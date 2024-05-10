NetBet Casino Elevates Offering in Mexico with IGT PlayDigital™ Content

MEXICO CITY, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet has announced that it will expand NetBet Mexico’s library of games with the addition of IGT PlayDigital™ titles.



While there will be many exciting games from IGT PlayDigital that will be made available for NetBet Mexico customers, the library of new titles will be led by omnichannel player-favorite IGT PlayDigital games such as Cleopatra™, DaVinci Diamonds™, and Golden Goddess™.

NetBet Mexico’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "At NetBet, we strive to offer our players the widest-possible range of games, while also selectively partnering with the best iGaming companies in the industry. This supports our mission to provide our customers with the most exciting titles, and also ensures that there is enough variety in our library to provide something for everyone. IGT PlayDigital’s reputation in the iGaming industry speaks for itself, and we are excited to be offering their games in Mexico.”

Players in Mexico can now experience IGT PlayDigital’s games - by visiting the official NetBet Mexico website.

For more information contact pr@netbet.com .

About NetBet.com.mx

NetBet.com.mx is licensed to operate in Mexico, giving players access to thousands of industry-leading casino games, from Slots to Live Games. With so much to offer to customers, NetBet.com.mx has evolved into one of the nation’s favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: casino.netbet.com.mx



