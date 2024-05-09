Elutia Announces First Quarter 2024 Results: SimpliDerm® Sales Increase 55%, CanGaroo®RM on Track for Second Quarter 2024 FDA Clearance

SILVER SPRING, Md., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia” or the “Company”), a company pioneering drug-eluting biomatrix products, today provided a business update and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Business Highlights:

Generated strong revenue growth for proprietary product lines in the first quarter of 2024, led by SimpliDerm net sales increasing 55% compared to the first quarter of 2023

FDA interactions regarding CanGarooRM, Elutia’s antibiotic-eluting biologic envelope, continue to be positive

Addressing the final details for CanGarooRM clearance; anticipate FDA decision in the second quarter of 2024

Preparing for launch of CanGarooRM in the second half of 2024

“We are progressing through the regulatory process for CanGarooRM with one goal: FDA clearance in the second quarter for the world’s first antibiotic-eluting biologic envelope,” stated Dr. Randy Mills, Elutia’s Chief Executive Officer. “The pacemaker and implantable defibrillator protection market is valued at $600 million and has only one legacy player offering a fully synthetic envelope. We aim to disrupt this space with our proprietary technology that is both antimicrobial and regenerative, thereby setting a new standard for excellence in patient outcomes.”

Dr. Mills continued, “Our Women’s Health team is successfully executing a similar strategy with SimpliDerm, achieving robust sales growth of 55%. This sharp sales increase spotlights the crucial role SimpliDerm plays in supporting a woman’s recovery following mastectomy. I offer my sincere thanks to the entire Elutia CRU for delivering another spectacular quarter.”

CanGarooRM Update

Following the successful submission of the 510(k) premarket notification to the FDA in December 2023, Elutia has been in positive, ongoing discussions with the Agency and expects to close out any remaining inquiries within the month. As a result, the Company anticipates a positive FDA decision by the end of June 2024.

With only one competitor in the $600 million pacemaker and implantable defibrillator protection market, CanGarooRM represents immense potential in the drug-eluting market. In anticipation of the pending regulatory clearance, Elutia continues to fortify its operational and commercial strength and expects to initiate manufacturing and commercial introduction of CanGarooRM in the second half of this year.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, as compared to the same period of 2023:

Overall net sales were $6.7 million, an increase of 5%.

Net sales of SimpliDerm were $3.6 million, compared to $2.3 million, an increase of 55%, as customer awareness and acceptance accelerated within the $1.6 billion market for use of the product in breast reconstruction surgeries.

Net sales of CanGaroo were $2.4 million, consistent with the prior-year quarter, as the Company prepares for the clearance and market introduction of CanGarooRM.

Net sales of Cardiovascular products were $0.8 million, a decline of 56%, reflecting the transition in the United States to indirect sales through the Company’s exclusive distribution relationship with LeMaitre Vascular.

Gross margin on a GAAP basis was 42%, compared to 53%. The year-over-year reduction was primarily due to the transition to indirect sales within the Cardiovascular product line associated with the LeMaitre Vascular distribution relationship mentioned above.

Adjusted gross margin (a non-GAAP measure which excludes non-cash amortization of intangibles) was 55%, compared to 66%.

Total operating expenses were $11.3 million, compared to $11.7 million. The overall decline included reductions in sales and marketing, research and development, and litigation costs, offset by an increase in general and administrative resulting primarily from higher non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

Loss from operations was $8.5 million, compared to $8.3 million.

Net loss was $18.0 million, compared to a net loss of $8.0 million. The increased net loss was primarily due to a $9.6 million non-cash charge in the first quarter of 2024 related to the revaluation of the Company’s liability on its outstanding warrants.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure that excludes from net loss certain non-operating, non-cash and non-recurring items) was a loss of $3.6 million, compared to a loss of $4.8 million. A reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Cash balance as of March 31, 2024 was $12.6 million.



