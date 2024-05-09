Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports April 2024 Assets Under Management

| Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

MILWAUKEE, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of April 30, 2024 totaled $155.7 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $75.5 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $80.2 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of April 30, 2024 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$        21,778         
Global Discovery         1,545         
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth         12,816         
U.S. Small-Cap Growth         3,051         
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity         335         
Non-U.S. Growth         13,101         
China Post-Venture         166         
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity         4,445         
U.S. Mid-Cap Value         2,688         
Value Income         15         
International Value Team  
International Value         42,475         
International Explorer         308         
Global Value Team  
Global Value         27,011         
Select Equity         318         
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets         1,009         
Credit Team  
High Income         10,310         
Credit Opportunities         236         
Floating Rate         79         
Developing World Team  
Developing World         3,717         
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak         1,949         
Antero Peak Hedge         200         
International Small-Mid Team  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth         6,927         
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained         613         
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities         116         
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities         515         
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$        155,723         

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $65 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.