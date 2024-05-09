Phunware Reports Significant Improvement in First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or the “Company”), the leading provider of patented wayfinding and mobile engagement solutions that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize anyone anywhere, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



“We’ve had a strong start to our year,” said Mike Snavely, CEO of Phunware. “New logo sales, gross margins and improvement in the strategic financial position of the company are the bright spots. We have the product, the team, and the pipeline to continue to make a global difference in mobile.”

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results - A Foundation to Build Upon

Statement of Income (Loss)

Net revenues for the quarter totaled $0.9 million, exceeding the Company’s internal Q1 2024 plan by 5%

Gross margin was 56.9% up from 5.4% in Q1 2023

Net loss decreased to $(2.3) million from $(4.3) million in Q1 2023

Net loss per share was $(0.33) versus $(2.07) in Q1 2023

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(2.0) million versus $(5.2) million in Q1 2023 or a 61.1% improvement



Balance Sheet

$21.6 million of cash

Eliminated remaining debt of $5.0 million

Settled existing lawsuit by paying past due accounts payable, thus incurring no additional expense for the settlement

Preserved full shelf availability

“During the first quarter of 2024, we have substantially completed the stabilization of our balance sheet by strategically raising cash through equity, paying off our debt, and settling a litigation matter through the payment of past due accounts payable,” said Phunware CFO Troy Reisner. “As we build on the first quarter’s sales momentum, we are making strategic investments in our sales and marketing capabilities, while maintaining financial discipline. We believe we are well positioned to execute our vision both financially and operationally.”

Recent Business Highlights

Notable Corporate and Product Developments: Regained compliance with requirements to remain listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market Announced and executed a Reverse Stock Split Appointed Elliot Han to its Board of Directors



Conference Call Information

Phunware management will host a conference call today (May 9, 2024) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 888-506-0062 in the United States, or 973-528-0011 from international locations with access code: 694812. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investors.phunware.com.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share information)

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,567 $ 3,934 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $86 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 637 550 Digital assets 19 75 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 385 374 Current assets of discontinued operation 28 28 Total current assets 22,636 4,961 Property and equipment, net 35 40 Right-of-use asset 1,325 1,451 Other assets 276 276 Total assets $ 24,272 $ 6,728 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,070 $ 7,836 Accrued expenses 239 437 Lease liability 656 629 Deferred revenue 1,012 1,258 PhunCoin deposits 1,202 1,202 Current maturities of long-term debt, net — 4,936 Current liabilities of discontinued operation — 205 Total current liabilities 8,179 16,503 Deferred revenue 611 651 Lease liability 857 1,031 Total liabilities 9,647 18,185 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7) Stockholders’ equity (deficit) Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 8,282,221 shares issued and 8,272,091 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2024; and 3,861,578 shares issued and 3,851,448 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 1 — Treasury stock at cost; 10,130 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (502 ) (502 ) Additional paid-in capital 320,840 292,467 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (418 ) (418 ) Accumulated deficit (305,296 ) (303,004 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 14,625 (11,457 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 24,272 $ 6,728

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except share and per share information)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Net revenues $ 921 $ 1,344 Cost of revenues 397 1,271 Gross profit 524 73 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 443 856 General and administrative 2,471 4,142 Research and development 484 1,769 Total operating expenses 3,398 6,767 Operating loss (2,874 ) (6,694 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (108 ) (537 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt 535 — Impairment of digital assets (56 ) (50 ) Fair value adjustment of warrant liability — 253 Gain on sale of digital assets — 3,214 Other income, net 211 102 Total other income 582 2,982 Loss before taxes (2,292 ) (3,712 ) Income tax expense — — Net loss from continuing operations (2,292 ) (3,712 ) Net loss from discontinued operation, net of $0 tax — (557 ) Net loss (2,292 ) (4,269 ) Other comprehensive income: Cumulative translation adjustment — 23 Comprehensive loss $ (2,292 ) $ (4,246 ) Net loss per share from continuing operations, basic and diluted $ (0.33 ) $ (1.80 ) Net loss per share from discontinued operations, basic and diluted $ — $ (0.27 ) Weighted-average common shares used to compute loss per share, basic and diluted 6,864,226 2,063,379

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Operating activities Net loss from continuing operations $ (2,292 ) $ (3,712 ) Net loss from discontinued operations — (557 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Gain on sale of digital assets — (3,214 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt (535 ) — Stock based compensation 630 1,362 Other adjustments 329 313 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (82 ) (284 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (11 ) (116 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,893 ) (52 ) Lease liability payments (185 ) (263 ) Deferred revenue (286 ) (114 ) Net cash used in operating activities from continued operations (5,325 ) (6,637 ) Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations (205 ) (745 ) Net cash used in operating activities (5,530 ) (7,382 ) Investing activities Proceeds received from sale of digital currencies — 10,790 Net cash provided by investing activities - continuing operations — 10,790 Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operation — (6 ) Net cash provided by investing activities — 10,784 Financing activities Payments on borrowings — (4,270 ) Proceeds from sales of common stock 23,204 — Proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock — 58 Payments on common stock repurchases — (475 ) Net cash provided by (used in) by financing activities 23,204 (4,687 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash (41 ) 24 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 17,633 (1,261 ) Cash at the beginning of the period 3,934 1,955 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 21,567 $ 694





Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Interest paid $ 4 $ 434 Income taxes paid $ 26 $ — Supplemental disclosures of non-cash financing activities: Issuance of common stock upon conversion of the 2022 Promissory Note $ 4,505 $ — Issuance of common stock for payment of bonuses and consulting fees $ 35 $ 347

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

Our non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") (our "non-GAAP financial measures"). Our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. They are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to revenue or net loss, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. Our non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include: (i) non-cash compensation is and will remain a key element of our overall long-term incentive compensation package, although we exclude it as an expense when evaluating its ongoing operating performance for a particular period, (ii) our non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect the impact of certain charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of ongoing operations, and (iii) other companies in our industry may calculate our non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

We compensate for these limitations to our non-GAAP financial measures by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using our non-GAAP financial measures only for supplemental purposes. Our non-GAAP financial measures include adjustments for items that may not occur in future periods. However, we believe these adjustments are appropriate because the amounts recognized can vary significantly from period to period, do not directly relate to the ongoing operations of our business and complicate comparisons of our internal operating results and operating results of other peer companies over time. Each of the normal recurring adjustments and other adjustments described in this paragraph help management with a measure of our operating performance over time by removing items that are not related to day-to-day operations or are non-cash expenses.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Net loss from continuing operations $ (2,292 ) $ (3,712 ) Add back: Depreciation 5 13 Add back: Interest expense 108 537 EBITDA (2,179 ) (3,162 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation 630 1,362 Less: Gain on extinguishment of debt (535 ) — Add back: Impairment of digital currencies 56 50 Less: Fair value adjustment for warrant liabilities — (253 ) Less: Gain on sale of digital assets — (3,214 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,028 ) $ (5,217 )





Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 Gross profit $ 524 $ 73 Add back: Stock-based compensation 45 253 Adjusted gross profit $ 569 $ 326 Adjusted gross margin 61.8 % 24.3 %

Supplemental Information

(In thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended March 31, Change (in thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 Amount % Net Revenues Subscriptions and services revenue $ 454 $ 1,156 $ (702 ) (60.7)% Application transaction $ 467 188 279 148.4 % Net revenues $ 921 $ 1,344 $ (423 ) (31.5)% Subscriptions and services revenue as percentage of total revenue 49.3 % 86.0 % Application transaction as percentage of total revenue 50.7 % 14.0 %



