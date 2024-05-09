DoubleDown Interactive to Participate at 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference on May 16

SEATTLE, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ: DDI) (“ DoubleDown ” or the “ Company ”), a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms, announced today that Chief Financial Officer, Joe Sigrist, will present at the 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference at 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 16, 2024. Mr. Sigrist will also host virtual one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors that day.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of the DoubleDown website at ir.doubledowninteractive.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live event at ir.doubledowninteractive.com.

If you have questions about DoubleDown or are interested in conducting a conference call or meeting with management, please contact the company’s investor relations firm, JCIR, at (212) 835-8500 or via email at ddi@jcir.com.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms. We are the creators of multi-format interactive entertainment experiences for casual players, bringing authentic Vegas entertainment to players around the world through an online social casino experience. The Company’s flagship social casino title, DoubleDown Casino, has been a fan-favorite game on leading social and mobile platforms for years, entertaining millions of players worldwide with a lineup of classic and modern games. Following its acquisition of SuprNation in October 2023, the Company also operates three real-money iGaming sites in Western Europe.

Company Contact:

Joe Sigrist

ir@doubledown.com

+1 (206) 773-2266

Chief Financial Officer

https://www.doubledowninteractive.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Joseph Jaffoni or Richard Land

JCIR

+1 (212) 835-8500

DDI@jcir.com