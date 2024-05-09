Stantec Announces Results of its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

EDMONTON, Alberta and NEW YORK, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX, NYSE: STN



Stantec Inc. (“Stantec”), a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, held its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) on May 9, 2024. A total of 86,453,304 shares (75.79% of outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy.

At the meeting, Robert (Bob) Gomes, Stantec’s long-standing incumbent director and former CEO, retired from the Board as a result of Stantec’s director term limits. “I would like to express my gratitude to Bob Gomes who, after an impactful career at Stantec, is retiring from the Board,” said Douglas Ammerman, Chair of Stantec’s Board of Directors. “Throughout his nearly 30-year career at Stantec, Bob has left a positive influence on Stantec.”

The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

1. Election of Directors



The Board of Directors of Stantec had fixed the number of directors standing for election at the Meeting to be nine. Each of the nine nominees listed in Stantec’s Management Information Circular dated March 15, 2024, was elected as a director of Stantec. The detailed results of the vote on the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Douglas K. Ammerman 69,098,398 83.09 14,058,254 16.91 Martin A. à Porta 82,865,436 99.65 291,219 0.35 Shelley A. M. Brown 83,096,062 99.93 60,591 0.07 Angeline G. Chen 83,110,688 99.94 45,975 0.06 Patricia D. Galloway 82,863,447 99.65 293,207 0.35 Gordon A. Johnston 83,068,956 99.89 87,707 0.11 Donald J. Lowry 82,592,572 99.32 564,083 0.68 Marie-Lucie Morin 82,242,929 98.90 913,733 1.10 Celina J. Wang Doka 82,855,917 99.64 300,737 0.36



2. Appointment of Auditor



PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as auditor of Stantec for 2024, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor. The detailed results of the vote on the appointment of auditor are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 86,148,671 99.65 304,631 0.35



3. Non-binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation



Shareholders accepted Stantec’s approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Management Information Circular dated March 15, 2024, and delivered in connection with the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote on Stantec’s approach to executive compensation are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 78,956,878 94.95 4,199,784 5.05



About Stantec

Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve - because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

Media Contact Investor Contact Ashley Warnock Jess Nieukerk Stantec Media Relations Stantec Investor Relations Ph: (403) 472-0122 Ph: (403) 569-5389 ashley.warnock@Stantec.com ir@stantec.com



