Agora, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 22, 2024

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leader in real-time engagement technology, will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 after the close of U.S. markets on May 22, 2024. Agora, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 6 p.m. Pacific Time / 9 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. Details for the conference call are as follows:



Event title: Agora, Inc. 1Q 2024 Financial Results

The call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r6zm2238

Investors who want to hear the call should log on at least 15 minutes prior to the broadcast. Participants may register for the call with the link below.

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIaa27d7a5123c45dab001be03c5b76e47

Please visit Agora, Inc.’s investor relations website at https://investor.agora.io on May 22, 2024 to view the earnings release and accompanying slides prior to the conference call.

About Agora, Inc.

Agora, Inc. is the holding company of two independent businesses, Agora and Shengwang.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Agora is a pioneer and global leader in Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), providing developers with simple, flexible, and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Shengwang is a pioneer and leading Real-Time Engagement PaaS provider in the China market.

For more information on Agora, please visit: www.agora.io

For more information on Shengwang, please visit: www.shengwang.cn