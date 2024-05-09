Rigetti Computing Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

BERKELEY, Calif., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGTI) (“Rigetti” or the “Company”), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.



First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Total revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were $3.1 million

Total operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were $18.1 million

Operating loss for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $16.6 million

Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $20.8 million

During the period from January 1 - May 9, 2024, raised $32.9 million from the sale of 23 million shares under our prior Common Stock Purchase Agreement with B. Riley and our current ATM program, including $23.9 million raised in the three months ended March 31, 2024

As of March 31, 2024 cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale securities totaled $102.8 million

Technology Roadmap and QPU Performance

Rigetti has achieved a 99.3% median 2-qubit gate fidelity on its 9-qubit Ankaa™-class quantum system, which gives the Company confidence that it will reach 99+% on its anticipated 84-qubit Ankaa-3 system, which it plans to deploy by the end of the year. Rigetti plans to develop the 336-qubit Lyra™ system thereafter.

Business and Partnership Updates

Rigetti sells Novera™ QPU to Horizon Quantum Computing

Rigetti continues to grow its on-premises quantum processor unit (QPU) sales with the delivery of a Novera QPU to Horizon Quantum Computing in April 2024. This is the Company’s first QPU located in Singapore. The Novera QPU will be installed in Horizon Quantum Computing’s new hardware testbed in Singapore, and will be Horizon’s first quantum computing system. The system is expected to be installed by early 2025.

“We are witnessing the emergence of a vibrant on-premises quantum computing market. Quantum computing researchers need hands-on access to quantum technology to gain a deeper understanding of how to work towards useful quantum computing. We launched the Novera QPU to address this need — and we are thrilled that our longtime partners at Horizon selected our hardware to advance their quantum computing journey,” said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti CEO.

The first Novera QPU sales were to leading US government labs — the Superconducting Quantum Materials and Systems Center (SQMS) led by Fermilab, and the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL).

Partnership program launches to support on-premises quantum ecosystem

In April 2024 Rigetti launched the Novera QPU Partner Program. The Novera QPU Partner Program aims to enable high-performing, on-premises quantum computing by creating an ecosystem of quantum computing hardware, software, and service providers who build and offer integral components of a functional quantum computing system. Novera QPU customers can work with Novera QPU partners to build a quantum computer powered by the Novera QPU that satisfies their system requirements and quantum computing research objectives.

The founding members of the Novera QPU Partner Program include some of Rigetti’s most long-time partners and are leaders in their respective areas of quantum computing technology:

Cryogenics: Bluefors

Control Systems: Quantum Machines Zurich Instruments

Software: Classiq Horizon Quantum Computing Q-CTRL Riverlane Strangeworks

Integration and Service Providers: TreQ ParTec AG

QEC Solutions: Riverlane



Rigetti intends on growing the Novera QPU Partner Program with additional partners on an ongoing basis.

“With the Novera QPU, we have a unique opportunity to support the development of on-premises quantum computing capabilities worldwide. At Rigetti, we are experts at overcoming the challenges of building, installing, and supporting a quantum computing system. After a decade in the quantum computing industry, we’ve also forged long-lasting partnerships with world-leading quantum technology companies whose collaborations and expertise have helped us advance our capabilities even further. We want to empower Novera QPU customers with an ecosystem of our trusted partners to support their own quantum computing research pursuits, and to help prepare us for a quantum-ready society,” said Dr. Kulkarni

About Rigetti

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. The Company’s proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high performance integration with public and private clouds for practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry’s first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Learn more at www.rigetti.com .

RIGETTI COMPUTING, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except number of shares and par value) (unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2024

2023

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,098 $ 21,392 Available-for-sale investments 67,661 78,537 Accounts receivable 4,706 5,029 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,579 2,709 Total current assets 110,044 107,667 Property and equipment, net 44,610 44,483 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,243 7,634 Other assets 218 129 Total assets $ 162,115 $ 159,913 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,822 $ 5,772 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,892 8,563 Deferred revenue 129 343 Current portion of debt 12,814 12,164 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,219 2,210 Total current liabilities 24,876 29,052 Debt, less current portion 6,496 9,894 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 5,880 6,297 Derivative warrant liabilities 5,510 2,927 Earn-out liabilities 3,776 2,155 Total liabilities 46,538 50,325 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding — — Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 165,310,938 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and 147,066,336 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 16 14 Additional paid-in capital 489,955 463,089 Accumulated other comprehensive income 138 244 Accumulated deficit (374,532 ) (353,759 ) Total stockholders’ equity 115,577 109,588 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 162,115 $ 159,913





RIGETTI COMPUTING, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

2023

Revenue $ 3,052 $ 2,201 Cost of revenue 1,552 510 Total gross profit 1,500 1,691 Operating expenses: Research and development 11,471 13,707 Selling, general and administrative 6,614 9,013 Restructuring — 991 Total operating expenses 18,085 23,711 Loss from operations (16,585 ) (22,020 ) Other (expense) income, net Interest expense (1,107 ) (1,464 ) Interest income 1,123 1,284 Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities (2,583 ) (873 ) Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities (1,621 ) (281 ) Total other (expense) income, net (4,188 ) (1,334 ) Net loss before provision for income taxes (20,773 ) (23,354 ) Provision for income taxes — — Net loss $ (20,773 ) $ (23,354 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.19 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted 151,855 124,778



