are also serving as financial advisors to Brightstar. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel to Brightstar.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

In light of the proposed transaction, AGS has canceled its previously announced conference call to discuss its first quarter 2024 financial results, which had been scheduled for Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. EDT. Additionally, AGS will not be issuing a quarterly earnings release. The Company expects to file its 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 with the SEC later today.

Timing and Approvals

The proposed transaction, which is expected to close in the second half of 2025 is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals and approval by a majority of AGS stockholders. Upon completion of the transaction, AGS will become a privately held company and shares of AGS common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Its customer-centric culture and remarkable growth have helped it become one of the most all-inclusive commercial gaming suppliers in the world. Powered by high-performing slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated online casino content for players and operators, and differentiated service, the Company believes it offers an unmatched value proposition for its casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

About Brightstar Capital Partners

Brightstar Capital Partners is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in industrial, manufacturing, and services businesses where Brightstar believes it can drive significant value with respect to the management, operations, and strategic direction of the business. Brightstar employs an operationally intensive “Us & Us” approach that leverages its extensive experience and relationship network to help companies reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.brightstarcp.com.