About Elutia

Elutia develops and commercializes biologic products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia’s mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit www.Elutia.com.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

In addition to the Company's financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP measures that it determines to be useful in evaluating its operating performance and liquidity. The Company presents in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”), adjusted gross margin and adjusted gross profit. The Company defines EBITDA as GAAP net loss excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, and the Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding income from discontinued operations, stock-based compensation, FiberCel litigation costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, net of gain on debt forgiveness, loss on revaluation of warranty liability and gain on revaluation of revenue interest obligation. The Company defines adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin as GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin, respectively, excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets. The amortization of these intangible assets will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Management believes that presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of the Company's core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods. The Company uses this non-GAAP financial information to establish budgets, manage the Company's business, and set incentive and compensation arrangements. Non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental information purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP, see below “Non-GAAP Reconciliations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliations of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “promise” or similar references to future periods. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including any statements and information concerning our future interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding CanGarooRM; expectations for FDA clearance of CanGarooRM, including the timing and anticipated success thereof; preparations for the launch of CanGarooRM, including the timing and anticipated success thereof; the size of the pacemaker and implantable defibrillator protection market and the potential of CanGarooRM to compete in that market; and our future strategy with respect to SimpliDerm. These forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. Such beliefs and assumptions may or may not prove to be correct. Additionally, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the following: our ability to obtain regulatory approval or other marketing authorizations by the FDA and comparable foreign authorities for our products and product candidates; our ability to continue as a going concern; the risk of product liability claims and our ability to obtain or maintain adequate product liability insurance; our ability to defend against the various lawsuits related to FiberCel and VBM and avoid a material adverse financial consequence; our ability to achieve or sustain profitability; our ability to enhance our products, expand our product indications and develop, acquire and commercialize additional product offerings; our dependence on our commercial partners and independent sales agents to generate a substantial portion of our net sales; our dependence on a limited number of third-party suppliers and manufacturers, which, in certain cases are exclusive suppliers for products essential to our business; our ability to successfully realize the anticipated benefits of the sale of our Orthobiologics Business; physician awareness of the distinctive characteristics, benefits, safety, clinical efficacy and cost-effectiveness of our products; the continued and future acceptance of our products by the medical community; our ability to compete against other companies, most of which have longer operating histories, more established products and/or greater resources than we do; pricing pressure as a result of cost-containment efforts of our customers, purchasing groups, third-party payors and governmental organizations could adversely affect our sales and profitability; and our ability to obtain, maintain and adequately protect our intellectual property rights; and other important factors which can be found in the “Risk Factors” section of Elutia’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Elutia’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Elutia’s other filings with the SEC, including Elutia’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations page of Elutia’s website at https://investors.elutia.com. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Any forward-looking statement made by Elutia in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law, Elutia expressly disclaims any obligations to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

ELUTIA INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Assets March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Current assets: Cash $ 12,551 $ 19,276 Accounts receivable, net 4,406 3,263 Inventory 3,052 3,853 Receivables of litigation costs 2,031 2,696 Prepaid expense and other assets 1,946 2,165 Total current assets 23,986 31,253 Property and equipment, net 171 172 Intangible assets, net 10,822 11,671 Operating lease right-of-use assets, and other 383 332 Total assets $ 35,362 $ 43,428 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 14,085 $ 12,676 Current portion of long-term debt and revenue interest obligation 8,174 15,062 Contingent liability for FiberCel litigation 15,591 15,024 Current operating lease liabilities 217 275 Total current liabilities 38,067 43,037 Long-term debt 19,738 20,356 Long-term revenue interest obligation 7,659 5,360 Warrant liability 19,503 12,760 Other long-term liabilities 694 515 Total liabilities 85,661 82,028 Stockholders' equity (deficit): Common stock 24 23 Additional paid-in capital 143,315 137,021 Accumulated deficit (193,638 ) (175,644 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (50,299 ) (38,600 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 35,362 $ 43,428





ELUTIA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net sales $ 6,694 $ 6,392 Cost of goods sold 3,851 3,018 Gross profit 2,843 3,374 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 3,309 4,691 General and administrative 5,056 3,520 Research and development 1,172 1,591 FiberCel litigation costs 1,785 1,911 Total operating expenses 11,322 11,713 Loss from continuing operations (8,479 ) (8,339 ) Interest expense 1,313 1,430 Other (income) expense, net 8,194 - Loss before provision for income taxes (17,986 ) (9,769 ) Provision for income taxes 8 12 Net loss from continuing operations (17,994 ) (9,781 ) Income from discontinued operations - 1,807 Net Loss (17,994 ) (7,974 ) Net loss from continuing operations per share basic and diluted $ (0.75 ) $ (0.61 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations per share basic and diluted $ - $ 0.11 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 23,912,326 16,149,567





ELUTIA INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS OF ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT AND ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net sales $ 6,694 $ 6,392 Gross profit 2,843 3,374 Intangible asset amortization expense 849 849 Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP) $ 3,692 $ 4,223 Gross margin 42.5 % 52.8 % Adjusted gross margin percentage (non-GAAP) 55.2 % 66.1 %



